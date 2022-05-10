10 May 2022, 19:14 PM
Teams:
Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock(w), KL Rahul(c), Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Ayush Badoni, Marcus Stoinis, Jason Holder, Karan Sharma, Dushmantha Chameera, Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan
Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Mohammed Shami
10 May 2022, 19:00 PM
Toss News!
Hardik Pandya wins toss and GT opt to bat
10 May 2022, 18:57 PM
Two IPL debuts
Karan Sharma makes his IPL debut for Lucknow while Sai Kishore makes his for the Gujarat Titans
10 May 2022, 17:52 PM
Hello and welcome to coverage of LSG vs GT contest in IPL 2022.
Both of teams have chance to cement their spot in playoffs today. Let's see who gets across the line first.
Stay tuned for more updates.