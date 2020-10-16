MI vs KKR Live Updates, IPL 2020 Match 32: Chahar strikes twice to remove Gill, Karthik

16 October 2020, 20:02 PM
WICKET!! Nitish Rana fell cheaply for five runs after being caught by Quinton de Kock behind the wicket on the third ball of the sixth over from Nathan Coulter-Nile. At the end of Powerplay, KKR stand at 33/2.
16 October 2020, 19:56 PM
10 runs off the last two overs. Nitish Rana clipped the sixth delivery of the first over from Jasprit Bumrah away through midwicket to get off the mark with four runs. KKR 28/1 (5 overs)
16 October 2020, 19:54 PM
WICKET!! Trent Boult gives an early breakthrough to Mumbai Indians by removing Rahul Tripathi in the third over. The KKR opener is caught by Surya Kumar Yadav at point on the final delivery of the over. Nitish Rana will now join Shubman Gill at the crease. KKR 18/1 (3 overs)
16 October 2020, 19:48 PM
Shubman Gill1 and Rahul Tripathi have made a decent start to KKR's innings, adding 12 runs in the first two overs. Tripathi (2) flicked the second ball of the first over from Trent Boult towards short midwicket to open his account with one run. Meanwhile, Gill (6) too opened his account with one run by hitting the sixth ball of the over to left of cover before pushing a Nathan Coulter-Nile delivery wide of mid-on for four runs.KKR 12/0 (2 overs)
16 October 2020, 19:32 PM
Rahul Tripathi and Shubman Gill have walked down the crease to begin KKR's innings. Trent Boult to open the proceedings for Mumbai Indians.
16 October 2020, 19:26 PM
Meanwhile, wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik stepped down as captain of the KKR few hours before the clash and handed over the reins to England's Eoin Morgan.Karthik took the decision in order to shift his focus entirely on batting.
16 October 2020, 19:18 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders have made two changes in their Playing XI.Tom Banton and Kamlesh Nagarkoti are out of the clash, while Chris Green and Shivam Mavi have been roped in.Mumbai Indians, on the other hand, have made just one change. Nathan Coulter-Nile replaces James Pattinson.
16 October 2020, 19:14 PM
LINEUPS:
Mumbai Indians Playing XI: Rohit Sharma*, Quinton de Kock†, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Nathan Coulter-Nile
Kolkata Knight Riders Playing XI: Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik†, Eoin Morgan*, Andre Russell, Chris Green, Pat Cummins, M Prasidh Krishna, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakravarthy
16 October 2020, 19:04 PM
KKR new skipper Eoin Morgan has won the toss and opted to bat against MI !
16 October 2020, 19:00 PM
The toss for the second KKR vs MI tie will take place shortly.