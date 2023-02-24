LIVE Updates | QUE vs ISL, PSL 2023 Today, Cricket Live Score: Sarfaraz Ahmed vs Shadab Khan
Quetta Gladiators are set to take on Islamabad United in match no. 13 of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2023 at the National Stadium of Karachi on Friday (February 24). Gladiators are currently struggling to get the results they want as they are placed at the bottom of the PSL 2023 points table. On the other hand, Islamabad United are currently second in the table four points behind leaders Multan Sultans. In their previous fixture, United defeated Peshawar Zalmi to make it two wins in their last three games.
Coming to Gladiators, they have lost three of their four matches played so far. Captain Sarfaraz Ahmed and his boys will look to turn the tables getting a win in this fixture against the Shadab Khan-led Islamabad United.
The conditions in Karachi have been supporting the batters so far in the tournament. The team winning the toss will look to bat first to get a massive total on the board and put the pressure on the opposition early.
LIVE PSL 2023 QUE vs ISL Score: Gladiators need a win
Sarfaraz Ahmed's side need to win this fixture after a poor start to their tournament. Islamabad United will not give any easy pickings to the opposition as they eye to gain more points in this fixture sitting second in the points table.
LIVE Quetta Gladiators vs Islamabad United score and updates: Probable XIs
Checkout the probable playing XIs of the PSL 2023 match between Quetta Gladiators and Islamabad United.
Quetta Gladiators: Jason Roy, Martin Guptill, Mohammad Hafeez, Sarfaraz Ahmed (c & wk), Iftikhar Ahmed, Odean Smith, Abdul Bangalzai, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Qais Ahmad
Islamabad United: Colin Munro, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Rassie van der Dussen, Shadab Khan (c), Azam Khan (wk), Asif Ali, Mubasir Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Tom Curran, Hasan Ali, Rumman Raees
LIVE Quetta Gladiators vs Islamabad United score and updates: Hello!
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the PSL 2023 match between Quetta Gladiators and Islamabad United. Sarfaraz Ahmed's side will look to win this fixture against Shadab Khan's Islamabad United.
