LIVE Gujarat Giants vs Bhilwara Kings Legends League Cricket 2022 T20 Cricket Match Scorecard and Updates: Giants lose 5 wickets, Kings on top

Virender Sehwag’s Gujarat Giants will take on Irfan Pathan-led Bhilwara Kings in the next match of the Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2022 tournament at the Barabati Cricket Stadium in Cuttack on Tuesday (September 27). The Giants are currently on top of the points table with India Capitals on 5 points from 4 matches while the Bhilwara Kings are the bottom with just 3 points after suffering their second defeat of the tournament to Manipal Tigers on Monday night.

The Giants have received further boost with ‘Universe Boss’ Chris Gayle also joining the team on Tuesday morning. It remains to be seen if the fans will get their wish and Gayle will open the batting with the legendary and explosive Sehwag. The league’s Cuttack leg began on Monday with Harbhajan Singh’s Manipal Tigers defeating Irfan Pathan’s Bhilwara Kings in a close-fought match. The Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik welcomed Legends League Cricket stars to the state. He also interacted with Sri Lankan great Muttiah Muralitharan of Manipal Tigers and other players of the league including Ryan Sidebottom and Reetinder Singh Sodhi.

Bhilwara Kings Squad: William Porterfield, Morne van Wyk, Matt Prior(w), Tanmay Srivastava, Jesal Karia, Yusuf Pathan, Irfan Pathan(c), Rajesh Bishnoi, Tino Best, Tim Bresnan, Fidel Edwards, Shane Watson, S Sreesanth, Monty Panesar, Owais Shah, Samit Patel, Sudeep Tyagi, Mayank Tehlan, Dinesh Salunkhe, Nick Compton

Gujarat Giants Squad: Kevin O Brien, Tillakaratne Dilshan(c), Lendl Simmons, Thisara Perera, Manvinder Bisla(w), Richard Levi, Joginder Sharma, Graeme Swann, Elton Chigumbura, Rayad Emrit, KP Appanna, Ajantha Mendis, Virender Sehwag, Parthiv Patel, Daniel Vettori, Chris Gayle, Chris Tremlett, Ashok Dinda, Stuart Binny, Yashpal Singh, Mitchell McClenaghan