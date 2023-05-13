LIVE Updates | RR vs RCB, IPL 2023 Cricket Live Score: Sanju Samson Vs Faf du Plessis

Faf du Plessis-led Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will face Sanju Samson's Rajasthan Royals (RR) in match no. 60 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) season 2023 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Sunday. Both teams are in desperate need of a victory if they want to keep their playoff qualification hopes alive. RCB faced a disappointing defeat in their previous contest by the Mumbai Indians whereas RR got the better of Nitish Rana's KKR in their last game.

The conditions at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur are likely to support the spinners as the pitch is expected to be a slow one. A score near 160 to 180 runs can be considered as challenging at this venue. It will be interesting to see how RCB's batting lineup play against the likes of Yuzvendra Chahal and Ravichandran Ashwin.

