MI Vs LSG Live Cricket Score and Updates, IPL 2024: Hardik Pandya Vs KL Rahul

Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants (MI vs LSG) LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates, Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024: Hardik Pandya's MI take on KL Rahul's LSG.

 

Last Updated: May 17, 2024, 01:32 AM IST
In the final showdown of IPL 2024 season for Mumbai Indians (MI), the iconic Wankhede Stadium will have the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on May 17th as visitors for the home team. MI, having endured a rollercoaster ride this season, find themselves already eliminated from playoff contention. Despite a recent resounding victory over LSG, their current position at the bottom of the points table leaves them with only pride to play for in this encounter.

On the other hand, LSG's journey has been marred by inconsistency, particularly evident in their recent string of defeats. While statistically, there exists a slim chance for them to secure a playoff spot, the odds are stacked against them, making their postseason aspirations seem more like a distant dream.

LIVE IPL 2024 MI vs LSG Updates

Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the MI vs LSG IPL 2024 match taking place at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. We will take you through all the key updates of the fixture.

