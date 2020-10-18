MI vs KXIP Live, IPL 2020 Match 36: Ishan Kishan falls as Mumbai end Powerplay at 43/3

18 October 2020, 20:04 PM
WICKET!! Mumbai Indians have lost their third wicket inside Powerplay. Ishan Kishan was dismissed cheaply for seven runs after being taken by M Ashwin deep third man on the first ball of the sixth over by Arshdeep Singh. It was also the KXIP bowler's second wicket of the match.At the end of 6th over, MI stand at 43/3.
18 October 2020, 19:58 PM
WICKET!! Shortly after Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma departed cheaply for nine runs, Suryakumar Yadav too followed him back to the pavilion after being caught by Murugan Ashwin on the second attempt near third man region on the third delivery of the fourth over by Mohammed Shami. MI 30/2 (4 overs)
18 October 2020, 19:48 PM
WICKET!! Arshdeep Singh gave an early breakthrough to Kings XI Punjab as Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma departed cheaply for nine runs after being bowled out on the fifth delivery of the third over. MI 24/1 (3 overs)
18 October 2020, 19:45 PM
Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock have made a decent start for Mumbai Indians as the duo has added 15 runs in the first two overs. The skipper got off the mark with a single by punching away the very first ball from Maxwell to deep midwicket before placing the fourth delivery between cover-point and extra cover for four runs. De Kock, on the other hand, too opened his account by collecting one run off the third ball. MI 15/0 (2 overs)
18 October 2020, 19:33 PM
Skipper-cum-opener Rohit Sharma and opening batsman Quinton de Kock have walked down the crease to begin Mumbai Indians' innings. Glenn Maxwell to open the attack for Kings XI Punjab.
18 October 2020, 19:16 PM
Both Mumbai Indians and Kings XI Punjab are going with the same Playing XIs that clinched eight-wicket wins in their respective previous matches.
18 October 2020, 19:13 PM
LINEUPS:
Kings XI Punjab (Playing XI): KL Rahul(w/c), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell, Deepak Hooda, Chris Jordan, Murugan Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh
Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah
18 October 2020, 19:03 PM
Mumbai Indians win the toss, choose to bat first against Kings XI Punjab !
18 October 2020, 18:55 PM
The toss for the second tie between MI vs KXIP in the IPL 2020 will take place shortly.