LIVE India Women vs Malaysia Women Asia Cup 2022 Match Scorecard and Updates: India set 182-run target for Malaysia to win
India-W vs Malaysia-W LIVE Score: Check all the LIVE Updates from Sylhet from Women’s Asia Cup 2022 here.
Trending Photos
Harmanpreet Kaur’s Team India will take on Malaysia Women in their second match of the Women Asia Cup 2022 T20 tournament in Sylhet on Monday (October 3). India women cricket team started off their campaign with a facile 41-run win over Sri Lanka Women on Saturday thanks to Jemimah Rodrigues’ brilliant knock of 76.
Malaysia, on the other hand, were thrashed by Bismah Maroof’s Pakistan women cricket team in their opening game on Sunday by nine wickets. With the quality of the Malaysian bowlers no where close to their English counterparts, it is important that opener Shafali Verma uses this opportunity to the fullest to gain her confidence.
For vice-captain Smriti Mandhana, who failed to get going against Sri Lanka, the game will be about quality hitting time in the middle against an attack that is sure to feel intimidated. Jemimah Rodrigues, who came off a wrist injury, made instant impact with a sensational career-best performance while Harmanpreet has also been in imperious touch.
With the pitch here producing knee length bounce on the opening day of the competition itself, India are expected to field a spin heavy attack with Renuka Singh being the sole specialist pacer.
Check all the LIVE scores and Updates from India Women vs Malaysia Women Asia Cup 2022 match here.
Deepti Sharma removes Duraisingam
Malaysia Women off to a bad start in their chase of 182 runs. Captain Winifred Duraisingam 0 (4) LBW by Deepti Sharma. India Women off to a dream start.
Malaysia Women - 1/1 (2.2 Overs), Julia 0 (2) & Elysa 1 (8)
India women finish at 181/4
India women finish at 181/4 after 20 overs as Sabbhineni Meghana fired 69 off 53 with 11 boundaries and 1 six, Shafali Verma scored 46 (36) along with Richa Ghosh staying not out on 33 off 19 balls. Malaysia need 182 runs to win now.
INDW - 181/4 (20 Overs), Ghosh 33 (19) & Hemalatha 10 (4)
Shafali Verma gone for 46
Shafali Verma bowled in by Nur Dania Syuhada. Malaysia finally dismiss the right-hander after a wonderful knock the opener departs for 46 off 39 balls.
INDW - 158/2 (18.1 Overs), Ghosh 31 (17)
Richa Ghosh fires India along
Richa Ghosh hammers Sasha Azmi for a six and four to move along to 14. Shafali Verma is batting on 42 off 33 balls.
India Women are 132/1 in 16 overs vs Malaysia Women
Sabbhineni Meghana OUT for 69
Opener Sabbhineni Meghana is dismissed for a brilliant 69 off 53 balls. Shafali Verma is unbeaten on 40 off 30 balls.
India Women are 116/1 in 13.5 overs vs Malaysia Women
Sabbhineni Meghana, Shafali Verma bring up 100 partnership
Sabbhineni Meghana and Shafali Verma have put on 100-run partneship for the opening wickets. Meghana is batting on 68 off 51 balls while Shafali Verma has moved along to 33 off 27 balls with two sixes and 1 four.
India Women are 107/0 in 13 overs vs Malaysia Women
Sabbhineni Meghana brings up MAIDEN FIFTY
Sabbhineni Meghana reaches her first T20I fifty off just 38 balls with eight fours and one six. Shafali Verma is unbeatn on 23 at the other end.
India Women are 77/0 in 10 overs vs Malaysia Women
Shafali Verma now joins the party, hits first SIX!
Shafali Verma opens up to hammer her first six of the innings and follows it up with a boundary in the next over. Shafali on 17 off 12 balls while Sabbhineni Meghana is unbeaten on 37 as India race along to 50-run opening partnership.
India Women are 54/0 in 7 overs vs Malaysia Women
India race along to 36 in 5 overs
Sabbhineni Meghana gets two more fours in the fifth over to move along to 32 off 24 balls while Shafali Verma is batting on 4
India Women are 36/0 in 5 overs vs Malaysia Women
Sabbhineni Meghana gets her 2nd FOUR
Sabbhineni Meghana races along to 19 with her second four of the innings apart from a six off Sasha Azmi. Meghana if 19 off 15 balls and Shafali Verma is on 3.
India Women are 22/0 in 3 overs vs Malaysia Women
Sabbineni Meghana off the mark with a SIX!
And we are away, opener Sabbineni Meghana playing her first match of Women's Asia Cup 2022 has got off the mark with a six. Meghana follows it up with a boundary off the next ball.
India Women 11/0 after 1 over vs Malaysia Women
BIG chance for Shafali Verma to hit form
Opener Shafali Verma has struggled for runs in the last few matches. The match against minnows Malaysia will be big chance for both openers Shafali Verma and Sabbineni Meghana to stake claim to open with Smriti Mandhana, who will surely return for the match against table-toppers Pakistan.
India make 4 changes, Smriti Mandhana RESTED
Team India have made 4 changes to their playing XI for the match against Malaysia. Smriti Mandana, Sneh Rana, Pooja Vastrakar and Renuka Thakur all being rested. Sabbineni Meghana, KP Navgire, Rajeshwari Gayakwad and Meghna Singh. Here are Playing XI...
India Women: Shafali Verma, Sabbineni Meghana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), KP Navgire, Richa Ghosh, Dayalan Hemalatha, Deepti Sharma, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad and Meghna Singh.
Malaysia Women: Winifred Duraisingam (c), Wan Julia, Mas Elysa, Elsa Hunter, Mahirah Izzati Ismail, Ainna Hamizah Hashim, Jamahidaya Intan, Nur Arianna Natsya, Sasha Azmi, Noor Hayati Zakaria and Nur Dania Syuhada
Women's Asia Cup. India XI: S Meghana, S Verma, J Rodrigues, H Kaur (c), R Ghosh (wk), K P Navgire, D Sharma, Radha Yadav, R Gayakwad, D Hemalatha, Meghna Singh. https://t.co/P8ZyYRNetd #INDvMAL #AsiaCup2022
— BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) October 3, 2022
Malaysia win toss, bowl first
Malaysia captain Winifried Duraisingam has WON the toss and decided to bowl first against Harmanpreet Kaur's Team India.
Pakistan Women go to TOP of table
Bismah Maroof's Pakistan Women cricket team have moved to the TOP of the points table after their second successive nine-wicket win, this time over Bangladesh Women.
Following are the brief scores from Pakistan Women vs Bangladesh Women match...
Bangladesh Women 70/8 (Salma Khatun 24 n.o.; Diana Baig 2/11, Nida Dar 2/19) lost to Pakistan Women 72/1 in 12. 2 ovs (Sidra Ameen 36 n.o.)
India Women vs Malaysia Women TV Timing & Live Streaming details
Harmanpreet Kaur-led Team India is playing their second match of the Women Asia Cup 2022 T20 tournament on Monday. Check the TV Timings and Live streaming details of the game here.
Hello from Sylhet! #TeamIndia take on Malaysia in their second #AsiaCup2022 encounter! #INDvMAL pic.twitter.com/ztOTuOgF4v
— BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) October 3, 2022
Hello and Welcome to our LIVE coverage of India Women vs Malaysia Women Asia Cup 2022 match in Sylhet.
More Stories