LIVE Ind vs NZ 2nd Test Day 2, Live Cricket Score and Updates: Ajaz removes Saha, Ashwin; India 6 down

4 December 2021, 09:40 AM
Ashwin goes for a golden duck
Ajaz strikes once again as he removes Ashwin on his first ball. The delivery drifted in and just turned enough to beat Ashwin's forward press and went on to hit the off-stump. India are six down. Ashwin b Ajaz Patel 0(1)
4 December 2021, 09:31 AM
Five-wicket haul for Ajaz Patel
Ajaz Patel is on a roll as he removes Wriddhiman Saha early on day 2 to complete his five-wicket haul. India are now five down. W Saha lbw b Ajaz Patel 27(62) [4s-3 6s-1]
4 December 2021, 09:28 AM
Mayank, Saha resume innings for India
Centurion Mayank Agarwal and Wriddhiman Saha resume the innings for India on Day 2 as Tim Southee bowls the first over of the day.
Weather update: Plenty of blue skies overhead and the forecast is for a clear day. New Zealand in a huddle and Southee will start for the visitors
Session timings for today: 1st session: 9:30 am - 11:30 am. 2nd session: 12:10 pm - 2:40 pm, 3rd session: 3 pm - 5 pm. A total of 98 overs to be bowled.