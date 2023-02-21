LIVE Updates | QUE vs LAH, PSL 2023 Today, Cricket Live Score: Quetta Gladiators win Toss, Opt to Bowl
Quetta Gladiators vs Lahore Qalandars, PSL 2023 LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates: These two Bottom-placed teams will need a win today to strengthen their position in the PSL 2023 Points Table
These are still early days in Pakistan Super League (PSL 2023) but we have already seen some really good games that went down the wire. In today's (February 21) contest, Shaheen Afridi's Lahore Qalandars will take on Sarfraz Ahmed's Quetta Gladiators in what is expected to be a high-octane contest. Both Gladiators and Qalandars are bottom-ranked teams at the moment. Gladiators have played 3 matches, losing 2 and winning one while Qalandars have won one match out of two played so far. Qalandars are at the rock bottom courtesy their poor NRR which is (-1.650).
Key players to watch out for in Gladiators' side will be Jason roy, Martin Guptill, Mohammad Hafeez, Safraz as well as Mohammad Nawaz and Naseem Shah. They have an all-round side. On the other hand, Qalandars will bank on likes on Fakhar Zaman, Shaheen and Sikandar Raza.
QUE vs LAH PSL 2023 LIVE: Toss News!
Quetta Gladiators have won the toss and have opted to field.
Quetta Gladiators vs Lahore Qalandars LIVE: Qalandars need win badly
Lahore Qalandars, who are led by Shaheen Afridi, have played 2 matches, losing 1 and winning 1. Thanks to heavy defeat, their NRR is really bad and that is why they are placed right at the bottom of the points table. They need a win to get a move on and take a jump in the points table.
PSL 2023 Gladiators vs Qalandars LIVE Updates: Match starts at 7.30 pm IST
Quetta Gladiators captain Sarfaraz Ahmed and Lahore Qalandars skipper Shaheen Afridi will come out for the toss at 7 pm IST and the match starts at 7.30 pm IST. Wach this space for all latest updates from the game.
PSL 2023 QUE vs LAH LIVE: Take a look at squads
Squads:
Lahore Qalandars Squad: Fakhar Zaman, Mirza Tahir Baig, Shai Hope(w), Kamran Ghulam, Hussain Talat, David Wiese, Liam Dawson, Shaheen Afridi(c), Sikandar Raza, Haris Rauf, Zaman Khan, Rashid Khan, Abdullah Shafique, Harry Brook, Jordan Cox, Dilbar Hussain, Ahmed Daniyal, Jalat Khan, Shawaiz Irfan
Quetta Gladiators Squad: Jason Roy, Martin Guptill, Mohammad Hafeez, Sarfaraz Ahmed(w/c), Iftikhar Ahmed, Odean Smith, Abdul Bangalzai, Naseem Shah, Umar Akmal, Mohammad Hasnain, Qais Ahmad, Mohammad Nawaz, Umaid Asif, Saud Shakeel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Naveen-ul-Haq, Omair Yousuf, Will Smeed, Nuwan Thushara, Mohammad Zahid, Aimal Khan
Quetta Gladiators vs Lahore Qalandars LIVE: Both teams desperate for win
Quetta Gladiators and Lahore Qalandars are two of the bottom-placed teams in PSL 2023 so far. Both would be looking to bring their campaign back on track with a win tonight. The match takes place at National Stadium in Karachi. Starts at 7.30 pm IST with toss taking place at 7 pm IST.
Watch this space for more updates from this PSL 2023 clash.
