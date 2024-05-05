LSG vs KKR Live Cricket Score and Updates, IPL 2024: KL Rahul vs Shreyas Iyer
Lucknow Super Giants vs Kolkata Knight Riders (LSG vs KKR), Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024: KKR Are 2nd In Points Table And LSG Are 3rd.
LIVE Score LSG vs KKR In IPL 2024: In the IPL clash, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) battle for vital points as playoff spots remain unclaimed. KKR, in 2nd place, and LSG in 3rd, seek to solidify their positions and avoid the mid-table chaos. KKR, buoyed by recent wins, face the challenge of Lucknow's unfamiliar pitch dynamics, favoring spin, which could benefit their spin duo, Varun Chakravarthy and Sunil Narine. LSG, plagued by injuries, particularly missing Mayank Yadav, aim for consistency in their lineup. Marcus Stoinis's resurgence at No. 3 provides LSG with momentum, while KKR's Shreyas Iyer seeks to convert starts into significant contributions. The pitch's unpredictability adds intrigue, with LSG focusing on exploiting spin against KKR's struggling powerplay economy. As both teams strategize for victory, individual performances and adaptability will be pivotal in this crucial encounter.
Kolkata Knight Riders Squad: Philip Salt(w), Sunil Narine, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Shreyas Iyer(c), Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy, Anukul Roy, Manish Pandey, Srikar Bharat, Sherfane Rutherford, Chetan Sakariya, Dushmantha Chameera, Nitish Rana, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Harshit Rana, Sakib Hussain, Suyash Sharma, Allah Ghazanfar
Lucknow Super Giants Squad: KL Rahul(w/c), Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Ashton Turner, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mohsin Khan, Arshad Khan, Arshin Kulkarni, Krishnappa Gowtham, Manimaran Siddharth, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Prerak Mankad, Mayank Yadav, Amit Mishra, Kyle Mayers, Quinton de Kock, Matt Henry, Yash Thakur, Devdutt Padikkal, Shamar Joseph