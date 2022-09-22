Live Pakistan vs England Cricket 2nd T20I 2022 Cricket Match Score and Updates: Pakistan cruising in chase of 200

PAK vs ENG 2nd T20I Preview: Babar Azam's Pakistan will look to make a comeback in the T20I series when they take on Jos Buttler's England in the 2nd match of the series on Thursday evening (September 2). England made short work of Pakistan in the 1st T20I, winning the game by 6 wickets. One of the biggest worries for Pakistan, heading into this contest, is the form of their middle order batters. They have struggled to get going and maintain a healthy strike rate while batting. Pakistan scored just 158/7 in their alloted 20 overs after being asked to bat first by Buttler. Mohammad Rizwan smashed 68 in quick time but others, especially in the middle order, failed to score.

England are likely to be without their regular captain Jos Buttler in tonight's contest and Moeen Ali is expected to lead England in the 2nd T20I vs Pakistan at National stadium. Buttler is expected to sit out of the entire Karachi leg of the 7-match series. The Three Lions will be looking to maintain their momentum.

"Representing England in a country where I've spent a lot of time means a lot to me"@AlexHales1 talks about his comeback to the _______ side and his PSL success in Pakistan.#PAKvENG | #UKSePK pic.twitter.com/EUGUc9MCQx — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) September 21, 2022

Following his side’s six-wicket win over Pakistan in the first T20I at Karachi, England stand-in skipper Moeen Ali said the partnership between a returning Alex Hales and youngster Harry Brook was enjoyable and the duo showed why they are held in such high regard back home. Debutant pacer Luke Wood and a returning Alex Hales starred in England’s comfortable six-wicket win against Pakistan in the first T20I of seven-match series in Karachi on Tuesday.