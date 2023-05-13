topStoriesenglish2607551
LIVE Updates | RR vs RCB, IPL 2023 Cricket Live Score: Sanju Samson Vs Faf du Plessis

Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Indian Premier League 2023 LIVE Cricket Scorecard: Follow all the key updates from RR vs RCB clash which is set to take place at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur.

Last Updated: May 13, 2023, 09:19 PM IST

Faf du Plessis-led Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will face Sanju Samson's Rajasthan Royals (RR) in match no. 60 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) season 2023 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Sunday. Both teams are in desperate need of a victory if they want to keep their playoff qualification hopes alive. RCB faced a disappointing defeat in their previous contest by the Mumbai Indians whereas RR got the better of Nitish Rana's KKR in their last game.

The conditions at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur are likely to support the spinners as the pitch is expected to be a slow one. A score near 160 to 180 runs can be considered as challenging at this venue. It will be interesting to see how RCB's batting lineup play against the likes of Yuzvendra Chahal and Ravichandran Ashwin.

Check LIVE Scores and Updates from Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2023 match HERE.

13 May 2023
21:19 PM

Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2023 match. The clash will take place at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

