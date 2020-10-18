हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
MI vs KXIP Live, IPL 2020 Match 36: Ishan Kishan falls as Mumbai end Powerplay at 43/3

Hello and welcome to live coverage of Match 36 of the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League. Today, defending champions Mumbai Indians will face KL Rahul-led Kings XI Punjab in Dubai.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, October 18, 2020 - 20:05
Comments |
Image Credits: Twitter/@IPL

The Rohit Sharma-led side is curently standing at the second spot in the IPL 2020 points table with six victories from eight matches. Kings XI Punjab, on the other hand, are languishing down at the bottom of the standings with just two wins in hand.

Both the sides will head into their upcoming clash on the back of their eight-wicket wins. Quinton de Kock's blistering knock of 78 runs saw Mumbai Indians seal an easy win over Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), while the Punjab franchise overcome Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the last over in their previous match.

Going into the clash, Mumbai will look to extend their five-match winning streak, Meanwhile, the Punjab franchise will look to secure their third win of this season.

As far as head-to-head record is concerned, Mumbai Indians hold a slight edge over Kings XI going into the match. The two teams have faced each other in a total of 25 matches, with Rohit's side holding a 14-11 lead over Rahul's franchise.

Here are the live updates:

 

18 October 2020, 20:04 PM

WICKET!! Mumbai Indians have lost their third wicket inside Powerplay. Ishan Kishan was dismissed cheaply for seven runs after being taken by M Ashwin deep third man on the first ball of the sixth over by Arshdeep Singh. It was also the KXIP bowler's second wicket of the match.At the end of 6th over, MI stand at 43/3.

18 October 2020, 19:58 PM

WICKET!! Shortly after Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma departed cheaply for nine runs, Suryakumar Yadav too followed him back to the pavilion after being caught by Murugan Ashwin on the second attempt near third man region on the third delivery of the fourth over by Mohammed Shami. MI 30/2 (4 overs)

18 October 2020, 19:48 PM

WICKET!! Arshdeep Singh gave an early breakthrough to Kings XI Punjab as Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma departed cheaply for nine runs after being bowled out on the fifth delivery of the third over. MI 24/1 (3 overs)

18 October 2020, 19:45 PM

Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock have made a decent start for Mumbai Indians as the duo has added 15 runs in the first two overs. The skipper got off the mark with a single by punching away the very first ball from Maxwell to deep midwicket before placing the fourth delivery between cover-point and extra cover for four runs. De Kock, on the other hand, too opened his account by collecting one run off the third ball. MI 15/0 (2 overs)

18 October 2020, 19:33 PM

Skipper-cum-opener Rohit Sharma and opening batsman Quinton de Kock have walked down the crease to begin Mumbai Indians' innings. Glenn Maxwell to open the attack for Kings XI Punjab. 

18 October 2020, 19:16 PM

Both Mumbai Indians and Kings XI Punjab are going with the same Playing XIs that clinched eight-wicket wins in their respective previous matches.

18 October 2020, 19:13 PM

LINEUPS:

Kings XI Punjab (Playing XI): KL Rahul(w/c), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell, Deepak Hooda, Chris Jordan, Murugan Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh

Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah

18 October 2020, 19:03 PM

Mumbai Indians win the toss, choose to bat first against Kings XI Punjab !
 

18 October 2020, 18:55 PM

The toss for the second tie between MI vs KXIP in the IPL 2020 will take place shortly.

