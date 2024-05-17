MI Vs LSG Live Cricket Score and Updates, IPL 2024: Hardik Pandya Vs KL Rahul

In the final showdown of IPL 2024 season for Mumbai Indians (MI), the iconic Wankhede Stadium will have the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on May 17th as visitors for the home team. MI, having endured a rollercoaster ride this season, find themselves already eliminated from playoff contention. Despite a recent resounding victory over LSG, their current position at the bottom of the points table leaves them with only pride to play for in this encounter.

On the other hand, LSG's journey has been marred by inconsistency, particularly evident in their recent string of defeats. While statistically, there exists a slim chance for them to secure a playoff spot, the odds are stacked against them, making their postseason aspirations seem more like a distant dream.

Follow LIVE Updates From MI vs LSG IPL 2024 Match Here.