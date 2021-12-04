हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
LIVE Ind vs NZ 2nd Test Day 2, Live Cricket Score and Updates: Ajaz removes Saha, Ashwin; India 6 down

Check the Live updates of India vs New Zealand 2nd Test which is being played at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, December 4, 2021 - 09:45
Comments |
File image (Source: Twitter)

Mayank Agarwal scored his 4th Test ton as India ended day-1 of the 2nd and final Test at 221/4. Agarwal scored an unbeaten 120 while Wriddhiman Saha was not out on 25.

Resuming at 111/3 after tea opener Mayank Agarwal and Shreyas Iyer steadily carried on from where they had left after the fall of three quick wickets. Ajaz Patel once again jolted India dismissing Kanpur Test centurion Shreyas for just 18 breaking the 80-run partnership between him and Agarwal.

Despite losing partners at the other end Mayank Agarwal looked solid and kept the scoreboard moving and capitalized on the poor deliveries that came his way. Making a comeback in Kanpur Mayank Agarwal failed to deliver with the bat but in the second Test he ensured that one more opportunity does not go begging. Wicket-keeper batsman Wriddhiman Saha joined him at the other end and the duo struck a fifty partnership to take India's total beyond the 200-run mark.

Earlier in the day, Ajaz Patel wreaked havoc with the ball as Virat Kohli opted to bat first after the delayed start due to wet outfield, the openers justified the captain's decision as Shubman Gill continued with his decent run of form with the bat scoring 44 of 71 balls. . Gill once again failed to capitalize after getting a good start as Ajaz Patel got him caught in the first slip to Ross Taylor. The opening pair put on 80-runs and in the same score 3 wickets fell in quick succession, leaving India reeling at 80/3.

Cheteshwar Pujara's poor run of form continued as the Saurashtra lad struggled with the bat falling victim to Patel who cleaned him up for a 5-ball duck. Virat Kohli too was dismissed by Ajaz Patel without troubling the scorers. Kohli was out leg before, a decision which could have gone the other way. Skipper survived just 4 balls and even took DRS but the third umpire Virender Sharma still ruled him out. Undoubtedly Ajaz Patel was New Zealand's star performer with the ball picking up all the wickets that fell on the day.

4 December 2021, 09:40 AM

Ashwin goes for a golden duck

Ajaz strikes once again as he removes Ashwin on his first ball. The delivery drifted in and just turned enough to beat Ashwin's forward press and went on to hit the off-stump. India are six down. Ashwin b Ajaz Patel 0(1)

4 December 2021, 09:31 AM

Five-wicket haul for Ajaz Patel

Ajaz Patel is on a roll as he removes Wriddhiman Saha early on day 2 to complete his five-wicket haul. India are now five down. W Saha lbw b Ajaz Patel 27(62) [4s-3 6s-1]

4 December 2021, 09:28 AM

Mayank, Saha resume innings for India

Centurion Mayank Agarwal and Wriddhiman Saha resume the innings for India on Day 2 as Tim Southee bowls the first over of the day.

Weather update: Plenty of blue skies overhead and the forecast is for a clear day. New Zealand in a huddle and Southee will start for the visitors

Session timings for today: 1st session: 9:30 am - 11:30 am. 2nd session: 12:10 pm - 2:40 pm, 3rd session: 3 pm - 5 pm. A total of 98 overs to be bowled.

