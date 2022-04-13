MI vs PBKS IPL 2022 Highlights: Punjab win as MI lose 5th consecutive match

13 April 2022, 23:30 PM That's it from us tonight as well! MI have played 5 and lost 5. Better performance from them but in the end, they ran out of gas. Couple of run outs in the chase. Punjab kept the pressure intact. They are continously unable to find finishers. Plus is that Brevis has found runs, smashed 29 in one over and finished with 49. But MI have many things to ponder upon, including the bowling unit. PBKS post their third win. And have got their campaign back on track. See you again tomorrow with another good contest. Bye for now.

13 April 2022, 23:18 PM MI lose 5th consecutive match Punjab post their 3rd win as Mumbai's misery continues

13 April 2022, 23:03 PM SKY gone! Huge wicket as Surya is gone. MI fans and owners shocked in the stands. They still need 22 off 8 balls. Unadkar and M Ashwin in middle.

13 April 2022, 23:01 PM Pollard departs! Another suicidal run out! Pollard gone. Surya not to be blamed. Pollard wanted the second after hitting one to long one and that has led to his fall. Mumbai Indians need 47 runs in 23 balls



13 April 2022, 22:31 PM Big blow for MI! Huge mix up in themmiddle between Suryakumar and Tilak Varma and the youngster pays the price, he has been run out by Mayank. Surya called and Tilak went off but then Surya said no and then it was too late to come back. Mumbai Indians need 68 runs in 43 balls

13 April 2022, 22:20 PM OUT! Brevis departs for 49, held in the deep, at fine leg. Odean Smith with the wicket and a big one. Tilak still there, he will be joined by Surya now. Mumbai Indians need 83 runs in 54 balls



13 April 2022, 22:01 PM Dewald Brevis begins counter-attack for MI! Wow, what hitting from young Brevis, the baby AB! He smashed Rahul Chahar for 29 in an over and reignites hope in MI camp. 1,4,4,6,6,6 - the last over by R Chahar MI 92/2 after 9 overs

13 April 2022, 21:59 PM Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan depart This is a bad start for MI as the openers fail again. But a record alert for Rohit on a forgettable day. He has surpassed 10,000 T20 runs, joining Virat Kohli in this elite list. MI 33/2 after 5 overs

13 April 2022, 21:24 PM Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan begin chase of 199 MI begin chase and trhey need a good start here. Difficult total on the board but there is no doubt that this MI batting lineup can chase it down. Rohit, Kishan, Brewis, Pollard, Tilak and Surya. They need to give their best.

13 April 2022, 21:00 PM MI need 199 to win Brilliant hitting by Shahrukh Khan and young Jitesh Sharma takes Punjab to 198/5 at the end of 20 overs. MI need 199 to register first win of the season. Chase coming up in ten minutes. PBKS 198/5 after 20 overs

13 April 2022, 20:41 PM Can Punjab cross 200 mark? Four more overs to go and PBKS innings has derailed a bit with fall of quick wickets. Dhawan still there and Jitesh Sharma has joined him. Can they smash 60 off alst 24 balls? PBKS 139/3 after 16 overs

13 April 2022, 20:37 PM Fifty for Shikhar Both the Punjab openers are back in form. After Mayank, Dhawan smashes fifty and these are dangerous signs for all other teams. Mumbai need to stop this carnage here. PBKS 126/1 after 13.3 overs

13 April 2022, 20:20 PM Wicket for MI finally Mayank departs after smashing a quickfire fifty. Dhawan still goin strong, he is inching towards his fifty now. Bairstow has joined him in the middle. PBKS 118/1 after 12.3 overs

13 April 2022, 20:02 PM FIFTY for Mayank! Mayank Agarwal has slammed a fifty off just 30 balls as MI continue to struggle with the ball in hand. PBKS are now touching the 100 mark without losing a single wicket. MI badly need a wicket here. PBKS 90/9 after 9 overs

13 April 2022, 19:38 PM PBKS go past 50 This must be a worse feeling for MI fan as Rohit Sharma-led side are straightaway under pressure in this must-win game. PBKS have gone past 50 and the wicket has not come their way. Mayank and Dhawan going strong at the moment. PBKS 61/0 after 5.5 overs

13 April 2022, 19:17 PM PBKS off to quick start! Mayank Agarwal and Shikhar Dhawan have taken Punjab to a strong start vs Mumbai Indians. Thampir and Unadkat under pressure here. PBKS 17/0 after 1.3 overs

13 April 2022, 19:15 PM MUMBAI INDIANS VS PUNJAB KINGS HEAD-TO-HEAD STATS Total matches played: 28 Mumbai Indians won: 15 Punjab Kings won: 13 Mumbai have lost all four games Punjab have won two and lost two

13 April 2022, 19:06 PM Teams: Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Mayank Agarwal(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow(w), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma, Odean Smith, Shahrukh Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Vaibhav Arora, Arshdeep Singh Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Kieron Pollard, Jaydev Unadkat, Murugan Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Tymal Mills, Basil Thampi

13 April 2022, 19:05 PM Toss News! MI have won the toss and opted to field first!