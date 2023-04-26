KKR vs RCB Probable Playing 11: Mike Hesson Gives Fitness Update On Josh Hazlewood

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are going to host Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Match 36 of Indian Premier League (IPL 2023) with an aim to continue their winning momentum. After loss to Chennai Super Kings (CSK), RCB have bounced back in style to beat Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) to collect important four points from the two games. Courtesy these victories, RCB are placed on fifth spot in the points table with 4 wins from 7 games. A win today can taken them in top 4 in the standings.

Hazlewood to play vs KKR?

The RCB fans are still awaiting the selection of Aussie pacer Josh Hazlewood who has still not recovered completely from his heel issue. It has been almost two weeks since Hazlewood joined the squad but has not got a game yet as the RCB management does not want to risk playing him before he is completely fit. Speaking his return to the side, Mike Hesson who is director of cricket at RCB, said that the franchise is waiting for a clearance from Cricket Australia to play Hazlewood. Hesson, as per Cricbuzz, also said that Hazlewood has been making good progress fitness wise.

Faf du Plessis to play as batter again

Faf du Plessis has a rib injury whicb is taking time to heal. But Faf being a committed cricketer continues for bat for Bangalore. However, the medical team has not allowed him to take the field as it could worsen the injurty. Hesson sad that RCB are not going to make Faf take the field in the game vs KKR. "Faf is making very good progress. The risk of fielding and diving around and re-injuring is still there. So we won't put him at risk if that's the case," said Hesson.

Jason Roy to be back for KKR

Jason Roy is likely to return as opener for KKR in the game vs RCB. He did not open vs CSK the other night because of some injury concern but the England star is expected to feature in the playing 11 for RCB game. Also expect Shardul Thakur to return to the playing 11, and replace Kulwant Khejroliya as the India all-rounder bowled for a longer period in the nets on the eve of the game.

RCB vs KKR Predicted Playing 11

RCB Probable XI: Virat Kohli (c), Faf du Plessis, Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Suyash Prabhudessai, David Willey, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj. Impact Player - Vyshak Vijaykumar.

KKR Probable XI: N Jagadeesan (wk), Jason Roy, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana (c), Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, David Wiese, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy. Impact Player - Suyansh Sharma.