SL vs PAK: Pakistan Take 12-Run Lead Over Sri Lanka At Day 2 Stumps In Rain-Hit 2nd Test In Colombo

Resuming on the overnight score of 145-2, Pakistan moved past Sri Lanka's first-innings total of 166 before a downpour forced the players off the field

Jul 25, 2023

Pakistan took a 12-run lead over Sri Lanka in the second test on Tuesday with eight first-innings wickets left after only 10 overs were bowled on the rain-hit second day. Pakistan was 178-2 at stumps at the Sinhalese Sports Club.

All the play was in the morning session with an early lunch taken because of heavy rain. The rain had stopped by the afternoon but the outfield was wet and, after tea, the umpires decided to call off play for the day and resume 15 minutes early on Wednesday. (Watch: Hasan Ali Enjoys On Wet Covers As Rain Spoils Party On Day 2 Of Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 2nd Test)

Resuming on the overnight score of 145-2, Pakistan moved past Sri Lanka's first-innings total of 166 before a downpour forced the players off the field. Pakistan scored 33 runs during the 43 minutes of play. Opener Abdullah Shaffique has reached 87 while captain Babar Azam is 28 not out in a 57-run unbroken partnership for the third wicket.

Pakistan needed only 48.4 overs to dismiss Sri Lanka on Monday's opening day after the visitors opted to bat first having won the toss. Leg-spinner Abrar Ahmed claimed four wickets while Naseem Shah and Shaheen Afridi shared four wickets between them.

Pakistan won the first test in Galle by four wickets and needs only a draw to clinch the two-match series.

