10 May 2022, 21:54 PM
Gujarat Titans qualify for playoffs
Lucknow Super Giants biggest nightmare so far in IPL 2022 as they have been bundled out for 82 while chasing a small 144/4.
GT, as a result, jump to top of points table with 18 points in their bag and go through to playoffs.
10 May 2022, 22:34 PM
GT all over LSG
Gujarat Titans are all over Lucknow Super Giants as LSG lose 7 wickets one by one and in quick succession. LSG are in deep trouble as Jason Holder, Marcus and Mohsin Khan depart.
LSG- 70/8 (13 Overs), Hooda 27 (25)
10 May 2022, 22:12 PM
Another ONE!
Ayush Badoni stumped by Saha bowled by Sai Kishore, LSG lose another wicket in their chase of 145 runs as GT spinners are on top form against the LSG batters.
LSG- 63/5 (11.1 Overs), Hooda 22 (19)
10 May 2022, 22:11 PM
GONE!
LSG in DEEP trouble as Krunal Pandya stumped by Saha bowled by Rashid Khan. Gujarat Titans on top at the moment as they keep on taking wickets.
LSG- 45/4 (7.3 Overs), Hooda 16 (10)
10 May 2022, 21:53 PM
BIG WICKET!
KL Rahul GONE! Caught by Saha bowled by Shami. Big wicket for LSG as KL Rahul tries to play the pull shot and the top edge finds Saha waiting patiently for the catch.
LSG- 24/2 (5 Overs), Hooda 4 (3)
10 May 2022, 21:42 PM
GONE!
Quinton De Kock departs for 11 (10) caught by Sai Kishore bowled by Yash Dayal. LSG lose a big wicket early in their chase of 145 runs, GT with the momentum now.
GT- 23/1 (4 Overs), KL Rahul 8 (12)
10 May 2022, 21:38 PM
LSG start STEADY
Lucknow Super Giants start steady with Quinton De Kock and KL Rahul in their chase of 145 runs. GT skipper Hardik Pandya and Mohammed Shami come into the attack for Gujarat.
GT- 10/0 (2 Overs), KL Rahul 6 (6) & De Kock 4 (6)
10 May 2022, 20:56 PM
GT- 144/4 (20 Overs)
Gujarat Titans finish at runs after 20 overs with Shubman Gill being the lone-wolf for them as he scored an unbeaten 63 off 49 balls. GT batting lineup collapsed infront of LSG's pace attack as Avesh Khan took 2 big wickets of Matthew Wade and Hardik Pandya. LSG have to score 145 runs to win.
10 May 2022, 20:54 PM
Gill hits FIFTY
Shubman Gill completes his half-century after David Miller's dismissal as GT struggle to put up a challenging total. Rahul Tewatia and Shubman Gill in the middle for GT now.
GT- 117/4 (17 Overs), Gill 59 (45) & Tewatia 2 (2)
10 May 2022, 20:38 PM
GT need RUNS
Gujarat Titans trying to push the paddle now but LSG bowlers are keen with good line and length. David Miller and Shubman Gill in the middle for GT as they look to put up a big score.
GT- 87/3 (14 Overs), Gill 45 (37) & Miller 15 (16)
10 May 2022, 20:17 PM
Miller & Gill to GUIDE
David Miller and Shubman Gill in the middle for Gujarat Titans as they look to guide GT to a challenging total for LSG. Jason Holder into the attack for LSG.
GT- 76/3 (12 Overs), Gill 40 (32) & Miller 9 (9)
10 May 2022, 20:15 PM
ANOTHER ONE!
BIG-WICKET! Hardik Pandya caught behind by De Kock bowled by Avesh Khan. LSG pacers are on fire tonight as GT lose 3 wickets without an impact.
GT- 52/3 (9.2 Overs), Gill 11 (13)
10 May 2022, 19:47 PM
OUT!
Wriddhiman Saha caught & bowled by Mohsin Khan for 5 (11). GT lose their first wicket but Matthew Wade bounces back their momentum with 2 boundaries in the next over.
GT- 24/1 (4 Overs), Wade 10 (6) & Gill 9 (8)
10 May 2022, 19:36 PM
GT start STEADY
Gujarat Titans start steady with openers Wriddhiman Saha and Shubman Gill. Fast bowlers Mohsin Khan and Chameera attack the stumps for LSG.
GT- 7/0 (2 Overs), Saha 5 (9) & Gill 2 (3)
10 May 2022, 19:14 PM
Teams:
Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock(w), KL Rahul(c), Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Ayush Badoni, Marcus Stoinis, Jason Holder, Karan Sharma, Dushmantha Chameera, Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan
Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Mohammed Shami
10 May 2022, 19:00 PM
Toss News!
Hardik Pandya wins toss and GT opt to bat
10 May 2022, 18:57 PM
Two IPL debuts
Karan Sharma makes his IPL debut for Lucknow while Sai Kishore makes his for the Gujarat Titans
10 May 2022, 17:52 PM
Hello and welcome to coverage of LSG vs GT contest in IPL 2022.
Both of teams have chance to cement their spot in playoffs today. Let's see who gets across the line first.
Stay tuned for more updates.