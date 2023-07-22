trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2639039
Grow Up A Little: Shoaib Akhtar Slams ICC For Leaving Pakistan Captain Babar Azam Out Of ODI World Cup 2023 Promo

Former Pakistan pacer took a brutal dig at ICC for not including Babar Azam in the ODI World Cup promo video.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Jul 22, 2023, 06:56 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Shoaib Akhtar slams ICC for World Cup trailer.

India's famous 'King Khan' aka Shah Rukh Khan broke the internet a couple of days ago when the International Cricket Council (ICC) shared the official promo video of the upcoming ODI World Cup 2023. The blockbuster event will take place in India this year from October 5 with a match between defending champs England and New Zealand at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Watch the video here:


Pakistan fans were not happy after the promo was released on social media. The trailer features cricketers from all 10 nations competing in the tournament with cameos from Shikhar Dhawan, Jemimah Rodrigues, and Muttiah Muralitharan. The video did not feature Pakistan captain Babar Azam who is a famous figure in the cricket world nowadays and that fact did go down well with former Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Akhtar. (Fans Booking Hospital Beds For IND vs PAK Clash In Ahmedabad As Hotel Rooms' Price Rises)

"Whoever thought that World Cup promo will be complete without Pakistan & Babar Azam's significant presence, has actually presented himself as a joke. Come on guys, time to grow up a bit," tweeted the former Pakistan pacer.

Checkout the tweet here:

Akhtar slammed ICC for leaving Pakistan and Babar Azam from the recently released video for the ICC ODI World Cup 2023. Meanwhile, Pakistan's participation in the contest is also not confirmed yet as they are waiting for their government's approval. The schedule for the World Cup was released recently by ICC.

If Pakistan travel to India for the World Cup, the blockbuster clash between two arch-rivals is scheduled to take place on October 15 in Ahmedabad.

