LSG vs GT IPL 2022 LIVE Cricket Score and Updates: Hardik Pandya wins toss, Gujarat will bat first

On a slippery slope after back-to-back losses, Gujarat Titans will need their batters to fire when they take on high-flying Lucknow Super Giants as both teams look to seal IPL play-offs berth here on Tuesday.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, May 10, 2022 - 19:14
Source: Twitter

On a slippery slope after back-to-back losses, Gujarat Titans will need their batters to fire when they take on high-flying Lucknow Super Giants as both teams look to seal IPL play-offs berth here on Tuesday.

The two new entrants are having a dream run in their maiden season.

While Gujarat led the points table for most part of the league, Lucknow moved ahead of them to take the top spot. The Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat side’s winning streak came to an end with back-to-back losses against Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians last week.

With inputs from PTI

10 May 2022, 19:14 PM

Teams:

Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock(w), KL Rahul(c), Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Ayush Badoni, Marcus Stoinis, Jason Holder, Karan Sharma, Dushmantha Chameera, Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan

Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Mohammed Shami

10 May 2022, 19:00 PM

Toss News!

Hardik Pandya wins toss and GT opt to bat 

10 May 2022, 18:57 PM

Two IPL debuts

Karan Sharma makes his IPL debut for Lucknow while Sai Kishore makes his for the Gujarat Titans

10 May 2022, 17:52 PM

Hello and welcome to coverage of LSG vs GT contest in IPL 2022. 

Both of teams have chance to cement their spot in playoffs today. Let's see who gets across the line first. 

Stay tuned for more updates.  

