LIVE Updates | RR vs PBKS, IPL 2023 Cricket Live Score: Sanju Samson vs Shikhar Dhawan

Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings, Indian Premier League 2023 LIVE Cricket Scorecard: Shikhar Dhawan's Punjab Kings look to continue winning momentum vs Sanju Samson's Rajasthan Royals

Rajasthan Royals will host the Punjab Kings at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati, following impressive victories for both teams in their opening matches of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season. Punjab Kings, led by Shikhar Dhawan, triumphed over Kolkata Knight Riders in their first game, despite the absence of key players Liam Livingstone and Kagiso Rabada. Arshdeep Singh, Rahul Chahar, and Sikandar Raza put on an excellent bowling display, while Bhanuka Rajapaksa's rapid half-century at number three helped Punjab Kings reach 191 runs.

Meanwhile, the Rajasthan Royals' top order appears to be in excellent form. Jos Buttler and Yashasvi Jaiswal provided a strong start in their previous game, with Sanju Samson also scoring a half-century to take the team to a formidable total of 203 runs. Spin bowler Yuzvendra Chahal was in fine form, taking four wickets, while Trent Boult took two wickets and KM Asif kept the scoring rate under control. The match is expected to be a high-scoring encounter, with both teams boasting potent batting line-ups. The likes of Dhawan, Rajapaksa, and Chris Gayle will make it difficult for Rajasthan Royals, but if Buttler, Jaiswal, and Samson continue their current form, the home team will be a force to be reckoned with.

Rajasthan Royals Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Devdutt Padikkal, Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, KM Asif, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini, Dhruv Jurel, Sandeep Sharma, Murugan Ashwin, Donavon Ferreira, Kunal Singh Rathore, Abdul Basith, Kuldeep Sen, Kuldip Yadav, Obed McCoy, KC Cariappa, Akash Vasisht, Adam Zampa, Joe Root

Punjab Kings Squad: Shikhar Dhawan(c), Prabhsimran Singh(w), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jitesh Sharma, Shahrukh Khan, Sam Curran, Sikandar Raza, Nathan Ellis, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Rishi Dhawan, Matthew Short, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Atharva Taide, Mohit Rathee, Shivam Singh, Raj Bawa, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Kagiso Rabada, Baltej Singh

Hello and welcome to Zee News' live coverage of IPL 2023 match between Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings. For over-by-over updates stay tuned.

