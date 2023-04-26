RCB Vs KKR Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s RCB Vs KKR IPL 2023 Match No 36 in Bengaluru, 730PM IST, April 26

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are facing off against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in match no. 36 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Wednesday. RCB will be once again led by former India captain Virat Kohli with regular skipper Faf du Plessis nursing an injury.

Du Plessis will be expected to play as an ‘Impact Player’ once again – only batting for the side – as he is the current Orange Cap holder with over 400 runs already in 7 matches including five fifties. RCB were also fretting over the fitness of Josh Hazlewood, who should have been available to play in this game but the Australian still remains uncertain. In Hazlewood’s absence, David Willey is expected to continue in the playing XI.

For Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan-owned KKR side, Jason Roy is expected to return to the top of the order after batting in the middle-order in the last game against Chennai Super Kings. Roy had injured himself in the field and as a result Sunil Narine opened the batting. All-rounder Shardul Thakur was seen bowling in the nets but it remains to be seen if he will be available for the clash against RCB on Wednesday night.

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2023 Match No. 36 Details

Venue: M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

Date & Time: April 26, 730pm IST onwards

Live Streaming and TV details: Star Sports Network and Jio Cinema website and app.

RCB vs KKR IPL 2023 Match No. 36 Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Dinesh Karthik

Batters: Rinku Singh, Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis

All-rounders: Sunil Narine, David Wiese, Glenn Maxwell, Wanindu Hasaranga

Bowlers: Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Mohammed Siraj

Captain: Virat Kohli

Vice-captain: Glenn Maxwell

RCB vs KKR IPL 2023 Match No 36 Predicted 11

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (c), Faf du Plessis, Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Suyash Prabhudessai, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, David Willey, Mohammed Siraj

Kolkata Knight Riders: Jason Roy, N Jagadeesan (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana (c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, David Wiese/Lockie Ferguson/Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav, Kulwant Khejroliya/Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakravarthy