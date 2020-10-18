MI vs KXIP Live, IPL 2020 Match 36: Ishan Kishan falls as Mumbai end Powerplay at 43/3

Hello and welcome to live coverage of Match 36 of the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League. Today, defending champions Mumbai Indians will face KL Rahul-led Kings XI Punjab in Dubai.

The Rohit Sharma-led side is curently standing at the second spot in the IPL 2020 points table with six victories from eight matches. Kings XI Punjab, on the other hand, are languishing down at the bottom of the standings with just two wins in hand.

Both the sides will head into their upcoming clash on the back of their eight-wicket wins. Quinton de Kock's blistering knock of 78 runs saw Mumbai Indians seal an easy win over Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), while the Punjab franchise overcome Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the last over in their previous match.

Going into the clash, Mumbai will look to extend their five-match winning streak, Meanwhile, the Punjab franchise will look to secure their third win of this season.

As far as head-to-head record is concerned, Mumbai Indians hold a slight edge over Kings XI going into the match. The two teams have faced each other in a total of 25 matches, with Rohit's side holding a 14-11 lead over Rahul's franchise.

Here are the live updates: