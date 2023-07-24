trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2640012
SL vs PAK 2nd Test: Abdullah Shafique Shines As Pakistan Finish 145/2 At Day 1 Stumps Against Sri Lanka

Shafique, who was dropped by Prabath Jayasuriya off his own bowling on 42, reached 74 not out at stumps, with captain Babar Azam unbeaten on eight.

Edited By:  Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Jul 24, 2023, 07:43 PM IST|Source: PTI

Pakistan were in complete control vs Sri Lanka at Day 1 stumps. (Image source: Twitter)

Pakistan's new aggressive approach paid rich dividends as it bowled out Sri Lanka for 166 before racing to 145 for 2 in reply on Day 1 of the second Test on Monday.

Pakistan, 1-0 up in the two-match series, is in complete control despite losing the toss and having to field first at the Sinhalese Sports Club.

At a stage, the tourists were scoring at 6.5 runs an over, with the 50 coming up in 50 balls and the 100 arriving in 101 deliveries.

Abdullah Shafique needed only 49 deliveries to reach his fifth half-century in Tests, while Shan Masood raced to his seventh half-century in just 44 balls.

Asitha Fernando claimed the first Pakistan wicket to fall, removing Imam-ul-Haq for six, before coming back for a second spell and having Masood caught at wide mid-on for 51.

Shafique, who was dropped by Prabath Jayasuriya off his own bowling on 42, reached 74 not out at stumps, with captain Babar Azam unbeaten on eight.

Earlier, leg-spinner Abrar Ahmed took 4 for 69 and fast bowler Naseem Shah claimed 3 for 41 as Sri Lanka was skittled out by a Pakistan side bowling to aggressive fields.

The home team made a bad start when opening batter Nishan Madushka was run out for four in the third over. Captain Dimuth Karunaratne pushed the ball into the covers and attempted a single, but Masood threw down the stumps with a direct hit.

Pakistan was excellent in the field and Masood also ran out tail-ender Jayasuriya with a direct hit later, but the damage for Sri Lanka was done in the morning session as it slumped to 36 for 4.

Sri Lanka was guilty of throwing away wickets. Kusal Mendis hit one straight to cover on six, Angelo Mathews was caught behind for nine and Karunaratne dragged the ball onto the stumps after attempting an expansive drive on 17.

An 85-run stand for the fifth wicket steadied the innings before Dinesh Chandimal, who had been peppered by short bowling, hit Naseem straight to mid-wicket on 34.

Dhananjaya de Silva, who shared the big partnership with Chandimal, top-scored with 57 before falling to Abrar. An hour's play was lost in the morning due to rain and 13 overs were lost in the day.

