Mumbai vs Madhya Pradesh Ranji Trophy Final Day 2 Live Score Updates: Sarfaraz Khan brings up brilliant hundred
Mumbai vs Madhya Pradesh Ranji Trophy Final Live Cricket Score Streaming Online Day 2 Match Updates: Mumbai take on Madhya Pradesh at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.
An unheralded bunch of Madhya Pradesh bowlers stuck to its plans as a star-studded Mumbai side toiled its way to 248 for five on the first day of the Ranji Trophy final in Bengaluru. Despite an opening stand of 87 between Prithvi Shaw (47, 79 balls) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (78, 163 balls), Mumbai failed to drive home the advantage on a pitch that wasn't conducive for strokeplay.
Sarfaraz Khan Love for scoring runs
He has been on a roll with the bat in #RanjiTrophy.
Follow the match > https://t.co/xwAZ13Csyh@Paytm | #Final | #MPvMUM | @MumbaiCricAssoc pic.twitter.com/3oZNKTNEYh — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) June 22, 2022
A 400-plus first-innings total will now depend on the season’s highest run-getter Sarfaraz Khan (40 batting, 125 balls), who is looking good for another big knock with the dependable Shams Mulani (12 batting, 43 balls) giving him company. While left-arm spinner Kumar Kartikeya was the tireless operator from one end, having sent down 31 overs for figures of 1 for 91, seamer Gaurav Yadav (23-5-68-0) was distinctly unlucky and the wickets column don’t reflect the relentless pressure that he put on Mumbai batters, especially skipper Shaw.
In fact, it was the pressure applied by Yadav which helped nippy seamer Anubhav Agarwal (19-3-56-2) and tall off-spinner Saransh Jain (17-2-31-2) to share the bulk of the spoils, with some intelligent execution of plans.
Check all live updates from Mumbai vs Madhya Pradesh Ranji Trophy Final Day 2 here.
Mumbai take lunch at 351/8
Mumbai have gone into lunch on Day 2 at 351/8 in 122 overs with Sarfaraz Khan on 119 and Tushar Deshpande unbeaten on 6.
First SIX for Sarfaraz Khan
Sarfaraz Khan smashes his first six off the match, a huge slog-sweep over mid-wicket off Kumar Kartikeya to move along to 113. Mumbai are 340/8 in 118th over.
Sarfaraz Khan brings up century with four
Sarfaraz Khan has a century in Ranji Trophy Final, bring up his hundred with a four down the ground off Kumar Kartikeya. Sarfaraz ton comes up off 190 balls with 12 boundaries. Mumbai are 330/8 in 114 overs.
Outstanding SHOT by Sarfaraz Khan
What an audacious shot by Sarfaraz Khan, scoops Anubhav Agarwal over the keeper for his 11th four to move to 92 and follows it with a single to retain strike. Mumbai are 320/8 after 113 overs.
Mumbai lose 8th wicket
Mumbai are eight wickets down now with Dhawal Kulkarni out caught behind for 1 off Anubhav Agarwal. Sarfaraz Khan is unbeaten on 88 with Mumbai at 314/8 in 113th overs.
Sarfaraz Khan gets a lifeline!
Sarfaraz Khan edges between keeper and first slip to bring up his 10th boundary off MP pacer Anubhav Agarwal to move along to 85. Mumbai are 310/7 in 111 overs.
Mumbai's 300 comes up
Mumbai have brought up their 300 in the 107th over. Sarfaraz Khan is unbeaten on 77 and Dhawal Kulkarni on 1 as Mumbai reach 301/7 in 107 overs.
Collision ALERT!
Sarfaraz Khan has a nasty collision with bowler Gaurav Yadav after hitting boundary to move to 70. The Mumbai physio is treating the batter but he is fit enough to resume. Mumbai are 293/7 in the 105th over.
Mumbai lose 7th wicket
Mumbai lose Tanush Kotian for 15, clean bowled by Gaurav Yadav. Mumbai are 288/7 in 103 overs.
Brilliant four by Sarfaraz Khan
Sarfaraz Khan is in top form, beautifully drives Gaurav Yadav straight back down the ground for his sixth four to move along to 58. Mumbai are 278/6 in 101 overs.
Sarfaraz Khan brings up fifty
Sarfaraz Khan notches up another fifty, smashes Kumar Kartikeya through mid-wicket for 4 and follows it up with a single to move to 50 off 152 balls. Mumbai are 271/6 in 100 overs.
Tanush Kotian breaks the shackles
Tanush Kotia gets his first boundary to move along to 10, drives Gaurav Yadav through the covers for 4. Mumbai are 263/6 in 99 overs with Sarfaraz Khan on 45.
Sarfaraz Khan gets first boundary of Day 2
Sarfaraz Khan has moved along to 44 with his first boundary of the day off Gaurav Yadav, a streaky one over backward point. Mumbai are 253/6 after 93 overs.
Mumbai lose 6th wicket
Mumbai have lost their sixth wicket with the second ball of the day. Shams Mulani is dismissed for 12 by Gaurav Yadav. Mumbai are 248/6 in 91st over.
Yashasvi Jaiswal dominated Day 1
Mumbai opener Yashasvi Jaiswal scored another fine half-century but MP struck at regular intervals to restrict Prithvi Shaw's side to 248/5 on Day 1. Read all about it here.
What does it mean to play for Mumbai?
How does it feel to score runs in tons?
The @josbuttler impact
Aman Khan interviews @ybj_19 as he sums up the Day 1 of the @Paytm #RanjiTrophy #Final. - By @ameyatilak
Full interview #MPvMUM https://t.co/1xxSOsxoEE pic.twitter.com/sqv77EY0tW
— BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) June 22, 2022
Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of Ranji Trophy Final Day between Mumbai and Madhya Pradesh.
