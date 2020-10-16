हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
MI vs KKR Live Updates, IPL 2020 Match 32: Chahar strikes twice to remove Gill, Karthik

Hello and welcome to live coverage of Match 32 of the 2020 Indian Premier League. Today, defending champions Mumbai Indians will take on Kolkata Knight Riders at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, October 16, 2020 - 20:11
Comments |
Image Credits: Twitter/@IPL

The Rohit Sharma-led side is occupying the second spot in the IPL 2020 points table with five wins from seven games. Kolkata Knight Riders, on the other hand, are standing at the fourth spot in the eight-team standings with four wins in hand.

Notably, Mumbai Indians have dominated the head-to-head record between the two sides, having clinched victories in 20 out of 26 matches they have played so far against the KKR.

In fact, the Mumbai-based franchise also won the previous encounter between the two teams when Rohit Sharma's blistering knock of 80 runs guided the defending champions to a 49-run victory in Abu Dhabi in September.

While Mumbai Indians will look to continue their winning momentum and seal yet another victory to climb to the top of the standings, KKR will look to settle the scores in the two teams' second tie of the IPL 2020.

Ahead of the clash, wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik stepped down as the captain of the KKR and handed over the reins to England's Eoin Morgan.

Here are the live updates:

 

16 October 2020, 20:02 PM

WICKET!! Nitish Rana fell cheaply for five runs after being caught by Quinton de Kock behind the wicket on the third ball of the sixth over from Nathan Coulter-Nile. At the end of Powerplay, KKR stand at 33/2. 

16 October 2020, 19:56 PM

10 runs off the last two overs. Nitish Rana clipped the sixth delivery of the first over from Jasprit Bumrah away through midwicket to get off the mark with four runs. KKR 28/1 (5 overs)

16 October 2020, 19:54 PM

WICKET!! Trent Boult gives an early breakthrough to Mumbai Indians by removing Rahul Tripathi in the third over. The KKR opener is caught by Surya Kumar Yadav at point on the final delivery of the over. Nitish Rana will now join Shubman Gill at the crease. KKR 18/1 (3 overs)

16 October 2020, 19:48 PM

Shubman Gill1 and Rahul Tripathi have made a decent start to KKR's innings, adding 12 runs in the first two overs. Tripathi (2) flicked the second ball of the first over from Trent Boult towards short midwicket to open his account with one run. Meanwhile, Gill (6) too opened his account with one run by hitting the sixth ball of the over to left of cover before pushing a Nathan Coulter-Nile delivery wide of mid-on for four runs.KKR 12/0 (2 overs)

16 October 2020, 19:32 PM

Rahul Tripathi and Shubman Gill have walked down the crease to begin KKR's innings. Trent Boult to open the proceedings for Mumbai Indians. 

16 October 2020, 19:26 PM

Meanwhile, broken heartwicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik stepped down as captain of the KKR few hours before the clash and handed over the reins to England's Eoin Morgan.Karthik took the decision in order to shift his focus entirely on batting.

16 October 2020, 19:18 PM

Kolkata Knight Riders have made two changes in their Playing XI.Tom Banton and Kamlesh Nagarkoti are out of the clash, while Chris Green and Shivam Mavi have been roped in.Mumbai Indians, on the other hand, have made just one change. Nathan Coulter-Nile replaces James Pattinson.

16 October 2020, 19:14 PM

LINEUPS:

Mumbai Indians Playing XI: Rohit Sharma*, Quinton de Kock†, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Nathan Coulter-Nile

Kolkata Knight Riders Playing XI: Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik†, Eoin Morgan*, Andre Russell, Chris Green, Pat Cummins, M Prasidh Krishna, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakravarthy

16 October 2020, 19:04 PM

KKR new skipper Eoin Morgan has won the toss and opted to bat against MI !

16 October 2020, 19:00 PM

The toss for the second KKR vs MI tie will take place shortly. 

