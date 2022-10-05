Live India Capitals vs Bhilwara Kings Legends League Cricket 2022 T20 Final Score and Updates: Bhilwara Kings continue to struggle in chase
India Capitals vs Bhilwara Kings Legends League Cricket Final LIVE score and updates: Follow Here Latest Updates
India Capitals and Bhilwara Kings will face each other in the final of the Legends League Cricket at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Wednesday. Gautam Gambhir-led India Capitals and Irfan Pathan’s Bhilwara Kings finished the league stage in the Top-2 because of their consistent performances. The strength in both batting and bowling of both sides will mean that no team will start as outright favourites. While India Capitals will feature Gautam Gambhir, Ross Taylor, Ashley Nurse, and Mitchell Johnson, the in-form Pathan brothers — Yusuf and Irfan — along with Aussie all-rounder Shane Watson, pacers Fidel Edwards, Sreesanth, and Jesal Karia will lead the show for Bhilwara Kings.
Irfan Pathan has led his team to final on his captaincy debut in franchise cricket. The former India all-rounder said he was pleased with his team’s performance. “I have captained a team in domestic cricket but I am the skipper of a side in franchise cricket for the first time. So, it feels really special that my team has qualified for the playoffs.
Pawan Suyal has done well for India Capitals, picking up 2 wickets. Yusuf Pathan back to the hut as well. Shane Watson and Jesal Karia in the middle. Bhilwara Kings' chase is not going at brisk rate as the asking rate builds up.
BK 67/3 (9)
Bhilwara Kings need 145 runs in 66 balls
Bhilwara Kings have lost both their openers - Morne and Porterfield - after the game resumed post fixing of the flood lights. Shane Watson and Yusuf Pathan in the middle currently.
BK 29/2 (4)
Bhilwara Kings need 183 runs
Morne van Wyk and William Porterfield begin the tough chase of 212 runs for Bhilwara Kings. But the play has to be stopped due to failure of the flood lights. We will wait for the action to begin soon.
BK 4/0 (0.2)
Bhilwara Kings need 208 runs
Great finish for India Capitals. Ashley Nurse provides the finishing touch. They finish with 211/7. Nurse slams 12 off just 19 balls that included 6 fours and 1 six respectively. What a recovery from India Capitals who were 9 for 3 inside 2 overs. Taylor and Johnson's partnership was the key. Kings have their task cut out. They need to score 212 to win this final and lift the trophy.
INDCAP 211/7 (20)
Alright, Bhilwara Kings bounce back in the game to remove Taylor, Johnson. If there were still there, India Capitals could have easily crossed the 200 run mark which looks a difficult thing to do now. But what a knock from Taylor (82) and Johnson (62), it has ensured India Capitals continue to fight in this match after they were reduced to 9 for 3 inside 2 overs.
INDCAP 174/7 (16.3)
India Capitals have informed about the super sub.
India Capitals Super Sub:
In- Liam Plunkett
Out- Hamilton Masakadza
Meanwhile Mitchell Joshnson goes past fifty as well. Superb knock after the bad start INDCAP got. And six more overs to be bowled still.
INDCAP 141/4 (14)
Brilliant from both Taylor and Johnson, they are going all gunz blazing in Jaipur and the Bhilwara Kings seem to have lost the plot completely. Johnson inching towards his fifty as well. Superb recovery from the India Capitals here.
INDCAP 103/4 (12.2)
Fifty for Ross Taylor!
Brilliant knock after Capitals were reduced to 9 for 3 inside 2 overs at one stage. Reached there in 33 balls. He needs to go on and on if Capitsls are to score a big total here in Jaipur.
INDCAP 87/4 (11)
Wow, what crazy hitting from Ross Taylor. The Taylor of old was on sight, at his brutal best, against the off spin of Yusuf Patha, four sixes in the over, 30 runs in total. Three back to back slog sweeps for six over deep mid wicket region. India Capitals back in it as Mitchell and Taylor launch counter attack.
INDCAP 74/4 (9)
Brilliant powerplay for Bhilwara Kings as they take 4 wickets in it. All beglonged to spinners Rahul Sharma and Monty Panesar. Smart captaincy from Irfan Pathan. Now Yusuf is into the attack and it would be exciting to watch him take on Mitchell Johnson here.
INDCAP 28/4 (6)
OUT!
And one more wicket for Bhilwara Kings. India Capitals lose Dwayne Smith. Panesar with the wicket again. Gautam Gambhir looks stunned in the dressing room. Kings camp ae happy. Mitchell Johnson now comes into attack.
INDCAP 21/4 (4.4)
OUT! Bhilwara Kings are on top as another Capitals wicket falls. Rahul Sharma, the leg spinner, bowls from the other end and the decision turns out to be fruitful as he cleans up Hamilton Masakadza, who goes back for 1 off 3 balls. Denesh Ramdin in now. But he also goes back in the same over, Rahul traps him in front of the stumps. Twi wickets in the same over. Capitals in all sorts of trouble here. Ross Taylor is the new man in.
INDCAP 10/3 (2)
OUT! Money Panesar opens the bowling, Gautam Gambhir hits him for two back to back boundaries before he gets dismissed on the fourth ball of the innings. That is a big blow for India Capitals right at the start of the match. Irfan Pathan is ecstatic to see his opposition captain's back so early.
INDCAP 8/1 (0.4)
Toss News! Irfan Pathan wins toss and BK will bowl first in the final.
Teams:
Bhilwara Kings (Playing XI): William Porterfield, Morne van Wyk(w), Shane Watson, Yusuf Pathan, Irfan Pathan(c), Jesal Karia, Rahul Sharma, Monty Panesar, Tino Best, S Sreesanth, Dhammika Prasad
India Capitals (Playing XI): Gautam Gambhir(c), Dwayne Smith, Hamilton Masakadza, Ross Taylor, Denesh Ramdin(w), Ashley Nurse, Mitchell Johnson, Praveen Gupta, Pravin Tambe, Pankaj Singh, Pawan Suyal
Squads:
India Capitals Squad: Gautam Gambhir(c), Dwayne Smith, Hamilton Masakadza, Ross Taylor, Denesh Ramdin(w), Ashley Nurse, John Mooney, Liam Plunkett, Mitchell Johnson, Pankaj Singh, Pravin Tambe, Pawan Suyal, Ishwar Pandey, Praveen Gupta, Solomon Mire, Suhail Sharma, Dishant Yagnik, Asghar Afghan, Rajat Bhatia, Ravi Bopara, Mashrafe Mortaza, Jacques Kallis, Prosper Utseya, Farveez Maharoof
Bhilwara Kings Squad: William Porterfield, Morne van Wyk(w), Shane Watson, Yusuf Pathan, Irfan Pathan(c), Rajesh Bishnoi, Jesal Karia, Monty Panesar, Fidel Edwards, S Sreesanth, Sudeep Tyagi, Nick Compton, Rahul Sharma, Matt Prior, Dinesh Salunkhe, Naman Ojha, Mayank Tehlan, Samit Patel, Tanmay Srivastava, Tim Bresnan, Owais Shah, Tino Best
Hello and welcome to live coverage of final match between India Capitals and Bhilwara Kings on our live blog here. Toss to take place at 7 pm IST. Stay tuned here for all latest updates.
