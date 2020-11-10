MI vs DC Live Updates, IPL 2020 Final: Rohit, De Kock off to solid start

10 November 2020, 21:46 PM
Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock have made a solid start to their chase, adding 26 runs in the first two overs. The MI skipper (7) cleared long-on on the third ball of the first over by Ravichandran Ashwin to get off the mark with a six, while De Kock slapped the second ball of the next over by Kagiso Rabada over extra cover to open his account with a boundary. MI 26/0 (2 overs)
10 November 2020, 21:38 PM
Quinton de Kock and Rohit Sharma have walked down the crease to begin Mumbai Indians' chase. Ravichandran Ashwin to open the attack for Delhi.
10 November 2020, 21:21 PM
INNINGS BREAK!
10 November 2020, 21:20 PM
Axar Patel (9) and Kagiso Rabada (0) both fell in the last over by Nathan Coulter-Nile as Delhi Capitals post a score of 156/7 against Mumbai Indians in their stipulated 20 overs.
10 November 2020, 21:12 PM
WICKET!! Shimron Hetmyer fell cheaply for five runs. The Delhi Capitals player steered the second delivery from Trent Boult in the 18th over straight to short third, only to see Nathan Coulter-Nile grab a catch. DC 142/5 (18 overs)
10 November 2020, 21:05 PM
FIFTY!! Shreyas Iyer has brought up an IPL fifty off 40 deliveries. He jabbed the fourth delivery of the 17th over from Jasprit Bumrah to third man's right to reach the mark with two runs. Meanwhile, Iyer has also completed 500 runs in this season's IPL. DC 136/4 (17 overs)
10 November 2020, 20:52 PM
WICKET!! Soon after bringing up his half-century off 35 deliveries, Rishabh Pant (56) was caught by Hardik Pandya at short fine leg on the last delivery of 15th over from Nathan Coulter-Nile. DC 118/4 (15 overs)
10 November 2020, 20:46 PM
Rishabh Pant (48*) and Shreyas Iyer (41*) have steadied Delhi Capitals' innings after losing their opening three wickets cheaply.Pant shovelled the last delivery of the 14th over by Krunal Pandya past short fine for four runs.The Delhi franchise has crossed the 100-run mark. DC 108/3 (14 overs)
10 November 2020, 20:31 PM
Rishabh Pant (39) slashed the second delivery of 12th over from Kieron Pollard between point and short third man for a boundary before Shreyas Iyer (37) slogged the last delivery of the towards wide long-on for a maximum. DC 94/3 (12 overs)
10 November 2020, 20:23 PM
Expensive last two overs for Mumbai Indians as they conceded 24 runs to the Delhi Capitals. Jayant Yadav gave away eight runs in his ninth over before Krunal Pandya was hammered by Rishabh Pant (32) for two maximums in the next over. Shreyas Iyer (26) and Pant have also brought up a 50-run stand for the fourth wicket. DC 75/3 (10 overs)
10 November 2020, 20:13 PM
Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer are currently batting at the crease at their respective scores of 12 and 20 as Delhi Capitals have managed to cross the 50-run mark after losing three wickets cheaply. DC 51/3 (8 overs)
10 November 2020, 20:06 PM
16 runs off the last two overs. Skipper Shreyas Iyer (14) smashed the second delivery of the fifth over by Trent Boult between extra and mid-off before he hit the fifth delivery aerially towards extra cover for another boundary as Delhi Capitals end Powerplay at 41/3.
10 November 2020, 20:00 PM
WICKET!! Delhi Capitals have lost their third wicket inside the first four overs. Star opener Shikhar Dhawan falls cheaply for 15 runs after being clean bowled by Jayant Yadav on the third ball of the fourth over. Not the kind of start DC were looking for in the final clash. DC 25/3 (4 overs)
10 November 2020, 19:48 PM
WICKET!! Another wicket for Trent Boult. Ajinkya Rahane, who came to bat at No.3 alongside opener Shikhar Dhawan, departs cheaply for two runs after being taken by Quinton de Kock on the fourth delivery of the third over. DC 16/2 (2.4 overs)
10 November 2020, 19:43 PM
WICKET!!! Trent Boult gives breakthrough to Mumbai Indians on the very first ball. Delhi Capitals opener Marcus Stoinis falls for a golden duck after being caught behind the wicket by Quinton de Kock. DC 5/1 (1 over)
10 November 2020, 19:32 PM
Marcus Stoinis and Shikhar Dhawan have walked down the crease to open Delhi Capitals' innings today. Trent Boult to open the proceedings for Mumbai Indians.
10 November 2020, 19:17 PM
Mumbai Indians have made just one change in their Playing XI for the summit showdown against the Delhi Capitals. Rahul Chahar misses out and Jayant Yadav comes in.
10 November 2020, 19:12 PM
LINEUPS:
Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): Marcus Stoinis, Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer(c), Shimron Hetmyer, Rishabh Pant(w), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Praveen Dubey, Anrich Nortje
Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock(w), Rohit Sharma(c), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Jayant Yadav, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah
10 November 2020, 19:01 PM
Delhi Capitals win the toss, opt to bat first against Mumbai Indians.
10 November 2020, 18:59 PM
The toss for the high-octane final clash of the IPL 13 will take place shortly !
10 November 2020, 18:59 PM
Delhi Capitals skipper Shreyas Iyer engages in final pre-match warm-up as he looks to lead his side to maiden IPL 2020 glory.
10 November 2020, 18:58 PM
The Big Day is finally here as Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians take on Shreyas Iyer's Delhi Capitals.
