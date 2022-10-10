LIVE IND-W vs TL-W Women’s Asia Cup 2022 T20 Match Scorecard and Updates: Smriti Mandhana wins TOSS, India BOWL first

Harmanpreet Kaur’s Team India will take on Thailand women cricket team in their sixth match of the ongoing Women’s Asia Cup 2022 in Sylhet on Monday (October 10). The Indian side has been on a roll in this tournament, winning four out of their last five matches – the only defeat coming at the hands of arch-rivals Pakistan women cricket team last week.

However, Team India bounced back from their loss to Pakistan and thrashed Bangladesh women cricket team in their next match to maintain their position at the top of the table. Their opponent on Monday, Thailand, registered a historic win over Bismah Maroof’s Pakistan last week. Thanks to that stunning win, Thailand are in fourth place currently on the Points Table with six points from 5 matches with three wins and two losses.

India __ sit comfortably at the top of the table with a strong net run rate.

But can Thailand engineer another upset over here and stake a stronger claim on their semi-final position?

However, the Thai cannot take that position for granted as defending champions Bangladesh Women cricket team are in close 5th position. Thailand captain Naruemoi Chaiwai will be eyeing another upset win, this time over Team India to secure their path into the semifinals.

