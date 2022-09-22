Live Pakistan vs England Cricket 2nd T20I 2022 Cricket Match Score and Updates: Pakistan cruising in chase of 200
PAK vs ENG 2nd T20I Preview: Babar Azam's Pakistan will look to make a comeback in the T20I series when they take on Jos Buttler's England in the 2nd match of the series on Thursday evening (September 2). England made short work of Pakistan in the 1st T20I, winning the game by 6 wickets. One of the biggest worries for Pakistan, heading into this contest, is the form of their middle order batters. They have struggled to get going and maintain a healthy strike rate while batting. Pakistan scored just 158/7 in their alloted 20 overs after being asked to bat first by Buttler. Mohammad Rizwan smashed 68 in quick time but others, especially in the middle order, failed to score.
England are likely to be without their regular captain Jos Buttler in tonight's contest and Moeen Ali is expected to lead England in the 2nd T20I vs Pakistan at National stadium. Buttler is expected to sit out of the entire Karachi leg of the 7-match series. The Three Lions will be looking to maintain their momentum.
"Representing England in a country where I've spent a lot of time means a lot to me"@AlexHales1 talks about his comeback to the _______ side and his PSL success in Pakistan.#PAKvENG | #UKSePK pic.twitter.com/EUGUc9MCQx — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) September 21, 2022
Following his side’s six-wicket win over Pakistan in the first T20I at Karachi, England stand-in skipper Moeen Ali said the partnership between a returning Alex Hales and youngster Harry Brook was enjoyable and the duo showed why they are held in such high regard back home. Debutant pacer Luke Wood and a returning Alex Hales starred in England’s comfortable six-wicket win against Pakistan in the first T20I of seven-match series in Karachi on Tuesday.
PAK vs ENG 2nd T20I LIVE score and Updates
Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan after taking some balls to settle in and are now firing on all cyclinders. Pakistan have recovered well after the slwo start with some boundaries in quick succession. Moeen takes the pace off the ball and brings spinners. Dawson is in with some spin. Chance in the deep and Hales drops Rizwan and th next ball goes for a boundary, Fifty up for Pakistan as well without any loss.
PAK 55/0 (5.4)
Pakistan need 145 runs in 86 balls
PAK vs ENG 2nd T20I LIVE score and Updates
Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan begin the chase for Pakistan. A big ask and these two need to attack from the word go but instead they are going slow, unable to find gaps. The asking rate pressure will only swell from here. Sam Curran has been brought into the attack.
PAK 17/0 (2.3)
Pakistan need 183 runs
PAK vs ENG 2nd T20I LIVE score and Updates
England finish the innings on 199/5/ Moeen Ali makes unbeaten 55 off 23 balls. His knock included 4 fours and sixes each. Brilliant from Duckett and him to take England to a massive total. Pakistan should back themselves to get this. This is a good track to bat on.
ENG 199/5 (20)
PAK vs ENG 2nd T20I LIVE score and Updates
Haris Rauf strikes and ceans up Brook. That was a silly shot, a reverse scoop and Haris hit the middle stump, all 3 stumps were visible as the batter went for this shot. Brook gone for 31 off 19 balls. Left-handed Sam Curran joins Moeen Ali in the middle. Two left-handed batters now in the middle.
ENG 160/5 (17)
PAK vs ENG 2nd T20I LIVE score and Updates
Brilliant from Moeen Ali, he smashed Usman Qadir for two back-to-back sixes. Brook is going slow at the other end and Moeen has taken the charge himself to unsettle the Pakistani attack. Let's see how much England can get from here. Boundaries are beginning come now.
ENG 137/4 (15.1)
PAK vs ENG 2nd T20I LIVE score and Updates
OUT! Nawaz strikes and dismisses Duckett for 43. Top knock from him, scored 43 off 22 balls that included 7 boundaries. Pakistan have their fourth wicket finally. Moeen Ali joins Brooks in the middle now ad England look for a big finish.
ENG 101/4 (12.3)
PAK vs ENG 2nd T20I LIVE score and Updates
Take a look at Dahani's back to back wickets of Hales and Malan below.
TWO IN TWO _@ShahnawazDahani is putting on a show _#PAKvENG | #UKSePK pic.twitter.com/9lujc53Yug
— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) September 22, 2022
ENG 80/2 (10)
PAK vs ENG 2nd T20I LIVE score and Updates
Salt has been joined by Ben Duckett in the middle. Usman Qadir comes inti bowl, and in his 2nd over, almost gets the wicket of Salt, who tried to have the ball. Rizwan appealed after collecting it as Ben missed. He thought there was an inside edge but umpire said no. Babar opted against DRS. England find it hard to find boundaries now as Pakistan cut the run-scoring.
ENG 63/2 (8.3)
PAK vs ENG 2nd T20I LIVE score and Updates
Shahnawaz Dahani comes to bowl the 2nd over of his spell and picked two in two balls. He dismisses Alex Hales and then gets rid of Dawid Malan on back to back bowls. Both of them cleaned up and there is no end to Dahani's excitement and celebration. He loves the game and his brilliance has brought Pakistan back into the contest.
ENG 44/2 (5.4)
PAK vs ENG 2nd T20I LIVE score and Updates
This is quite a start from England. Both Hales and Salt looking to attack from the word go. Haris Rauf comes to the attack after Hasnain and Nawaz fail to pick early wickets in the powerplay. Exciting start to the game. There is enough in the pitch to post a big total on the board.
ENG 37/0 (4.4)
PAK vs ENG 2nd T20I LIVE score and Updates
England openers Alex Hales and Phill Salt have started off on a shaky note. Pakistan start with pace-spin combination of Mohammad Hasnain and Muhammad Nawaz. England will need a big total but Pakistan want to curb the run-scoring here clearly and put some pressure.
ENG 13/0 (2)
PAK ve ENG 2nd T20I LIVE score and Updates
Teams:
Pakistan (Playing XI): Mohammad Rizwan(w), Babar Azam(c), Haider Ali, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Usman Qadir, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Shahnawaz Dahani
England (Playing XI): Philip Salt(w), Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Ben Duckett, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali(c), Sam Curran, David Willey, Luke Wood, Liam Dawson, Adil Rashid
PAK ve ENG 2nd T20I LIVE score and Updates
England win toss and they will bat first.
PAK ve ENG 2nd T20I LIVE score and Updates
Toss coming up at 7.30 pm IST. Have you made your fantasy teams yet? If not, take a look at our Dream 11 fantasy prediction.
PAK ve ENG 2nd T20I LIVE score and Updates
PAK Probable XI: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Haider Ali, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Usman Qadir, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani
ENG Probable XI: Alex Hales, Philip Salt (wk), Dawid Malan, Ben Duckett, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali (c), Sam Curran, David Willey, Luke Wood, Adil Rashid, Richard Gleeson
PAK ve ENG 2nd T20I LIVE score and Updates
Squads :
England Squad: Philip Salt(w), Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Ben Duckett, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali(c), Sam Curran, David Willey, Luke Wood, Adil Rashid, Richard Gleeson, Liam Dawson, Olly Stone, Will Jacks, Jordan Cox, Tom Helm
Pakistan Squad: Mohammad Rizwan(w), Babar Azam(c), Haider Ali, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Usman Qadir, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Aamer Jamal
PAK ve ENG 2nd T20I LIVE score and Updates
Hello and welcome to live coverage of Pakistan vs England 2nd T20 match to be played at National Stadium in Karachi.
The toss is expected to take place at 7.30 pm. The match starts at 8 pm IST.
Stay tuned for all latest updates.
