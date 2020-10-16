MI vs KKR Live Updates, IPL 2020 Match 32: Chahar strikes twice to remove Gill, Karthik

Hello and welcome to live coverage of Match 32 of the 2020 Indian Premier League. Today, defending champions Mumbai Indians will take on Kolkata Knight Riders at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

The Rohit Sharma-led side is occupying the second spot in the IPL 2020 points table with five wins from seven games. Kolkata Knight Riders, on the other hand, are standing at the fourth spot in the eight-team standings with four wins in hand.

Notably, Mumbai Indians have dominated the head-to-head record between the two sides, having clinched victories in 20 out of 26 matches they have played so far against the KKR.

In fact, the Mumbai-based franchise also won the previous encounter between the two teams when Rohit Sharma's blistering knock of 80 runs guided the defending champions to a 49-run victory in Abu Dhabi in September.

While Mumbai Indians will look to continue their winning momentum and seal yet another victory to climb to the top of the standings, KKR will look to settle the scores in the two teams' second tie of the IPL 2020.

Ahead of the clash, wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik stepped down as the captain of the KKR and handed over the reins to England's Eoin Morgan.

Here are the live updates: