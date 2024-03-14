Highlights, MS vs PZ Cricket Score, PSL 2024 Match Today: MS Win By 7 Wickets
Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi (MS vs PZ) Highlights Cricket Scorecard and Updates, PSL 2024 Qualifier: Multan Sultans clinch victory over Peshawar Zalmi by 7 wickets in the PSL Qualifier, Yasir Khan's explosive 54 leading the chase, securing their spot in the final.
Highlights Pakistan Super League 2024: In the Pakistan Super League (PSL) Qualifier clash between Multan Sultans and Peshawar Zalmi, Multan emerged victorious by 7 wickets. Peshawar Zalmi, opting to bat first, set a target of 147 runs with notable contributions from Babar Azam (46) and Kohler-Cadmore (24). However, Multan's bowlers, including Salman Irshad and Mehran Mumtaz, restricted them to 146-7. In response, Multan chased down the target comfortably in 18.3 overs, courtesy of Yasir Khan's explosive 54, supported by Usman Khan (36*) and Iftikhar Ahmed's quickfire 22*. Despite Aamer Jamal and Salman Irshad's efforts, Peshawar Zalmi couldn't defend the total. With this win, Multan secured their place in the PSL final. The match showcased thrilling performances, with key moments including Yasir Khan's crucial knock and the effective bowling spells from Multan's bowlers. The encounter highlighted Multan's strong form and determination to clinch the PSL title.
Follow Highlights Cricket Updates Of Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi Qualifier From PSL 2024.
Multan Sultans secure a 7-wicket victory over Peshawar Zalmi in the PSL Qualifier, with Yasir Khan's powerful 54 anchoring the chase, propelling them into the final, showcasing their strong form and determination in the tournament.
Usman Khan's single off Wood's delivery secures Multan's spot in their fourth consecutive PSL final despite a potential run-out chance at mid-off.
Live Score MS 147/3 (18.3) CRR: 7.95
Multan Sultans won by 7 wkts
PSL 2024 Live: MS 3 Down
Salman Irshad dismisses Charles with a low full-toss, clean-bowled as he misses an ugly swipe, celebrating his wicket.
Live Score MS 134/3 (17.1) CRR: 7.81 REQ: 4.59
Multan Sultans need 13 runs in 17 balls
PSL 2024 Live: MS Near Win
Yasir Khan's aggressive innings ends as Mehran Mumtaz takes a crucial caught and bowled chance, disrupting Multan Sultans' momentum in the Pakistan Super League 2024 match.
Live Score MS 104/2 (14) CRR: 7.43 REQ: 7.17
Multan Sultans need 43 runs in 36 balls
PSL 2024 Live: MS 2 Down
Live Score MS 85/2 (11) CRR: 7.73 REQ: 6.89
Multan Sultans need 62 runs in 54 balls
PSL 2024 Live: Fifty For Yasir Khan
Yasir Khan shines with a brilliant fifty, guiding Multan Sultans with well-timed strokes as Salman Irshad faces resistance in the Pakistan Super League 2024 match.
Live Score MS 80/1 (10) CRR: 8 REQ: 6.7
Multan Sultans need 67 runs in 60 balls
PSL 2024 Live: MS 1 Down
Rizwan falls to Aamer Jamal's short delivery, caught by Saim Ayub at deep square leg, ending his innings for 15 runs off 21 balls, as Peshawar Zalmi secures a fortunate breakthrough in the Pakistan Super League 2024 match.
Live Score MS 66/1 (8) CRR: 8.25 REQ: 6.75
Multan Sultans need 81 runs in 72 balls
PSL 2024 Live: MS On Top
Yasir Khan and Rizwan effectively rotate strike and find boundaries off Mehran Mumtaz's deliveries, consolidating Multan Sultans' innings in the Pakistan Super League 2024 match.
Live Score MS 54/0 (7) CRR: 7.71 REQ: 7.15
Multan Sultans need 93 runs in 78 balls
PSL 2024 Live: Good Start For MS
Yasir Khan's aggressive batting unleashes boundaries off Walter, releasing pressure and accumulating runs swiftly for Multan Sultans in the Pakistan Super League 2024 match.
PSZ 146/7 (20)
MS 38/0 (5) CRR: 7.6 REQ: 7.27
Multan Sultans need 109 runs in 90 balls
PSL 2024 Live: Controversy Alert
The quick missed slog sweep by Rizwan prompts a close check by the third umpire regarding his foot movement near the crease, sparking discussion between the players and umpires during the Pakistan Super League 2024 match.
Live Score MS 22/0 (3) CRR: 7.33 REQ: 7.35
Multan Sultans need 125 runs
PSL 2024 Live: MS Need Good Start
Mehran Mumtaz concedes just 2 runs off the first over, including a powerful six by Yasir Khan, who survives a close call on the first ball, as he and Rizwan cautiously begin the innings for their team.
Live Score MS 9/0 (1) CRR: 9 REQ: 7.26
Multan Sultans need 138 runs
PSL 2024 Live: PZ Finish On High
Jordan and Willey's yorkers curtailed Multan Sultans' score despite a decent start, showcasing effective death bowling and setting up an intriguing chase for Peshawar Zalmi.
Live Score PSZ 146/7 (20) CRR: 7.3
Innings Break
PSL 2024 Live: PZ 6 Down
Jordan dismisses Powell, caught by Mohammad Ali, as he attempts to manufacture a shot, departing for 12 runs off 11 balls, including 1 four.
Live Score PSZ 130/6 (17.5) CRR: 7.29
Peshawar Zalmi opt to bat
PSL 2024 Live: PZ Aim To Finish On High
Willey concedes 12 runs, including a top-edged four over the keeper's head and a hurriedly dragged pull shot for four off a high full toss, in the over, while Powell and Walter add singles, complimenting Usama Mir's excellent spell of 2 wickets for 16 runs in 4 overs.
Live Score PSZ 129/5 (17.3) CRR: 7.37
Peshawar Zalmi opt to bat
PSL 2024 Live: MS On Top
Usama Mir dismisses Kohler-Cadmore caught by Willey without any movement, as Kohler-Cadmore departs scoring 24 runs off 23 balls, including 2 fours.
Live Score
PSZ 109/5 (15.2) CRR: 7.11
Peshawar Zalmi opt to bat
PSL 2024 Live: PZ 4 Down
Jordan bowls a lethal 143kph yorker to Babar Azam, shattering his stumps as he attempts to squeeze it past point, marking a crucial wicket and putting Peshawar Zalmi in trouble with Babar's dismissal for 46 runs off 42 balls.
Live Score 102/4 (14) CRR: 7.29
Peshawar Zalmi opt to bat
PSL 2024 Live: Penalty For Multan
Multan receives a penalty of five runs after Mohammad Rizwan, the keeper, leaves his glove on the ground, resulting in a deflected throw hitting it, as per the rule prohibiting the keeper from leaving equipment on the field.
Live Score PSZ 88/3 (12.1) CRR: 7.23
Peshawar Zalmi opt to bat
PSL 2024 Live: PZ Rebuild
Usama Mir concedes singles to Babar Azam and Kohler-Cadmore with full deliveries, driven to long-on and long-off respectively, in the 9th over.
Live Score PSZ 67/3 (10) CRR: 6.7
Peshawar Zalmi opt to bat
PSL 2024 Live: PZ 3 Down
Usama Mir claims the wicket of Haseebullah Khan with extra bounce, caught by Mohammad Ali at short third man, for 3 runs off 5 balls.
Live Score PSZ 57/3 (8) CRR: 7.12
Peshawar Zalmi opt to bat
PSL 2024 Live: PZ 2 Down
Mohammad Ali dismisses Mohammad Haris with a superb delivery, caught behind by Rizwan, ending his innings at 22 runs off 14 balls.
Live Score PSZ 51/2 (6) CRR: 8.5
Peshawar Zalmi opt to bat
PSL 2024 Live: All Eyes On Babar Azam
Mohammad Ali's varied deliveries trouble Babar Azam, but a poor leg-side ball allows Azam to flick for four, followed by a mix of dot balls and singles.
Live Score
PSZ 37/1 (4.3) CRR: 8.22
Peshawar Zalmi opt to bat
PSL 2024 Live: Poor Start For Peshawar Zalmi
Willey strikes early in the powerplay, as Saim Ayub mistimes the pull shot to deep backward square leg, caught by Yasir Khan for just 1 run.
Live Score PSZ 14/1 (2) CRR: 7
Peshawar Zalmi opt to bat
Pakistan Super League 2024 Live: Playing XIs
Peshawar Zalmi (Playing XI): Saim Ayub, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Haris(w), Haseebullah Khan, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Rovman Powell, Paul Walter, Aamer Jamal, Luke Wood, Mehran Mumtaz, Salman Irshad
Multan Sultans (Playing XI): Yasir Khan, Mohammad Rizwan(w/c), Usman Khan, Johnson Charles, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Chris Jordan, David Willey, Usama Mir, Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Ali
Pakistan Super League 2024 Live: Toss Report
Peshawar Zalmi won the toss and opted to field first against Multan Sultans in the Qualifier of Pakistan Super League, 2024 on Thursday at the National Stadium, Karachi.
Pakistan Super League 2024 Live: Zalmi's Resilience
Despite facing challenges, Peshawar Zalmi proved their mettle with six victories in the league stage, highlighting their resilience and ability to bounce back.
Pakistan Super League 2024 Live: Sultans' Commanding Performance
Multan Sultans' commanding performance against Quetta Gladiators showcased their class, with skipper Mohammad Rizwan and Johnson Charles leading the charge with impressive half-centuries.
Pakistan Super League 2024 Live: Key Players
Standout performances from Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, and Rovman Powell illuminated the event, captivating fans with their exceptional skills and match-winning contributions.
Pakistan Super League 2024 Live: Multan's Dominance
Multan Sultans displayed dominance throughout PSL season nine, securing seven wins in ten matches, showcasing their prowess as a formidable contender.
Pakistan Super League 2024 Live: Zalmi's Nail-Biting Finish
Peshawar Zalmi's thrilling victory over Karachi Kings in a tight encounter reflected their determination, with Babar Azam and Rovman Powell's contributions steering them to success.
Pakistan Super League 2024 Live: Thrilling Showdown
Witnessed an electrifying clash between Multan Sultans and Peshawar Zalmi in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) Qualifier 1, setting the stage on fire with their intense rivalry.
Pakistan Super League 2024 Live: Probable Playing XIs
Multan Sultans: Yasir Khan, Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk), Usman Khan, Johnson Charles, Iftikhar Ahmed, Tayyab Tahir, Chris Jordan, David Willey, Usama Mir, Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Ali
Peshawar Zalmi: Saim Ayub, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Haris (wk), Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Haseebullah Khan, Rovman Powell, Aamer Jamal, Luke Wood, Khurram Shahzad, Mehran Mumtaz, Salman Irshad