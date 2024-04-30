Highlights | LSG vs MI Cricket Score: LSG Beat MI By 4 Wickets
Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians (LSG vs MI LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates, Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024: Marcus Stoinis played match winning innings in the 2nd inning for LSG.
LIVE Score LSG vs MI In IPL 2024: Lucknow Super Giants secured a 4-wicket win against Mumbai Indians in the 48th match of the Indian Premier League 2024. Mumbai Indians posted a total of 144/7 in their innings, with notable contributions from Ishan Kishan (32) and Nehal Wadhera (46). Lucknow Super Giants' bowlers, including Stoinis, Mohsin Khan, and Naveen-ul-Haq, picked up crucial wickets to restrict Mumbai's total. In response, Lucknow Super Giants chased down the target with 4 balls to spare, reaching 145/6. Marcus Stoinis was the standout performer with a brilliant knock of 62 runs, supported by KL Rahul's 28. Mumbai Indians' bowlers, including Hardik Pandya and Gerald Coetzee, tried to make inroads, but couldn't prevent Lucknow from achieving victory. This win boosted Lucknow Super Giants' position in the IPL 2024 standings and highlighted their strong performance in the tournament.
Follow LIVE Updates From Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2024 Match Here.
LIVE LSG vs MI IPL 2024: Match Summary
Lucknow Super Giants secure a 4-wicket win over Mumbai Indians. Stoinis shines with 62 runs, but Mumbai's total of 144-7 is not enough. Hardik Pandya and Nabi take key wickets. LSG's effective bowling restricts MI despite Ishan Kishan's 32.
LIVE LSG vs MI IPL 2024: LSG Beat MI
Pooran gets a top-edge on the shot, enabling a single as LSG secures their sixth win of the season, moving to third on the table.
LIVE Score LSG 133/6 (18.1) CRR: 7.32 REQ: 6.55
LIVE LSG vs MI IPL 2024: Lucky Ishan Kishan
Ayush Badoni is run out for 6 runs off 6 balls, completing only one run before being dismissed by Pandya's throw.
LIVE Score LSG 133/6 (18.1) CRR: 7.32 REQ: 6.55
LIVE LSG vs MI IPL 2024: MI Pushback
Turner dismissed bowled by Gerald Coetzee for 5 runs off 9 balls, albeit late, contributing to Punjab Kings' innings.
LIVE Score LSG 123/5 (17.1) CRR: 7.17 REQ: 7.76
Lucknow Super Giants need 22 runs in 17 balls
LIVE LSG vs MI IPL 2024: LSG 4 Down
Stoinis falls for 62 runs off 45 balls, caught by Tilak Varma at deep mid-wicket off Nabi's short delivery, marking a soft dismissal for Punjab Kings.
LIVE Score LSG 115/4 (14.5) CRR: 7.75 REQ: 5.81
LIVE LSG vs MI IPL 2024: Hardik Pandya Takes His 2nd
Hardik Pandya dismisses Hooda caught by Bumrah at mid-off, as Punjab Kings lose a crucial wicket with Hooda managing only 18 runs off 18 balls.
LIVE Score LSG 99/3 (13.1) CRR: 7.52 REQ: 6.73
LIVE LSG vs MI IPL 2024: MI Need Wickets
Chawla concedes singles and a boundary to Hooda and Stoinis, with Stoinis hitting a delightful four over the bowler's head to start the spell.
LIVE Score LSG 99/2 (13) CRR: 7.62 REQ: 6.57
LIVE LSG vs MI IPL 2024: LSG On Top
Gerald Coetzee's over sees Hooda scoring a boundary and singles, while Stoinis adds a run, with one delivery being wide, as LSG maintains a watchful eye on the NRR.
LIVE Score LSG 88/2 (11) CRR: 8 REQ: 6.33
LIVE LSG vs MI IPL 2024: MI Need Quick Wickets
Chawla concedes singles and a boundary to Stoinis and Hooda, with Stoinis showcasing fine form, posing a threat to MI.
LIVE Score LSG 71/2 (9) CRR: 7.89 REQ: 6.73
LIVE LSG vs MI IPL 2024: Pandya Removes KL
Hardik Pandya dismisses KL Rahul, caught brilliantly by Nabi at deep midwicket, breaking Rahul's strong record against MI, as Punjab Kings suffer a significant blow.
LIVE Score LSG 59/2 (7.2) CRR: 8.05 REQ: 6.79
LIVE LSG vs MI IPL 2024: LSG Scoring Quick Runs
Chawla bowls a tight over to Stoinis and Rahul, with Stoinis managing a boundary, leaving Punjab needing 88 runs off 78 balls.
LIVE Score LSG 57/1 (7) CRR: 8.14 REQ: 6.77
LIVE LSG vs MI IPL 2024: KL Rahul On Counter-Attack
Rahul takes charge against Thushara, smashing two boundaries and a six, showcasing his exquisite timing and placement, as Lucknow Super Giants continue to build their innings against Mumbai Indians.
LIVE Score LSG 46/1 (5) CRR: 9.2 REQ: 6.6
LIVE LSG vs MI IPL 2024: MI Need Wickets
Bumrah's opening over sees Stoinis getting a fortunate boundary off an inswinging yorker, while Rahul manages singles with controlled shots, showcasing Mumbai Indians' varied bowling attack against Lucknow Super Giants.
LIVE Score LSG 11/1 (3) CRR: 3.67 REQ: 7.88
LIVE LSG vs MI IPL 2024: Dream Start For MI
N. Thushara claims his maiden IPL wicket with a successful lbw appeal against debutant Arshin Kulkarni, who departs for a golden duck, after a review confirms three reds on HawkEye, sparking contrasting emotions for the bowler and batsman.
LIVE Score LSG 1/1 (0.4) CRR: 1.5 REQ: 7.45
LIVE LSG vs MI IPL 2024: Decent Finish For MI
Tim David scores crucial runs off Mohsin Khan's final over, including a boundary and several quick twos, aiding Lucknow Super Giants' chase in the IPL 2024 match against Mumbai Indians.
LIVE Score MI 144/7 (20) CRR: 7.2
LIVE LSG vs MI IPL 2024: Mayank Yadav Strikes
Mayank Yadav shatters Nabi's stumps with a hard length delivery, inducing an inside edge off Nabi's attempted heave, resulting in his dismissal for just 1 run off 2 balls.
LIVE Score MI 123/7 (18.1) CRR: 6.77
LIVE LSG vs MI IPL 2024: MI 6 Down
Mohsin Khan dismisses Nehal Wadhera with a perfect yorker, ending his impressive innings of 46 runs off 41 balls, as the ball crashes into the middle-and-leg stump.
LIVE Score MI 112/6 (17.1) CRR: 6.52
LIVE LSG vs MI IPL 2024: Nehal Wadhera vs Mayank Yadav
Nehal Wadhera showcases his batting prowess, smashing a boundary and two sixes off Mayank Yadav's over, accumulating 16 runs, with impeccable timing and placement, boosting Mumbai Indians' scoring rate.
LIVE Score MI 106/5 (16) CRR: 6.62
LIVE LSG vs MI IPL 2024: Ishan Kishan Departs
Ravi Bishnoi claims Ishan Kishan's wicket with a googly, breaking the half-century partnership, as Ishan Kishan falls for 32 runs off 36 balls.
LIVE Score MI 80/5 (14) CRR: 5.71
LIVE LSG vs MI IPL 2024: Ishan Kishan Near Fifty
Hooda creates a chance off his bowling, nearly getting Nehal Wadhera caught at cover, as Mumbai Indians continue to pick up singles steadily against the bowling attack.
LIVE Score MI 73/4 (13) CRR: 5.62
LIVE LSG vs MI IPL 2024: Eyes On Ishan Kishan
Hooda concedes singles to Ishan Kishan and Nehal Wadhera, with Kishan hitting a boundary with a well-timed pull shot, as Mumbai Indians accumulate runs steadily.
LIVE Score MI 65/4 (11) CRR: 5.91
LIVE LSG vs MI IPL 2024: Mayank Yadav Into The Attack
Mayank Yadav bowls a varied over, troubling Nehal Wadhera with pace and bounce, conceding a boundary and a wide, while Ishan Kishan manages a single off a no-ball, as Mumbai Indians struggle with early wickets.
LIVE Score MI 41/4 (8) CRR: 5.12
LIVE LSG vs MI IPL 2024: 2 In 2 For LSG
Naveen-ul-Haq dismisses Hardik Pandya with a caught behind by Rahul for a golden duck, followed by Tilak Varma getting run out by a direct hit from Bishnoi as Mumbai Indians face further collapse.
LIVE Score MI 27/4 (5.3) CRR: 4.91
LIVE LSG vs MI IPL 2024: MI Rebuild
Mohsin Khan keeps Ishan Kishan and Tilak Varma quiet, conceding only singles with tight bowling.
LIVE Score
MI 27/2 (5) CRR: 5.4
LIVE LSG vs MI IPL 2024: MI In Trouble
Stoinis claims Suryakumar Yadav's wicket with a caught behind by Rahul, thanks to a successful review by LSG, leaving Mumbai Indians in a precarious position early on.
LIVE Score MI 18/2 (2.4) CRR: 6.75
LIVE LSG vs MI IPL 2024: Big Blow To MI
Mohsin Khan dismisses Rohit with a caught behind by Stoinis, continuing Mumbai Indians' top-order struggles this season.
LIVE Score MI 7/1 (1.3) CRR: 4.67
LIVE LSG vs MI IPL 2024: MI Need Good Start
Stoinis bowls a tight over, Rohit and Ishan Kishan manage singles and defend well, with a wide and a review for a possible edge adding to the drama.
LIVE Score MI 2/0 (1) CRR: 2
LIVE LSG vs MI IPL 2024: Possible Subs
Mumbai Indians Impact Subs: Nuwan Thushara, Kumar Kartikeya, Dewald Brevis, Naman Dhir, Shams Mulani
Lucknow Super Giants Subs: Arshin Kulkarni, Manimaran Siddharth, Krishnappa Gowtham, Yudhvir Singh, Prerak Mankad
LIVE LSG vs MI IPL 2024: Both Team Captains At The Toss
Hardik Pandya: Looks alright. Looks like a slower surface, let's see how it plays. We know that all games are do or die. Need to focus on one game at a time. I think everytime we have backed our playing XI. The injuries have cost us. Crucial players are all secured. It's a long tournament, we have believed in all our players everytime we have played. Coetzee comes back in for Wood.
KL Rahul: We will bowl first. Wicket looks good, want to put their batters under pressure and look to chase it. We'll try to stay as balanced as possible. Need to come out and put up show. We have had a few good victories. Few changes, Quinton misses out. Kulkarni is in the team. Mayank is back as well. He has bowled really well, he has a huge impact. I have been pushing the physios and medical team. Mayank is eager to go. Important that he gets it out of his head that he had an injury.
LIVE LSG vs MI IPL 2024: Playing XIs
Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Ishan Kishan(w), Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Nehal Wadhera, Tim David, Mohammad Nabi, Gerald Coetzee, Piyush Chawla, Jasprit Bumrah
Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): KL Rahul(w/c), Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Ashton Turner, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mohsin Khan, Mayank Yadav
LIVE LSG vs MI IPL 2024: Toss Report
Lucknow Super Giants win toss and opt to field first against Mumbai Indians at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow on Tuesday.
LIVE LSG vs MI IPL 2024: Impact Players
Ayush Badoni and Yash Thakur could emerge as impact players for LSG, while Suryakumar Yadav and Nuwan Thushara hold the mantle for MI, poised to make significant contributions.
LIVE LSG vs MI IPL 2024: Bowling Strategies
Both teams will look to employ effective bowling strategies, aiming to restrict runs and capitalize on key wicket-taking opportunities in the crucial encounter.
LIVE LSG vs MI IPL 2024: Player Matchups to Watch
Intriguing player matchups include Rohit Sharma vs. Amit Mishra and Jasprit Bumrah vs. Marcus Stoinis, highlighting key battles within the game.
LIVE LSG vs MI IPL 2024: Pitch Dynamics
The pitch in Lucknow favors spin, potentially playing into LSG's strengths and challenging MI's batting lineup to adapt to slower conditions.
LIVE LSG vs MI IPL 2024: Suryakumar Yadav's Crucial Role
Suryakumar Yadav's performance will be pivotal for MI's fortunes, as the stylish batsman aims to provide stability and firepower to the middle order.
LIVE LSG vs MI IPL 2024: Quinton de Kock's Form Concerns
Quinton de Kock's fluctuating form remains a cause for concern for MI, with the explosive opener struggling for consistency after a promising start to IPL 2024.
LIVE LSG vs MI IPL 2024: LSG's Strategic Advantage
Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) hold a strategic advantage, boasting a stronger position on the points table and the return of key player Mayank Yadav to bolster their lineup.
LIVE LSG vs MI IPL 2024: MI's Overseas Bowling Woes
MI's reliance on overseas fast bowlers has backfired, with injuries and inconsistent performances exposing vulnerabilities in their bowling attack.
LIVE LSG vs MI IPL 2024: High Stakes Battle
The LSG vs MI match in IPL 2024 carries immense playoff implications, with MI's recent defeats intensifying the pressure on the defending champions.