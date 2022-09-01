NewsCricket
ASIA CUP 2022

LIVE Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh T20 Asia Cup 2022 Cricket Score: SL and BAN play do or die clash

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh T20 Asia Cup Match in Dubai Live Cricket Score and Updates: Follow Our LIVE blog here

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 01, 2022, 05:52 PM IST|Source:

Trending Photos

LIVE Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh T20 Asia Cup 2022 Cricket Score: SL and BAN play do or die clash
LIVE Blog

Asia Cup runners-up Bangladesh and five-time champions Sri Lanka find themselves in a do-or-die Group B clash in the 2022 Asia Cup at the Dubai International Stadium on Thursday. Both Bangladesh and Sri Lanka suffered defeats against Afghanistan, who are already into Super Four stage and now, sparks have started to fly between the two teams ahead of a virtual knockout match in Asia Cup 2022.

Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka had taken a jibe at Bangladesh`s bowling attack, calling them an "easier opponent" as compared to Afghanistan. "Afghanistan has a world-class bowling attack. We know Fizz (Mustafizur Rahman) is a good bowler. Shakib (Al Hasan) is a world-class bowler."

"But apart from them, there is no world-class bowler in the side. So if we compare with Afghanistan, Bangladesh is an easier opponent," Shanaka had said in a press conference after Sri Lanka lost to Afghanistan.

After the comments made by Shanaka, Sri Lanka assistant coach Naveed Nawaz said "it`s hard to agree with that." On the eve of the much-anticipated clash, Bangladesh team director Khaled Mahmud directly countered the comments made by Shanaka.

"I don`t know why Dasun made that comment. Definitely Afghanistan has a better squad. He said we have only two bowlers in our line-up, but I don`t see any bowlers in Sri Lanka. At least Bangladesh has world-class bowlers like Mustafiz and Shakib. They don`t even have that. It is not about the words. It is about how you play the game."

Mahmud`s comments caught the eye of Sri Lanka legend and former captain Mahela Jayawardene, who urged the Shanaka-led unit to respond back to Bangladesh on field. "Looks like it`s time for @OfficialSLC bowlers to show the class and batters to show who they are on the field," tweeted Jayawardene.

Thursday`s do-or-die Group B clash will determine whose bowling attack will come out on top: Bangladesh or Sri Lanka.

With PTI inputs

01 September 2022
17:27 PM

Asia Cup SL vs BAN T20I LIVE Score and Updates

This is a do or die clash for both the teams as they lost their first games in Group stages and a loss here will knock them out of the tournament. The winner goes to Super 4s. Only 2 teams have qualified for Super 4s so far: India from Group A and Afghanistan from Group B. 

16:54 PM

Asia Cup SL vs BAN T20I LIVE Score and Updates

SL vs BAN head to head in T20Is. 

Sri Lanka and Bangladesh have played each othr 4 times, with SL winning 8 matches while BAN have won 4 games. 

16:47 PM

Squads:

Sri Lanka Squad: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Charith Asalanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dasun Shanaka(c), Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Dilshan Madushanka, Dinesh Chandimal, Dhananjaya de Silva, Jeffrey Vandersay, Asitha Fernando, Ashen Bandara, Praveen Jayawickrama, Nuwanidu Fernando, Pramod Madushan, Nuwan Thushara

Bangladesh Squad: Mohammad Naim, Anamul Haque, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Afif Hossain, Mahmudullah, Mosaddek Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Sabbir Rahman, Nasum Ahmed, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Ebadot Hossain, Parvez Hossain Emon

16:46 PM

Hello and welcome to live coverage of Asia Cup 2022 clash between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh on our live blog here. 

Toss coming up at 7 pm India Time. 

Stay tuned for mo

Asia Cup 2022SL vs BAN T20 MatchSL vs BAN t20Sri Lanka cricket teamSL vs BAN asia cup 2022 dateSL vs BAN 2022Sportsasia cup 2022 SL vs BANlatest cricket newsCricket News TodaySL vs BAN live scoreSL vs BAN latest update

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: A helmet that is complete air purifier!
DNA Video
DNA: Rebellious attitude of PoK against Pakistan
DNA Video
DNA: How did Gorbachev become a Western hero?
DNA Video
DNA: India to commission first home-built carrier INS Vikrant
DNA Video
DNA: Who are these people crossing the limits of humanity?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Why is there a 'religious obstacle' in the worship of Ganpati?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; August 31, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Why world remembers Princess Diana?
DNA Video
DNA: Junk food can reduce our lives
DNA Video
DNA: Anna Hazare slams Kejriwal government