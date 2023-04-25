RCB: 58-3 (6) | RCB vs KKR, IPL 2023 Cricket Live Score & Updates: Glenn Maxwell Departs, RCB In Deep Trouble
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Indian Premier League 2023 LIVE Cricket Scorecard: KKR have posted 200 runs against RCB at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.
Virat Kohli won the toss and elected to bowl first against Nitish Rana's KKR. In reply, Kolkata posted a total of 200 runs. Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are set to lock horns with the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the iconic M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Wednesday. Match no. 36 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season between RCB and KKR is expected to be a nail-biting thriller in Bengaluru.
Nitish Rana-led KKR have been struggling to get the job done in their past few games, they will look to change their fortunes in the clash against RCB. Out of their seven games this season, Kolkata have conceded 200-plus scores in all of them. Another problem for coach Chandra Pandit and captain Rana this season is the opening pair. KKR have tried five different combinations up the order but none have worked wonders so far.
On the other hand, RCB's top order has been the center of attraction in the IPL season so far. Captain Faf du Plessis along with Virat Kohli and Glenn Maxwell - all three of them are in sensational rhythm at the moment. Maxwell at home (Chinnaswamy) has been in a no-mercy mode so far this season with three fiery fifties to his name this season at the venue.
LIVE IPL 2023 KKR vs RCB score: Maxwell departs
Glenn Maxwell 5 (4) caught by Wiese bowled by Chakaravarthy. RCB 3 down, KKR on top at the moment as Bangalore lose their man in form Maxwell. Virat Kohli and Mahipal Lomror in the middle now.
RCB: 59/3 (6.2 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 RCB vs KKR score: Bangalore 2 down
Royal Challengers Bangalore lose another wicket as Suyash Sharma strikes again, Shahbaz Ahmed 2 (5) LBW by Suyash. RCB need to get a partnership here if they want to put the pressure on the opposition.
RCB: 51/2 (4.4 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 RCB vs KKR score: Chase begins
Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis begin the chase of 201 runs, Kolkata Knight Riders attack the stumps with Vaibhav Arora, the first over goes for 11 runs. Brilliant start for Royal Challengers Bangalore.
RCB: 11/0 (1 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 RCB vs KKR score: Bangalore need to 201 win
Royal Challengers Bangalore need 201 runs to win after KKR post a massive total at the Chinnaswamy Stadium. Jason Roy, Jagadeesan, Venkatesh Iyer and Nitish Rana are the main run-getters for KKR along with Rinku Singh's important cameo in the end.
KKR: 200/5 (20 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 KKR vs RCB score: Hasaranga strikes
Nitish Rana 48 (21) out bowled by Wanindu Hasaranga. Kolkata Knight Riders lose their skipper but Andre Russell is coming in place of him. RCB need to restrict KKR from 200 runs on the board.
KKR: 168/3 (17.2 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 KKR vs RCB score: Kolkata eye big total
Kolkata Knight Riders eye big total with Nitish Rana and Venkatesh Iyer, both batters are batting in sensation rhythm at the moment. Kolkata will eye 200 plus runs with 4 overs left now.
KKR: 150/2 (16 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 RCB vs KKR score: Rana, Iyer steady KKR
Nitish Rana and Venkatesh Iyer look in fine rhythm at the moment as both batters keep Kolkata Knight Rider afloat. RCB bowlers clueless at the moment as they search for a wicket in desperation.
KKR: 124/2 (13.4 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 KKR vs RCB score: KKR 2 down
Kolkata Knight Riders lose 2 wickets in quick succession, Jason Roy 56 (29) out bowled by Vyshak after Jagadeesan is trapped for a catch by the RCB pacer. Much needed over for the Bangalore team.
KKR: 94/2 (11.1 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders score: Gone!
N Jagadeesan 27 (29) caught by Willey bowled by Vijaykumar Vyshak. KKR lose their first wickt as RCB finally break the partnership. Venkatesh Iyer walks in at number 3.
KKR: 85/1 (9.3 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 RCB vs KKR score: Roy on fire
Jason Roy has completed his fifty in just 22 balls with 4 boundaries and 5 maximums so far, what a fine start for the Kolkata Knight Riders, this is their best start of the season so far.
KKR: 69/0 (7.1 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 RCB vs KKR score: Roy on fire
Jason Roy and N Jagadeesan take Kolkata Knight Riders off to a fiery start against the Royal Challengers Bangalore. RCB's Shahbaz Ahmed is taken to the cleaners by Roy in the last over of the powerplay. Looks like KKR are in the mood to get the job done today.
KKR: 66/0 (6 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 KKR vs RCB score: Action begins
Jason Roy and N Jagadeesan open the innings for Kolkata Knight Riders as Royal Challengers Bangalore eye a fiery start in the powerplay. Mohammed Siraj with the new ball for RCB.
KKR: 0/0 (0.1 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 RCB vs KKR score: Playing 11s
Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Virat Kohli(c), Shahbaz Ahmed, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik(w), Suyash Prabhudessai, Wanindu Hasaranga, David Willey, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj.
Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): N Jagadeesan(w), Jason Roy, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana(c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, David Wiese, Vaibhav Arora, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy.
LIVE IPL 2023 RCB vs KKR score: Toss report
RCB captain Virat Kohli has won the toss and elected to bowl first KKR at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.
RCB vs KKR LIVE: Terrible home record for Bangalore vs Kolkata
RCB last won at home vs KKR in 2015. Yes, you read that right. RCB will be hoping for a change of fortuned vs under-fire KKR team who are desperately seeking a win after series of losses. Bangalore will also be aiming to strike a hattrick of wins.
LIVE IPL 2023 RCB vs KKR score: Toss coming up shortly
The toss will take place at 7 PM IST at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders clash is expected to be a nail-biting thriller. The action will begin at 730 PM.
LIVE IPL 2023 RCB vs KKR score: KKR eye win
Kolkata Knight Riders have been struggling this season so far and Royal Challengers Bangalore are in fine rhythm at the moment, specially at home. It is expected to be an intense affair at the Chinnaswamy tonight.
LIVE IPL 2023 RCB vs KKR score: Weather report
The conditions at the M Chinnaswamy are expected to be partly cloudy on April 26. There is slight chance of rain playing spoilsport during the RCB vs KKR game tonight.
LIVE IPL 2023 RCB vs KKR score: Dream11 prediction
Wicketkeeper: N Jagadeesan
Batters: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis, Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh
All-rounders: Sunil Narine, Glenn Maxwell (c), Andre Russell (vc), Wanindu Hasaranga
Bowlers: Mohammed Siraj, Varun Chakravarthy.
LIVE IPL 2023 RCB vs KKR score: Pitch report
The conditions at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium always support the batters and is really not the favourite venue of bowlers. Anything close to 170 is considered chasable at this Bengaluru venue.
RCB vs KKR LIVE Updates: Hazlewood still unavailable for selection
Josh Hazlewood will not be available for selection even in the game vs KKR tonight. RCB director of cricket said that Hazlewood is recovering well but they cannot still play him.
KKR vs RCB LIVE Updates: Roy fit to play
He injured himselg in the last 12 minutes of the KKR bowling innings vs CSK and did not turn up to bat in the chase but Jason Roy has no injury concern ahead of the clash vs RCB. The England batter will be back in playing 11 for the Bangalore clash.
Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders LIVE: Live streaming and other details
Match, date and time: RCB vs KKR, April 26 from 7:30 PM IST
Toss News and playing 11: Toss to take place at 7 pm IST and the playing 11s plus impact players will be announced ten
Venue: M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
Live streaming and TV broadcast: Jiocinem app will love stream the match while Star Sports Network will broadcast the match on TV.
LIVE RCB vs KKR: Head to head record
While KKR are ahead of RCB in terms of all face-offs so far, Royal Challengers have more wins in the last 6 games played between them. Overall, RCB have won 14 while KKR have won 17 times. But in the last 6 encounters, RCB have win 4 times.
RCB vs KKR LIVE Updates: Predicted Playing 11s
RCB Probable XI: Virat Kohli (c), Faf du Plessis, Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Suyash Prabhudessai, David Willey, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj. Impact Player - Vyshak Vijaykumar.
KKR Probable XI: N Jagadeesan (wk), Jason Roy, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana (c), Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, David Wiese, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy. Impact Player - Suyansh Sharma.
Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2023: Virat Kohli close to 7,000 IPL runs
Stand-in Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper Virat Kohli needs 97 more runs to become the first match to complete 7,000 runs in the Indian Premier League. Can Kohli achieve this feat against Kolkata Knight Riders tonight?
RCB vs KKR IPL 2023: Check Dream11 Fantasy picks
Virat Kohli or Nitish Rana? Faf du Plessis or Andre Russell? Who should be your top fantasy picks?
Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2023: No rest for Virat Kohli
There is no rest for stand-in Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli. The RCB hit the ground running in Bengaluru ahead of the next IPL 2023 match against Kolkata Knight Riders.
Running into the Knight Riders __ challenge with confidence! _#PlayBold #____RCB #IPL2023 #RCBvKKR @imVkohli pic.twitter.com/v68JMFrDWq
— Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) April 26, 2023
RCB vs KKR IPL 2023: Umesh Yadav vs Glenn Maxwell
Former RCB pacer Umesh Yadav has a strong head-to-head record against Glenn Maxwell in T20s, getting him four times in seven innings while giving up only 31 runs off 28 balls. Can the Kolkata Knight Riders fast bowler hault Maxwell again tonight?
Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders: Harshal Patel eyes major landmark
Royal Challengers Bangalore all-rounder and former IPL Purple Cap winner Harshal Patel is two wickets short of completing 200 wickets in T20 matches. Can Harshal Patel achieve this feat in front of his home crowd in Bengaluru against Kolkata Knight Riders tonight?
RCB vs KKR IPL 2023: Faf du Plessis to play as 'Impact Player' again
Regular Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Faf du Plessis is still nursing an injury and Virat Kohli is set to lead the team once again. Du Plessis, who is the current Orange Cap holder, could play as 'Impact Player' once against aginst Kolkata Knight Riders tonight.
Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2023: KKR hold edge in head-to-head
Kolkata Knight Riders hold the clear edge in head-to-head matches against Royal Challengers Bangalore. Shah Rukh Khan-owned KKR have won 17 out of the 31 matches while RCB have just won 14 matches. Can Virat Kohli-led RCB close the gap with a win on Wednesday night?
RCB vs KKR IPL 2023: Will Josh Hazlewood be available?
Australian Josh Hazlewood has already joined the Royal Challengers Bangalore team but it is still uncertain if the pacer will be available for their next match against Kolkata Knight Riders tonight. If Hazlewood fails to recover then David Willey is likely to start again for Virat Kohli's RCB.
LIVE RCB vs KKR IPL 2023: Probable Playing XIs
RCB Probable XI: Virat Kohli (c), Faf du Plessis, Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Suyash Prabhudessai, David Willey, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj. Impact Player - Vyshak Vijaykumar.
KKR Probable XI: N Jagadeesan (wk), Jason Roy, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana (c), Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, David Wiese, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy. Impact Player - Suyansh Sharma.
LIVE RCB vs KKR IPL 2023: Full Squads Of Both Sides
Royal Challengers Bangalore Squad: Virat Kohli(c), Faf du Plessis, Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik(w), Suyash Prabhudessai, David Willey, Wanindu Hasaranga, Mohammed Siraj, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Harshal Patel, Akash Deep, Finn Allen, Karn Sharma, Anuj Rawat, Michael Bracewell, Siddarth Kaul, Sonu Yadav, Manoj Bhandage, Wayne Parnell, Rajan Kumar, Avinash Singh, Himanshu Sharma
Kolkata Knight Riders Squad: N Jagadeesan(w), Jason Roy, Nitish Rana(c), Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, David Wiese, Kulwant Khejroliya, Suyash Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Venkatesh Iyer, Mandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Vaibhav Arora, Litton Das, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Shardul Thakur, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Harshit Rana, Aarya Desai
LIVE IPL 2023 RCB vs KKR score
Hello and welcome to the LIVE coverage of the Indian Premier League clash no. 36 between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders. The action will take place at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Wednesday.