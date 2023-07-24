PAK: 145-2 (28.3) | SL VS PAK 2nd Test, Day 2 LIVE Cricket Score and Updates: Pakistan Eye Massive Lead

Pakistan are firmly on top after Sri Lanka dismissing for 166 in 48.4 overs after captain Dimuth Karunaratne won the toss and elected to bat first in the second Test against Pakistan at the Sinhalese Sports Club (SSC) in Colombo on Monday. Pakistan captain Babar Azam will be eyeing a rare 2-0 Test series whitewash against hosts Sri Lanka after ending the opening day at 145 for 2, just 21 runs behind the hosts. The visitors are 1-0 up in the series after winning a thrilling first Test at Galle by four wickets.

Although skipper Babar Azam failed to fire in both the innings, it was youngster Saud Shakeel's double ton in the first innings which turned the match around for Pakistan. For Sri Lanka, only Dhananjaya de Silva was the shining light with the bat in both the innings but failed to find support from the rest of the team.

