24 April 2022, 23:25 PM LSG beat MI by 36 runs Lucknow Super Giants beat Mumbai Indians by 36 runs as MI batting order fails again infront of a good LSG bowling attack. Only Rohit Sharma 39 (31) and Tilak Varma 38 (27) from the MI batting showcased some real effort. KL Rahul's 103 (62) made the real difference in the game as LSG bowlers defended their total of 168 with will. MI- 132/8 (20 Overs)

24 April 2022, 23:22 PM GONE! Tilak Varma GONE for 38 (27) caught by Ravi Bishnoi bowled by Holder. A lower full-toss and Varma tries to clear the rope over mid-wicket but fells short. MI- 126/5 (18 Overs), Pollard 17 (17) MI need 43 runs 11 balls

24 April 2022, 23:11 PM CLOSE CONTEST! MI need 50 runs in 18 balls with Tilak Varma and Kieron Pollard in the middle, Can they guide Mumbai to their first win of the IPL 2022. LSG displaying some tight bowling and fielding effort. MI- 119/4 (17 Overs), Tilak 35 (23) & Pollard 16 (16)

24 April 2022, 22:28 PM Tilak batting well for MI! Alright, Tilak Varma is playing beautifully here and he has Pollard's experience at the other end. This match heads to a close finish. Do not go anywhere. MI 108/4 (15.3) Mumbai Indians need 61 runs in 27 balls

24 April 2022, 22:40 PM GAME ON! Tilak Varma and Kieron Pollard light up the MI fans hope with some explosive batting against Ravi Bishnoi and LSG bowlers. KL Rahul's side looking nervous now. MI- 93/4 (14 Overs), Pollard 6 (7) & Tilak 20 (14)

24 April 2022, 22:31 PM OUT! Suryakumar Yadav departs this time for Mumbai Indians as LSG take another crucial wicket. Mumbai Indians in deep trouble as they lose Rohit and Surya in quick succession. MI- 68/4 (11.3 Overs), Pollard 3 (2) & Tilak 5 (6)

24 April 2022, 22:27 PM Rohit GONE! BIG WICKET for LSG as MI skipper Rohit Sharma gets caught by Gowtham (sub) bowled by Krunal Pandya. MI lose a big wicket and LSG are all smiles now as they get the dangerman. MI- 59/3 (10 Overs), Tilak 1 (1) & Surya 2 (3)

24 April 2022, 22:17 PM GONE! Dewald Brevis caught by Chameera bowled by Mohsin Khan for 3 (5) as LSG get two wickets in quick succession. MI in the back seat now as Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav take charge in the middle. MI- 56/2 (9 Overs), Surya 1 (1) & Rohit 38 (28)

24 April 2022, 22:09 PM GONE! Ishan Kishan GONE for 8 (19) caught by Holder bowled by Ravi Bishnoi. The left hander was struggling and an unlucky dismissal gets him back to the pavilion. MI lose their first wicket after 7.1 overs. MI- 49/1 (7.1 Overs), Rohit 35 (23)

24 April 2022, 22:08 PM Rohit Sharma on FIRE MI skipper batting on 35 (23) as he smacks the LSG bowling attack all around the ground. Ishan Kishan at the other end is currently struggling and need to get going now. MI off to a good start. MI- 49/0 (7 Overs), Rohit 35 (23) & Kishan 8 (19)

24 April 2022, 21:41 PM Rohit & Kishan start STEADY Skipper Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan start steady with scoring 18 runs in the first 3 overs as MI chase a target of 169 runs. Jason Holder and Dushmantha Chameera attack the stumps for LSG. MI- 18/0 (3 Overs), Rohit 9 (6) & Kishan 3 (12)

24 April 2022, 21:38 PM HERE WE GO! MI start with 11 runs off the first over bowled by LSG's Mohsin Khan. Skipper Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan looking to make a statement tonight with their bat as LSG defend their total of 168. MI- 11/0 (1 Over), Kishan 1 (3) & Rohit 4 (3)

24 April 2022, 21:19 PM LSG- 168/6 (20 Overs) Lucknow Super Giants finish at 168 runs as KL Rahul smacks 103 (62). MI have a heavy total on their hands as the conditions favour the team batting second. Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis and Manish Pandey, all failed make a big impact against the MI bowling attack. MI need 169 runs to win

24 April 2022, 21:13 PM KL Rahul completes TON LSG Skipper KL Rahul completes his century in just 61 balls smacking 12 boundaries and 4 sixes in his innings. Well played by the LSG skipper as he guides his team to a total near 170 runs. It's his second ton of the IPL 2022. LSG- 168/5 (19.3 Overs), KL Rahul 103 (62) & Badoni 14 (10)

24 April 2022, 20:42 PM LSG in all sorts of trouble! KL Rahul is standing on one end, watching his partners go back one by one. Stoinis followed Pandey, Krunal followed Stoinis and now Deepak Hooda follows Krunal. Badoni enters and Rahul would want him to stay till the end. LSG 122/5 after 15.4 overs

24 April 2022, 20:28 PM Stoinis goes! Stoinis follows Manish Pandey to the dugout. Pandey never got going, scoring 22 off 22 balls. Stoinis was promoted to up the run-scoring but he has faltered too in the process, making a big 0. He played 3 balls. Krunal has joined Rahul in the middle. LSG 103/3 after 13 overs

24 April 2022, 20:23 PM FIFTY for KL Rahul! What a knock from LSG captain as he completes his 2nd fifty of the season. He should make it count and get a big one. Still 9 overs to go in the match. LSG 82/1 after 11 overs

24 April 2022, 20:13 PM Pandey and KL accelerate 17 off the 10th over of the innings. Meredith gets hit for two fours by Rahul and Pandey smashes a six as well. LSG get a move on. LSG 74/ 1 after 10.2 overs

24 April 2022, 20:03 PM The boundaries have dried It has been more than four overs since a boundary came. KL and Manish both playing slowly. Either of them needs to open up and play some big shots to break the shackles. MI have kept them in a tight leash so far. LSG 47/1 after 8.3 overs

24 April 2022, 19:52 PM Manish Pandey struggling! Lucknow's issues with their No 3 is continuing as Manish Pandey is 4 off 9 balls. That is putting on Rahul who is looking to play an anchor role. LSG 33/1 after 6.2 overs

24 April 2022, 19:09 PM LSG lose de Kock Lucknow Super Giants have lost their first wicket in form of Quinton de Kock. De Kock was dropped at square leg by Tilak Varma. But the next ball, he gets caught at covers by Rohit Sharma. LSG 27/1 after 4.1 overs

24 April 2022, 19:04 PM Changes in both teams: While Rohit Sharma announces same playing eleven from the previous game, pacer Avesh Khan misses out for the Lucknow Super Giants.

24 April 2022, 19:02 PM Playing XIs: Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Kieron Pollard, Hrithik Shokeen, Daniel Sams, Jaydev Unadkat, Riley Meredith, Jasprit Bumrah Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock(w), KL Rahul(c), Manish Pandey, Krunal Pandya, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Marcus Stoinis, Jason Holder, Dushmantha Chameera, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan

24 April 2022, 18:58 PM MI win the toss and elect to bowl first

24 April 2022, 17:52 PM MI vs LSG Predited XI MI Probable XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Kieron Pollard, Daniel Sams, M Ashwin/Hrithik Shokeen, Riley Meredith, Jaydev Unadkat, Jasprit Bumrah LSG Probable XI: KL Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Manish Pandey, Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Jason Holder, Dushmantha Chameera, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi

