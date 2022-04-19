19 April 2022, 22:17 PM
GONE!
KL Rahul caught behind by Dinesh Karthik bowled by Harshal Patel. HUGE blow to LSG as they lose their skipper for 30 (24), great review taken by the RCB skipper.
LSG- 64/3 (8 Overs), Krunal 19 (11)
19 April 2022, 22:05 PM
GAME ON!
LSG stay in contest with KL Rahul and Krunal Pandya in the middle. RCB bowling attack looking clueless at the moment as both batters settle down comfortably.
LSG- 64/2 (8 Overs), KL Rahul 30 (23) & Krunal 19 (11)
19 April 2022, 21:56 PM
GONE!
Manish Pandey GONE! Caught by Harshal Patel Bowled by Josh Hazelwood. LSG is trouble as they lose two quick wickets of De Kock and Manish Pandey.
LSG- 33/2 (5 Overs), KL Rahul 23 (17)
19 April 2022, 21:47 PM
GONE!
De Kock GONE! Josh Hazelwood STRIKES! Caught at 1st slip by Glenn Maxwell. RCB get the early wicket they were looking for as LSG lose De Kock early.
LSG- 17/1 (2.5 Overs), KL Rahul 13 (12)
19 April 2022, 21:43 PM
LSG begin chase of 182
Lucknow Super Giants begin their chase of 182 runs with skipper KL Rahul and Quinton De Kock. RCB start their bowling attack with Mohammed Siraj and Glenn Maxwell eyeing an early dismissal.
LSG- 14/0 (2 Overs), Rahul 11 (9) & De Kock 2 (3)
19 April 2022, 21:05 PM
RCB- 181/6 (20 Overs)
Royal Challengers Bangalore finish at 181 runs after 20 overs as Faf du Plessis smacks 96 (64). RCB lost 3 early wickets of Virat Kohli, Anuj Rawat and Glenn Maxwell. LSG bowled well in the starting but lost grip in the middle as Du Plessis kept on collecting boundaries.
19 April 2022, 20:57 PM
RCB eye BIG
Royal Challengers Bangalore eyeing a big total over 180 with Dinesh Karthik and Faf du Plessis in the middle. LSG bowlers looking for different ways to keep the batters quiet in the death overs.
RCB- 150/5 (17 Overs), Du Plessis 76 (52) & Karthik 2 (2)
19 April 2022, 20:46 PM
GONE!
Run Out Shahbaz Ahmed! Holder and Kl Rahul catch the youngster off guard as his bat was on the line when Jason Holder hit the stumps with the ball.
RCB- 132/5 (15.2 Overs), Du Plessis 61 (45)
19 April 2022, 20:39 PM
FAF completes FIFTY
Faf Du Plessis completes his half century in 40 balls as he pulls RCB back from a horrific start of their innings. LSG now looking for a wicket as RCB build up a partnership.
RCB- 117/4 (14 Overs), Du Plessis 50 (40) & Shahbaz 23 (19)
19 April 2022, 20:28 PM
GAME ON!
Royal Challengers Bangalore bring 100 runs up in 12 overs as Faf du Plessis and Shahbaz Ahmed take charge to the LSG bowlers.
RCB- 100/4 (12 Overs), Du Plessis 40 (33) & Shahbaz 16 (14)
19 April 2022, 20:24 PM
RCB- 87/4 (10 Overs)
Royal Challengers Bangalore are still in the game with Faf Du Plessis and Shahbaz Ahmed in the middle. LSG bring in Krunal Pandya to bowl the 11th over.
Du Plessis 31 (26) & Shahbaz 12 (10)
19 April 2022, 19:59 PM
GONE!
Prabhudesai this time. RCB in deep trouble as they lose 4 quick wickets. Prabhudesai comes down the track thinking he can smack Holder out of the park but results in an easy catch for Krunal Pandya.
RCB- 64/4 (7.5 Overs), Du Plessis 21 (20)
19 April 2022, 19:53 PM
GONE!
Maxwell GONE! Caught by Jason Holder bowled by Krunal Pandya. He tries to play the reverse-sweep on Krunal but couldn't clear the fielder on short 3rd man and an excellent effort by Holder sends the Australian batter back to the pavilion.
RCB- 44/3 (5.2 Overs), Faf 14 (15)
19 April 2022, 19:43 PM
RCB RECOVER
Royal Challengers Bangalore recover with skipper Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell after losing Anuj Rawat and Virat Kohli quickly.
RCB- 36/2 (4 Overs), Du Plessis 8 (11) & Maxwell 21 (8)
19 April 2022, 19:36 PM
TWO IN TWO, KOHLI GONE!
First ball Virat Kohli GONE! Caught by Deepak Hooda bowled by Chameera again. LSG all over RCB as they lose two quick wickets of Anuj Rawat and Virat Kohli.
RCB- 7/2 (1.1 Over)
19 April 2022, 19:13 PM
GONE!
Anuj Rawat caught by KL Rahul bowled by Dushmantha Chameera for 4 (5). LSG strike first and early as RCB lose a wicket within 5 balls.
RCB- 7/1 (0.5 Overs)
19 April 2022, 19:06 PM
Teams:
Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Faf du Plessis(c), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Suyash Prabhudessai, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik(w), Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj
Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): KL Rahul(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Manish Pandey, Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Jason Holder, Dushmantha Chameera, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi
19 April 2022, 19:00 PM
TOSS
LSG skipper KL Rahul won the toss and he opted to bowl first vs RCB.