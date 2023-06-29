LIVE Updates | SL vs NED, ODI World Cup Qualifiers 2023, Super Sixes Cricket Live Score: Sri Lanka Face Netherlands

Sri Lanka are set to lock horns with the Netherlands on Friday (June 30) at the Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo, Zimbabwe. The two teams will face each other in the second match of the super six of ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023. Sri Lanka are in dominant form in this tournament, so far they have won all 4 games played sitting on top of Group B with a staggering net run rate of +3.047.

On the other hand, the Netherlands have only lost one contest in the group stage and the famous victory against the West Indies when they almost chased down 375 runs will be a huge morale booster for them coming into this game.

Logan van Beek was the hero of the match for the Dutch as he smashed 30 runs from the Super Over bowled by Jason Holder. Later on, he defended the Super Over target set by himself single-handedly with the ball by conceding just 8 runs.

