SRI LANKA VS PAKISTAN 2023

PAK: 178-2 (38.3) | SL VS PAK 2nd Test, Day 3 LIVE Cricket Score and Updates: Pakistan Lead By 12 Runs At Day 2 Stumps

Sri Lanka Vs Pakistan Day 3, 2nd Test LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates: Pakistan lead by 12 runs at Day 2 stumps.

 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Jul 26, 2023, 12:21 AM IST

This Test's first day was completely dominated by Pakistan. They put on an excellent performance with both ball and bat, which helped them take the lead. When Sri Lanka decided to bat after winning the toss, they were trounced right away.  A 4-fer was the result of Abrar Ahmed's brilliant play with the ball. In just two sessions, Sri Lanka was bowled out for 166.

Pakistan lost Imam early in response, but Shafique and Masood put up a strong performance after that. However, Sri Lanka dropped some opportunities. Masood was rescued because they declined to dispute the LBW call against him, and Shafique was dismissed by Jayasuriya off his own bowling. They both consistently found the borders. On the Stumps of Day 2, Pakistan lead by 12 runs.

Follow LIVE updates and score from SL vs PAK 2nd Test Day 3.

26 July 2023
00:21 AM

LIVE PAK vs SL 2nd Test

Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the Sri Lank vs Pakistan 2nd Test Day 3 coverage. Stay tuned for all the coverage.

