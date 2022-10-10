LIVE IND-W vs TL-W Women’s Asia Cup 2022 T20 Match Scorecard and Updates: Smriti Mandhana wins TOSS, India BOWL first
India Women vs Thailand Women, T20I Match Women’s Asia Cup 2022 LIVE Score: Check all LIVE Updates here.
Harmanpreet Kaur’s Team India will take on Thailand women cricket team in their sixth match of the ongoing Women’s Asia Cup 2022 in Sylhet on Monday (October 10). The Indian side has been on a roll in this tournament, winning four out of their last five matches – the only defeat coming at the hands of arch-rivals Pakistan women cricket team last week.
However, Team India bounced back from their loss to Pakistan and thrashed Bangladesh women cricket team in their next match to maintain their position at the top of the table. Their opponent on Monday, Thailand, registered a historic win over Bismah Maroof’s Pakistan last week. Thanks to that stunning win, Thailand are in fourth place currently on the Points Table with six points from 5 matches with three wins and two losses.
India __ sit comfortably at the top of the table with a strong net run rate.
But can Thailand __ engineer another upset over here and stake a stronger claim on their semi-final position? @BCCIWomen @ThailandCricket #INDvTHAI #WomensAsiaCup2022 #AsianCricketCouncil #ACC pic.twitter.com/KI6p5StEIC — AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) October 10, 2022
However, the Thai cannot take that position for granted as defending champions Bangladesh Women cricket team are in close 5th position. Thailand captain Naruemoi Chaiwai will be eyeing another upset win, this time over Team India to secure their path into the semifinals.
Check all the LIVE Scores and Updates from India Women vs Thailand Women Asia Cup 2022 match here.
IND-W vs TL-W, Asia Cup 2022: Here are Playing XIs
Couple of changes for Team India while Thailand also make a few changes. Here are the Playing XI of India Women and Thailand Women...
Thailand Women: Nannapat Koncharoenkai (wk), Natthakan Chantham, Naruemol Chaiwai (c), Chanida Sutthiruang, Rosenan Kanoh, Phannita Maya, Sornnarin Tippoch, Nattaya Boochatham, Onnicha Kamchomphu, Thipatcha Putthawong and Nanthita Boonsukham.
India Women: Smriti Mandhana (c), Shafali Verma, S Meghana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (wk), Kiran Navgire, Pooja Vastrakar, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Meghna Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad.
IND-W vs TL-W, Asia Cup 2022: India win TOSS, to BOWL first
Indian captain Smriti Mandhana has won the TOSS and decided to BOWL first. Harmanpreet Kaur has been rested while Meghna Singh has replaced Renuka Singh for this match.
IND-W vs TL-W, Asia Cup 2022: Smriti Mandhana to captain India in 100th T20I
Team India have once again decided to rest Harmanpreet Kaur for the game against Thailand. Smriti Mandhana will be leading the side in her 100th T20I match in the absence Harmanpreet.
IND-W vs TL-W, Asia Cup 2022: Sri Lanka Women STUN Bangladesh
In a rain-hit first game in Sylhet on Monday, Sri Lanka Women team stunned defending champions Bangladesh Women cricket team by 3 runs (DLS method). Needing 41 to win in 7 overs, home side Bangladesh were restricted to 37/7 by the Lankans. Sri Lanka now join India and Pakistan on 8 points from 5 matches while Bangladesh remain in 5th spot behind Thailand.
Hello and Welcome to our LIVE coverage of India Women vs Thailand Women in Asia Cup 2022 in Sylhet today.
