LIVE Updates | QUE vs ISL, PSL 2023 Today, Cricket Live Score: Sarfaraz Ahmed vs Shadab Khan

Quetta Gladiators are set to take on Islamabad United in match no. 13 of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2023 at the National Stadium of Karachi on Friday (February 24). Gladiators are currently struggling to get the results they want as they are placed at the bottom of the PSL 2023 points table. On the other hand, Islamabad United are currently second in the table four points behind leaders Multan Sultans. In their previous fixture, United defeated Peshawar Zalmi to make it two wins in their last three games.

Coming to Gladiators, they have lost three of their four matches played so far. Captain Sarfaraz Ahmed and his boys will look to turn the tables getting a win in this fixture against the Shadab Khan-led Islamabad United.

The conditions in Karachi have been supporting the batters so far in the tournament. The team winning the toss will look to bat first to get a massive total on the board and put the pressure on the opposition early.