PAK: 145-2 (28.3) | SL VS PAK 2nd Test, Day 2 LIVE Cricket Score and Updates: Pakistan Eye Massive Lead
Sri Lanka Vs Pakistan Day 2, 2nd Test LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates: Sri Lanka are bowled out for 166 and Pakistan have raced to 145/2 after opening day at SSC in Colombo.
Trending Photos
Pakistan are firmly on top after Sri Lanka dismissing for 166 in 48.4 overs after captain Dimuth Karunaratne won the toss and elected to bat first in the second Test against Pakistan at the Sinhalese Sports Club (SSC) in Colombo on Monday. Pakistan captain Babar Azam will be eyeing a rare 2-0 Test series whitewash against hosts Sri Lanka after ending the opening day at 145 for 2, just 21 runs behind the hosts. The visitors are 1-0 up in the series after winning a thrilling first Test at Galle by four wickets.
Although skipper Babar Azam failed to fire in both the innings, it was youngster Saud Shakeel's double ton in the first innings which turned the match around for Pakistan. For Sri Lanka, only Dhananjaya de Silva was the shining light with the bat in both the innings but failed to find support from the rest of the team.
Check LIVE Scores and Updatest from Day 2 of 2nd Test between Sri Lanka and Pakistan HERE.
LIVE SL vs PAK 2nd Test, Day 2: Pakistan eye massive lead
Pakistan will eye a huge lead over Sri Lanka after ending Day 1 just 21 runs behind the hosts. SL were bowled out for just 166 and Pakistan have raced to 145 for 2 lead by fifties from Abdullah Shafique and Shan Masood. Can Pakistan complete a 2-0 whitewash and maintain their lead in the World Test Championship table?
LIVE SL vs PAK 2nd Test: News about Babar
Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar was not happy with ICC leaving out Babar Azam out of the World Cup promo. Read the story below.
Grow Up A Little: Shoaib Akhtar Slams ICC For Leaving Pakistan Captain Babar Azam Out Of ODI World Cup 2023 Promo
LIVE SL vs PAK 2nd Test: Focus on Babar Azam
Pakistan captain Babar Azam will be key for his side on Day 2 against Sri Lanka in the second Test. Fans expect him to score a century and get the job done for his side.
LIVE PAK vs SL 2nd Test: De Silva
Dhananjaya de Silva is the best pick from the Sri Lanka batting lineup on Day 1. His fighting knock of 57 got Sri Lanka some runs on the board in the first innings.
A fighting knock - Dhananjaya de Silva emerged as the shining star for Sri Lanka in the first innings. #SLvPAK pic.twitter.com/mfFjBLWbF7
— Sri Lanka Cricket (@OfficialSLC) July 24, 2023
LIVE PAK vs SL 2nd Test: Naseem Shah
Pakistan pacer Naseem Shah is the best pick from his team today, he took 3 wickets with an economy rate of below 3 runs per over.
LIVE PAK vs SL 2nd Test: Match report
Read the Day 1 match report of Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 2nd Test taking place in Colombo. Pakistan dominated the first day of this game with some brilliant bowling performance.
LIVE PAK vs SL 2nd Test: Pakistan dominate Day 1
Babar Azam's side have dominated the Day 1 of Colombo Test and they are the favourites to win this contest with a 1-0 lead in the series already.
Pakistan dominate proceedings on the opening day of the Colombo Test #SLvPAK pic.twitter.com/r6VW1SSX3x
Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) July 24, 2023
LIVE PAK vs SL 2nd Test: Can Pakistan get the job done
Pakistan are in complete control of this contest at the moment, they will surely look to post a good total on the board to challenge Sri Lanka but they cannot get comfortable with a team like Lanka as their opponents.
LIVE PAK vs SL 2nd Test: 'Bobby Ball'
Pakistan would be delighted how the first day of the second Test against the hosts turned out. They have a lead of 21 runs with 8 wickets in hand. Fans are terming their style of play as 'Bobby Ball' on social media.
LIVE PAK vs SL 2nd Test: Day 1 stumps
The umpires have a chat and call it a day due to bad light. Babar Azam 8 (21) and Abdullah Shafique 74 (99) will continue Pakistan's innings tomorrow on Day 2 of this Test match.
PAK: 145/2 (28.3 Overs)
LIVE PAK vs SL 2nd Test: Babar taking his time
Babar Azam is not batting in the similar fashion as his teammates were doing before Shan Masood's wicket. It looks like he will take his time to settle before attack the Lanka bowlers.
PAK: 142/2 (27 Overs)
LIVE PAK vs SL 2nd Test: All eyes on Babar
Babar Azam has joined Abdullah Shafique in the middle who batting in the 70s at the moment. Sri Lanka are searching for wickets to gain some momentum.
PAK: 136/2 (25 Overs)
LIVE PAK vs SL 2nd Test: Gone!
Shan Masood 51 (47) caught by Kusal Mendis bowled by Asitha Fernando. Jayasuriya and Mendis continue attack for Sri Lanka as Pakistan skipper Babar Azam comes in at number 4.
PAK: 125/2 (23.2 Overs)
LIVE PAK vs SL 2nd Test Day 1: Pakistan trail by 47
Pakistan trail by 47 runs as Masood also completes his fifty in 44 balls with 4 boundaries and a maximum. Sri Lanka bowlers clueless at the moment.
PAK: 120/1 (21.1 Overs)
LIVE PAK vs SL 2nd Test Day 1: Pakistan on top
Shan Masood and Abdullah Shafique in the middle for Pakistan as they trail by 55 runs. Their partnership goes up to 100 runs now with 22 overs left for the day.
PAK: 110/1 (18 Overs)
LIVE PAK vs SL 2nd Test Day 1: Shafique hits fifty
Abdullah Shafique has completed his fifty, he is batting on 51 off 54 balls with 6 boundaries and 2 maximums so far for Pakistan.
PAK: 97/1 (15 Overs)
LIVE PAK vs SL 2nd Test Day 1: Pakistan bounce back
Pakistan are in fine rhythm at the moment with Shan Masood and Abdullah Shafique batting like its a ODI game against Sri Lanka, getting the runs on board as soon as possible with minimum risk.
PAK: 85/1 (12.2 Overs)
LIVE PAK vs SL 2nd Test: Mendis into the attack
Ramesh Mendis brought into the attack by Sri Lanka in search for wickets in desperation as Pakistan now trail by just 94 runs.
PAK: 72/1 (10.2 Overs)
LIVE PAK vs SL 2nd Test: Pakistan look to rebuild
Shan Masood and Abdullah Shafique look to rebuild Pakistan's innings after the early blow of Imam-ul-Haq. Dilshan Madushanka and Asitha Fernando into the attack for Sri Lanka.
PAK: 47/1 (8 Overs)
LIVE Sri Lanka vs Pakstan 2nd Test, Day 1: Shan Masood racing along
Shan Masood gets a 3 off Dilshan Madushanka's first ball of the over to race along 13 off 9 balls with 2 boundaries. Abdullah Shafique is batting on 16.
Pakistan 1st inngs 37/1 in 6 ovs vs SL
LIVE SL vs PAK 2nd Test, Day 1: Abdullah Shafique gets couple of fours
Abdullah Shafique hammers debutant Dilshan Madushanka for a couple of fours to move along to 14. Shan Masood is batting on 6.
Pakistan 1st inngs 27/1 in 4 ovs vs SL
LIVE Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 2nd Test, Day 1: Imam ul Haq departs early
Pakistan have lost opener Imam ul Haq early, edging Asitha Fernando onto his pad and Nishan Madushka takes a brilliant diving catch at slip. Imam departs for 6, Abdullah Shafique is batting on 6. Shan Masood is the next batter in and hammers a boundary early to move to 6.
Pakistan 1st innings 19/1 in 3 ovs vs SL
LIVE SL vs PAK 2nd Test, Day 1: Abdullah Shafique off the mark with boundary
Pakistan opener Abdullah Shafique gets off the mark with a boundary off Asitha Fernando. Shafique moves along to 5, Imam ul Haq is batting on 0.
Pakistan 1st inngs 5/0 in 1 over vs SL
LIVE Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 2nd Test, Day 1: Lankans bowled out for 166
Pakistan leg-spinner Abrar Ahmed gets his 4th wickets as Ramesh Mendis holes out for 27 as Sri Lanka are bundled out for 166 in 48.4 ovs before tea time on opening day.
SL 1st inngs 166 all out in 48.4 ovs vs PAK
LIVE Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 2nd Test, Day 1: Abrar Ahmed bowls Asitha Fernando
Abrar Ahmed strikes again for Pakistan as he bowls Asitha Fernando for 8, who shoulders arms. Ramesh Mendis is batting on 24 as debutant Dilshan Madushanka joins him in the middle.
SL 1st inngs 163/9 in 47 ovs vs PAK
LIVE Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 2nd Test, Day 1: Asitha Fernando gets a streaky four
Asitha Fernando gets a streaky four off Shaheen Shah Afridi to move along to 8. Ramesh Mendis is batting on 17.
SL 1st innings 156/8 in 44 ovs vs PAK
LIVE SL vs PAK 2nd Test, Day 1: Successive fours for Ramesh Mendis
Ramesh Mendis hammers Abrar Ahmed for successive boundaries to move along to 13. Asitha Fernando is batting on 4.
SL 1st inngs 148/8 in 41 ovs vs PAK
LIVE Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 2nd Test, Day 1: Prabath Jayasuriya run out for 1
Shan Masood gets his second run out for the day, his direct hit catch Prabath Jayasuriya short off his crease for 1. Sri Lanka lose their 8th wicket to a terrible mix-up.
SL 1st inngs 136/8 in 39 ovs vs PAK
LIVE Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 2nd Test, Day 1: Dhananjaya de Silva falls for 57
Dhananjaya de Silva holes out to Abrar Ahmed after smashing him for a six off the previous ball. Dhananjaya de Silva departs for 57 and Sri Lanka lose their 7th wicket.
SL 1st inngs 133/7 in 37 ovs vs PAK
LIVE SL vs PAK 2nd Test, Day 1: Abrar Ahmed sends back Sadeera Samarawickrama for duck
Sri Lanka slip into further trouble as Sadeera Samarawickrama departs for a duck, edging Abrar Ahmed to short-leg. Dhananjaya de Silva is batting on 50 and Ramesh Mendis is on 0.
SL 1st inngs 122/6 in 35 ovs vs PAK
LIVE Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 2nd Test, Day 1: Naseem Shah dismisses Dinesh Chandimal
Naseem Shah breaks the stubborn standard, dismissing Dinesh Chandimal for 34, who miscues a pull shot to Imam ul Haq. Dhananjaya de Silva is batting on 49.
SL 1st inngs 121/5 in 34 ovs vs PAK
LIVE SL vs PAK 2nd Test, Day 1: Dinesh Chandimal, Dhananjaya de Silva attack Abrar Ahmed
Dinesh Chandimal decides to attack Abrar Ahmed and gets his 4th boundary to move along to 33. Dhananjaya de Silva also does the same for his 9th four to move to 47.
SL 1st inngs 117/4 in 33 ovs vs PAK
LIVE SL vs PAK 2nd Test, Day 1: Sri Lanka's 100 comes up
Sri Lanka have bought up their 100 for the loss of 4 wickets. The fifth-wicket partnership between Dhananjaya de Silva and Dinesh Chandimal swells to 66 with De Dilva batting on 43 and Chandimal on 22.
SL 1st inngs 102/4 in 30 ovs vs PAK
LIVE SL vs PAK 2nd Test, Day 1: Dhananjaya de Silva going strong at lunch
Dhananjaya de Silva gets his 7th four to move along to 33. Dinesh Chandimal is batting on 9 at lunch on Day 1.
SL 1st inngs 79/4 in 26 ovs vs PAK
LIVE Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 2nd Test, Day 1: Chandimal, De Silva look to rebuild
Dhananjaya de Silva and Dinesh Chandimal are looking to ressurect Sri Lankan innings. Chandimal gets a 3 off Noman Ali to move along to 7 while De Silva is batting on 28.
SL 1st inngs 71/4 in 23 ovs vs PAK
LIVE SL vs PAK 2nd Test, Day 1: Noman Ali starts with a maiden
Left-arm spinner Noman Ali replaces Naseem Shah and starts off with a maiden. Dhananjaya de Silva is batting on 23 and Dinesh Chandimal is on 4.
SL 1st inngs 63/4 in 21 ovs vs PAK
LIVE SL vs PAK 2nd Test, Day 1: Sri Lanka's 50 comes up
Dhananjaya de Silva smashed his third four of the innings off Abrar Ahmed to bring up Sri Lanka's 50 for the loss of 4 wickets. Dinesh Chandimal is batting on 4 after tackling a tricky over from Naseem Shah.
SL 1st inngs 53/4 in 19 ovs vs PAK
LIVE Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 2nd Test, Day 1: Dhananjaya de Silva smashes couple of fours
In-form Dhananjaya de Silva gets off the mark with a boundary, smashes a pull shot followed by a delicate cut shot off Naseem Shah to move along to 9. Dinesh Chandimal is batting on 1.
SL 1st inngs 46/4 in 17 ovs vs PAK
LIVE SL vs PAK 2nd Test, Day 1: Dimuth Karunaratne falls for 16
Sri Lanka are in big trouble as captain Dimuth Karunaratne now depart for 16, drags Naseem Shah delivery back onto stumps. Dinesh Chandimal and Dhananjaya de Silva are batting on 0.
SL 1st inngs 36/4 in 15 ovs vs PAK
LIVE Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 2nd Test, Day 1: Naseem Shah sends back Angelo Mathews
Naseem Shah strikes the third blow for Pakistan, dismisses former Sri Lanka captain Angelo Mathews - caught behind for 9. Dimuth Karunaratne is batting on 16 as Dinesh Chandimal joins him in the middle.
SL 1st inngs 35/3 in 13 ovs vs PAK
LIVE Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 2nd Test, Day 1: Angelo Mathews gets 1st four
Angelo Mathews gets his first boundary, tickles Naseem Shah down the leg-side to move along to 8. Dimuth Karunaratne is batting on 15.
SL 1st innings 33/2 in 11 ovs vs PAK
LIVE SL vs PAK 2nd Test, Day 1: Angelo Mathews gets off the mark
Former Sri Lanka captain Angelo Mathews gets off the mark off the bowling of Shaheen Shah Afridi to move along to 4. Dimuth Karunaratne is batting on 15.
SL 1st inngs 29/2 in 9 ovs vs PAK
LIVE SL vs PAK 2nd Test, Day 1: Shaheen Shah Afridi dismisses Kusal Mendis
Shaheen Shah Afridi gets his 1st wicket of the match, Kusal Mendis spoons an easy catch to substitute fielder Mohammad Rizwan at covers and is dismissed for 6. Angelo Mathews is the new man in the middle. Dimuth Karunaratne is batting on 13.
SL 1st inngs 23/2 in 7 ovs vs PAK
LIVE Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 2nd Test, Day 2: Kusal Mendis gets 1st four
Kusal Mendis gets his first boundary off Shaheen Shah Afridi to move along to 6. Dimuth Karunaratne has a couple of fours and is batting on 9.
SL 1st inngs 19/1 in 5 ovs vs PAK
LIVE SL vs PAK 2nd Test, Day 1: Nishan Madushka run out for 4
Sri Lanka captain Dimuth Karunaratne calls for a quick single off Shaheen Shah Afridi. Shan Masood swoops in at cover and direct hit catches Nishan Madushka short of his crease for 4. Kusal Mendis joins Karunaratne in middle and is batting on 2 and skipper is on 5.
SL 1st inngs 11/1 in 3 overs vs PAK
LIVE Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 2nd Test, Day 1: Nishan Madushka off the mark with 4
Sri Lanka opener Nishan Madushka gets off the mark with a boundary off Shaheen Shah Afridi in the opening over of the 2nd Test. Madushka is on 4 and Dimuth Karunaratne is on 0.
SL 1st innings 4/0 in 1 over vs PAK
LIVE SL vs PAK 2nd Test, Day 1: Here's the Playing 11
Sri Lanka make a couple of changes in their playing 11 as Asitha Fernando and Dilshan Madushanka replace Vishwa Fernando and Kasun Rajitha. Pakistan field same playing 11 as 1st Test Test at Galle. Here are the playing 11 for 2nd Test between Sri Lanka and Pakistan...
Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne (c), Nishan Madushka, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal, Dhananjaya de Silva, Sadeera Samarawickrama (wk), Ramesh Mendis, Prabath Jayasuriya, Asitha Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka
Pakistan: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Shan Masood, Babar Azam (c), Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Agha Salman, Noman Ali, Naseem Shah, Abrar Ahmed, Shaheen Shah Afridi
LIVE SL vs PAK 2nd Test, Day 1: Sri Lanka win toss, elect to bat first
Sri Lanka captain Dimuth Karunaratne has won the toss and elected to bat first in the 2nd Test vs Pakistan at the Sinhalese Sports Club in Colombo. A couple of changes for Sri Lanka in the playing 11 as Dilshan Madushanka makes Test debut.
LIVE Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 2nd Test, Day 1: Toss to take place at 10am
There is some good news from the Sinhalese Sport Club in Colombo. There is a delay of 30 minutes but toss will now take place at 10am IST. The play will begin at 1030am IST after overnight rain had drenched SSC.
LIVE Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 2nd Test, Day 1: Toss delayed due to wet outfield
There has been some heavy overnight rain and the toss for the 2nd Test between Sri Lanka and Pakistan at the SSC will be delayed. The covers are slowly coming off and we should have an inspection soon.
State of the SSC after the heavy rain in the morning. pic.twitter.com/ba5c5HYmim
— Roshan Abeysinghe (@RoshanCricket) July 24, 2023
SL vs PAK 2nd Test, Day 1: Toss to take place at 930am
Sri Lanka captain Dimuth Karunaratne and Pakistan skipper Babar Azam will be out in the middle for the toss for the 2nd Test at the Sinhalese Sport Club in Colombo soon. Stay tuned for updates from the toss soon.
SL vs PAK 2nd Test, Day 1: Check Dream11 Fantasy Picks
Saud Shakeel or Dhananjaya de Silva? Babar Azam or Dimuth Karunaratne? Who should be your top fantasy picks?
Check Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 2nd Test Dream11 Fantasy Picks HERE.
SL vs PAK 2nd Test, Day 1: Check Livestreaming details
Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 2nd Test Day 1 will get underway at the Sinhalese Sports Club in Colombo today.
Check when and where to watch Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 2nd Test LIVE in India HERE.
Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 2nd Test, Day 1: Lankans look to level series
After Pakistan stunned home side Sri Lanka with a thrilling four-wicket win in the 1st Test at Galle, Dimuth Karunaratne's side will look to strike back and level the two-match Test series at 1-1 by winning the second Test scheduled to begin at SSC ground in Colombo today.
Hello and welcome to our LIVE Coverage of Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 2nd Test Day 1 HERE.