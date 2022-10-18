LIVE Namibia vs Netherlands, LIVE Scorecard, T20 World Cup 2022: Netherlands off to FLYING start in chase of 122
NAM vs NED, ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Group A Match LIVE Updates: Check LIVE Scores and Updates from Namibia vs Netherlands Group A match here.
Giant-killers Namibia will look to continue their winning run on Tuesday (October 18) when they face off against the Netherlands in the second Group A match in Geelong. Namibia stunned Asia Cup 2022 champions Sri Lanka in their opening game on Sunday while the Dutch defeated UAE in their first match as well.
Captain Gerhard Erasmus credited the win to coach De Bruyn’s efforts over four years. De Bruyn said he wanted like-minded people to help him with his coaching and found Albie Morkel an ideal ally. “Yeah, when I started in 2019 there was one priority for me, and that was to get the right person next to me, and I approached Albie (Morkel) then. He had just retired, and we used to be teammates for many years, and that’s a person that I’ve identified that I knew that would complement my style and also live by the standards that I believe in. So Albie has been with me in this journey, on this journey, and he’s played a massive role in assisting me from -- he`s not full-time, either. Then this year I identified Morne (Morkel), and I believe the fact that Morne lives in Australia and the experience that he’s got as a fast bowler, I wanted him to work with my bowling unit, and that started in May in Zimbabwe, that T20 series, and he`s made a massive impact as a bowling coach. Then also Justin Kemp; he’s not here with us, but he was more full-time in Namibia with me as an assistant coach,” added De Bruyn.
Check all LIVE Scores and Updates from T20 World Cup 2022 Group A match between Namibia and the Netherlands here.
NED vs NAM: Wicket maiden for Jan Frylink
Namibia's Jan Frylink bowls a wicket-maiden on the 17th over as he dismisses Netherlands skipper Scott Edwards for 1. Namibia remain in hunt in this game.
Netherlands are 102/5 in 17 overs vs Namibia, need 20 runs to win in 18 balls
NED vs NAM: Namibia grab TWO wickets in an over
Namibia keep themselves in hunt, grab two wickets in the 16th over. Tom Cooper and Colin Ackerman are dismissed. Netherlands are four wickets down as captain Scott Edwards comes in.
Netherlands are 102/4 in 16 overs vs Namibia, need 20 runs to win in 24 balls
NED vs NAM: Netherlands lose 2nd wicket
Netherlands opener Max O'Dowd is dismissed for a run-a-ball 35 as the Dutch lose their second wicket in chase of 122. Bas de Leede is unbeaten on 15 as Tom Cooper joins him in the middle.
Netherlands are 92/2 in 14 overs vs Namibia, need 30 runs to win in 36 balls
NED vs NAM: Max O'Dowd on the charge
Max O'Dowd is continuing where Vikramjit Singh left off, smashes left-arm spinner Bernard Scholtz for big six over mid-wicket to move along to 32 off 29 balls.
Netherlands are 84/1 in 12 overs vs Namibia, need 38 runs to win in 48 balls
NED vs NAM: Vikramjit Singh is GONE!
Namibia have picked up their first wicket and it is the big one of Netherlands opener Vikramjit Singh, who scored a blazing 39 off 31 balls. Max O'Dowd is unbeaten on 18 at the other end.
Netherlands are 59/1 in 8.2 overs vs Namibia, need 63 runs to win in 70 balls
NAM vs NED: Netherlands 50 up in 6 overs
Netherlands are racing along to their target, bring up 50 runs for opening wicket in just 6 overs. Vikramjit Singh is batting on 36 off 24 balls and Max O'Dowd is batting on 13.
Netherlands are 51/0 in 6 overs vs Namibia, need 71 runs to win in 84 balls
NAM vs NED: Vikramjit Singh on a ROLL!
Vikramjit Singh hammers back-to-back sixes off Ben Shikongo to race along to 29 off 19 balls. 18 runs come of the fourth over from Namibia.
Netherlands are 36/0 in 4 overs vs Namibia, need 86 runs to win in 96 balls
NAM vs NED: Netherlands off to FLYING start
Netherlands are off to a flyer in their chase of 122 to win. Vikramjit Singh hammers David Wiese for a couple of fours in the second over to move along to 12.
Netherlands are 15/0 in 2 overs vs Namibia, need 107 runs to win in 108 balls
NAM vs NED, T20 World Cup 2022 Group A: Namibia restricted to 121 for 6
David Wiese gets a boundary off the final ball but Namibia are retricted to 121 after batting first. Wiese finishes on 11 while JJ Smit scores 5.
Namibia are 121/6 in 20 overs vs Netherlands
NAM vs NED, T20 World Cup 2022 Group A: Namibia lose two wickets in an over
Namibia have lost both their set batsmen -- Jan Frylink and Gerhard Erasmus in space of three balls. Bas de Leede dismisses both batters with Frylink scoring 43 and Erasmus out for 16.
Namibia are 109/6 in 19 overs vs Netherlands
NAM vs NED, T20 World Cup 2022 Group A: Jan Frylink smashes 1st SIX of innings
Namibia's Jan Frylink finally gets into action, getting the first six of the innings to bring up 100 runs for his team. Frylink is unbeaten on 41 off 46 balls and Gerhard Erasmus is batting on 16.
Namibia are 102/4 in 18 overs vs Netherlands
NAM vs NED, T20 World Cup 2022: Slow progress for Namibia
Namibia are making slow progress after losing spate of early wickets. Jan Frylinck is unbeaten on 32 off 38 balls while skipper Gerhard Erasmus is batting on 12 off 13 balls.
Namibia are 87/4 in 16 overs vs Netherlands
NAM vs NED, T20 World Cup 2022 Group A: Namibia are 4 wickets down
Namibia have lost their fourth wicket as Roelof van der Merwe strikes in his first over. Stephan Baard is dismissed for 19 as skipper Gerhard Erasmus comes to the middle.
Namibia are 68/4 in 12 overs vs Netherlands
NAM vs NED, T20 World Cup 2022 Group A: Namibia in BIG trouble
Namibia lose their third wicket with Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton caught behind off Paul van Meekeren for a duck. Van Meekeren almost gets a second wicket in the over but Stephan Baard survives a close leg-before appeal off the final final which is overturned on DRS review.
Namibia are 33/3 in 6 overs vs Netherlands
NAM vs NED, T20 World Cup 2022 Group A: Namibia lose second wicket
Namibia opener Michael van Lingen loses his wicket after hammering a couple of boundaries in the over. Van Lingen is out for 19 with off-spinner Colin Ackerman picking up the wicket.
Namibia are 30/2 in 5 overs vs Netherlands
NAM vs NED, T20 World Cup 2022 Group A match: Namibia lose early wicket
Namibia opener Divan La Cock is dismissed for a duck off two balls with left-arm spinner Tim Pringle getting the break through for the Netherlands. Michael van Lingen is unbeaten on 4.
Namibia are 4/1 in 1.2 overs vs Netherlands
NAM vs NED, T20 World Cup 2022 Group A match: Here are the Playing XI of both sides
Check the Namibia vs Netherlands Playing XI here...
Namibia: Divan la Cock, Michael van Lingen, Stephan Baard, Gerhard Erasmus (c), Jan Frylinck, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, JJ Smit, David Wiese, Zane Green (wk), Bernard Scholtz, Ben Shikongo.
Netherlands: Max O'Dowd, Vikram Singh, Bas de Leede, Tom Cooper, Colin Ackermann, Scott Edwards (c, wk), Roelof van der Merwe, Tim Pringle, Timm van der Gugten, Fred Klaassen, Paul van Meekeren.
NAM vs NED, T20 World Cup 2022 Group A match: Namibia win toss, elect to BAT
Namibia captain Gerhard Erasmus has won the toss and elected to BAT first against the Netherlands. Both sides are on top of the Group A table having won both their opening encounters against Sri Lanka and UAE respectively.
Toss update from Geelong _
Namibia have opted to bat in Match 5_ of #T20WorldCup against Netherlands.#NAMvNED | _: https://t.co/1SFS9SYQiK pic.twitter.com/UvMUKcdjG6
— T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) October 18, 2022
Hello and Welcome to our LIVE coverage of T20 World Cup 2022 Group A match between Namibia and the Netherlands.
