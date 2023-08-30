LIVE Updates | SL vs BAN, Asia Cup 2023 Cricket Match No 2 Live Score: Check Dream11 Fantasy Picks
Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, 2nd Match Asia Cup 2023 LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates: Defending champions Sri Lanka will take on Bangladesh on Thursday (August 31).
Sri Lanka will face Bangladesh in the Asia Cup 2023 match no. 2 at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy on Thursday (August 31). This clash will be the first game for both the teams and they will surely look to get off to a good start. With numerous injuries hitting the Sri Lanka camp, Bangladesh will have the upper hand.
Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera, Lahiru Madushanka, and Lahiru Kumara are missing from the squad due to injuries for Sri Lanka. The conditions at the Pallekele International Stadium are favorable for the batters with no assistance available for the bowlers in the initial stage of the match. The captain winning the toss should look to bowl first as the wicket slows down with every over bowled there.
BAN vs SL Asia Cup 2023: Kusal Perera fit to play
Sri Lanka batter Kusal Perera has recovered from COVID-19 and should be fit to play for their first game of Asia Cup 2023 against Bangladesh. However, he last played an ODI for Sri Lanka over two years ago. Can Kusal Perera fire against Bangladesh today?
SL vs BAN Asia Cup 2023: Sri Lankan bowling resources depleted
Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera, Lahiru Kumara and Dilshan Madhushanka are the big absentees as defending champions Sri Lanka take on Bangladesh in match No. 2 of the Asia Cup 2023. Can co-hosts Lankans get off to a winning start in the tournament today?
SL vs BAN Asia Cup 2023 Live: Bangladesh Squad
Tanzid Hasan, Mohammad Naim, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Afif Hossain, Anamul Haque, Nasum Ahmed, Shamim Hossain, Tanzim Hasan Sakib
SL vs BAN Asia Cup 2023 Live: Sri Lanka Squad
Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis(w), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka(c), Dushan Hemantha, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Kasun Rajitha, Kusal Perera, Pramod Madushan, Dunith Wellalage, Binura Fernando
Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the match no.2 of the Asia Cup 2023 Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh. Follow this feed for all the major and key updates from the clash.