Pakistan vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2022 Highlights: Pakistan beat Bangladesh to enter SEMIFINALS
Pakistan vs Bangladesh Highlights: Check PAK vs BAN, ICC T20 World Cup 2022, Super 12, Group 2, Match 42 at the Adelaide Oval Highlights here.
It has all come down to the wire. With South Africa being stunned by Netherlands earlier in the day, the penultimate match of the Super 12 Group 2 of the T20 World Cup 2022 becomes a virtual quarterfinal with the winner potentially securing a semifinal berth.
Pakistan and Bangladesh will fight for a chance to reach the semi-final in their final Super 12 encounter of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 in Adelaide on Sunday (November 6). With South Africa’s loss, India have secured their berth in the semifinal and a winner from this match will be the other semifinalist.
Both Pakistan and Bangladesh have four points each so far and a win for either side will be enough to secure 2 points more and go to six points. The winner of this match will qualify for the last four stage along with India now.
Check Live Scores and Updates from Pakistan vs Bangladesh Super 12 match of T20 World Cup 2022 here.
That's all we have from our coverage of Pakistan vs Bangladesh Super 12 match of the T20 World Cup, thanks for joining in!
PAK vs BAN, T20 World Cup 2022: Shakib al Hasan says 'best performance in T20 World Cups'
Bangladesh skipper Shakib al Hasan says 145-150 would have been good total on this pitch. "At the halfway stage we were 70/1. Wanted to get somewhere around 145-150 - would've been a reasonable total on that pitch. Knew it was going to be difficult for the new batters so wanted set batters to carry through to the end which didn't happen. In terms of results, this is the best performance we had in T20 World Cups," Shakib said after the loss.
PAK vs BAN, T20 World Cup 2022: Babar Azam says 'cricket is a funny game'
Pakistan skipper Babar Azam is delighted with his side entering the semifinals with a fine five-wicket win over Bangladesh. Pakistan are now at the top of the table for the time being but India play Zimbabwe in the final and can go to the top. "It's a team game. Cricket is a funny game. Appreciate all my team the way they played all matches. Pitch wasn't easy to bat on. Little bit two-paced. Me and Rizwan decided to go long, but unfortunately didn't work out. Haris showed aggression, good to see him play. Looking forward to the semifinals. All of us are excited to play," Babar Azam said after the win.
PAK vs BAN, T20 World Cup 2022: Shaheen Shah Afridi says Pakistan is 'happy as a team'
Shaheen Shah Afridi is declared the 'Player of the Match' for career-best figures of 4/22 against Bangladesh to set up Pakistan's five-wicket win and guide them in the semifinals. "I have improved. Not easy to come back from injury and bowl 140ks but I'm trying my best. As a team, we are very happy. We've played great. Bowl in the right areas and fast was the plan. Now, we are looking forward to the final!" Afridi said.
PAK vs BAN, T20 World Cup 2022: Pakistan join India in semifinals
Shan Masood completes the proceedings for Pakistan, ensures a five wicket win over Bangladesh. Babar Azam's side are now into the semifinals with India.
Pakistan beat Bangladesh by five wickets
PAK vs BAN, T20 World Cup 2022: Iftikhar Ahmed falls on doorstep of win
Iftikhar Ahmed looks to finish the game in style but only manages to sky Mustafizur Rahman to point fielder for 1. Shan Masood is batting on 22 off 13 balls.
Pakistan are 126/5 in 18 overs, need 2 runs to win in 12 balls
PAK vs BAN, T20 World Cup 2022: Mohammad Haris falls close to win
Shan Masood takes on Bangladesh skipper Shakib al Hasan and hammers him for a couple of more boundaries to move along to 18 off 9 balls. Mohammad Haris holes out in the over for 31 off 18 balls with just 7 runs needed to win.
Pakistan are 121/4 in 17 overs vs Bangladesh, need 7 runs to win in 18 ballls
PAK vs BAN, T20 World Cup 2022: Mohammad Haris gets 2nd six
Mohammad Haris comes up with his second six of the innings at a crucial time. Haris smashes Tashin's 'free-hit' ball for a huge six over mid-wicket to get Pakistan closer to the target. Haris moves along to 31 off 17 balls. 16 runs comes off the 16th over of the innings.
Pakistan are 110/3 in 16 overs vs Bangladesh, need 18 runs to win in 24 balls
PAK vs BAN, T20 World Cup 2022: Mohammad Nawaz is run-out
Pakistan lose their third wicket, Mohammad Nawaz is out for just 4 with Litton Das getting a direct hit. Mohammad Haris is batting on 22 with Shan Masood on 1.
Pakistan are 94/3 in 15 overs vs Bangladesh, need 34 runs to win in 30 balls
PAK vs BAN, T20 World Cup 2022: Mohammad Haris on the charge
Mohammad Haris takes the aggressive route, smashes Ebadot Hossain for his first six of the innings to move along to 19 off 11 balls with a four in that over too. Mohammad Nawaz is on 3.
Pakistan are 89/2 in 14 overs vs Bangladesh, need 39 runs to win in 36 balls
PAK vs BAN, T20 World Cup 2022: Pakistan lose two quick wickets
Mohammad Rizwan follows his skipper Babar Azam back to the pavilion for a run-a-ball 32. Rizwan cuts Ebadot Hossain straight to point as Pakistan lose wickets in successive overs.
Pakistan are 61/2 in 11.2 overs vs Bangladesh, need 67 runs to win in 52 balls
PAK vs BAN, T20 World Cup 2022: Babar Azam GONE!
Pakistan have lost their first wicket, skipper Babar Azam attempts a big shot but can only sky Nasum Ahmed to short third-man for a sedate 25 off 33 balls. Mohammad Rizwan is batting on 32 off 30 balls.
Pakistan are 61/1 in 11 overs vs Bangladesh, need 67 runs to win in 54 balls
PAK vs BAN T20 World Cup 2022: Very slow start from Pakistan
Pakistan captain Babar Azam is batting at a strike rate of 56 while Mohammad Rizwan has just managed to score run-a-ball. The required run rate is almost 8.
LIVE Score PAK 43/0 (8.1) CRR: 5.27 REQ: 7.18 Pakistan need 85 runs in 71 balls
PAK vs BAN T20 World Cup 2022: Pakistan watchful in Powerplay
Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam complete the powerplay over without any loss of wicket. Rizwan is batting on 26 off 21 balls while Babar Azam is on 9 off 15 balls.
Pakistan are 35/0 in 6 overs vs Bangladesh, need 93 runs to win in 84 balls
PAK vs BAN, T20 World Cup 2022: Mohammad Rizwan gets successive fours off Shakib al Hasan
Pakistan opener Mohammad Rizwan greets Bangladesh skipper Shakib al Hasan with back-to-back boundaries to move along to 19 off 15 balls. Babar Azam is unbeaten on 6.
Pakistan are 26/0 in 4 overs vs Bangladesh, need 102 runs to win in 96 balls
PAK vs BAN, T20 World Cup 2022: Babar Azam gets 1st four
Pakistan skipper Babar Azam is away, gets his 1st four off Taskin Ahmed to move along to 6. Mohammad Rizwan is on 9.
Pakistan are 15/0 in 3 overs vs Bangladesh, need 113 runs to win in 102 balls
PAK vs BAN, T20 World Cup 2022: Mohammad Rizwan DROPPED!
Bangladesh wicketkeeper Nurul Hasan drops a regulation chance of Mohammad Rizwan off Taskin Ahmed in the first over. Rizwan celebrates by hooking Taskin for 6.
Pakistan are 6/0 in 1 over vs Bangladesh, need 122 runs to win in 114 balls
PAK vs BAN, T20 World Cup 2022: Bangladesh restricted to 127 for 8
Bangladesh team have been restricted to 127 for 8 after batting first with Shaheen Shah Afridi claiming 4/22. Babar Azam's side need 128 to reach the T20 World Cup 2022 semifinals.
Bangladesh are 127/8 in 20 overs vs Pakistan
PAK vs BAN, T20 World Cup 2022: Shaheen Shah Afridi has 4 wickets now
Shaheen Shah Afridi has struck again, he has four wickets now as Taskin Ahmed is dismissed for 1. Pakistan are on top at the moment, Bangladesh are 7 wickets down.
Bangladesh are 109/7 in 18.1 overs vs Pakistan
PAK vs BAN, T20 World Cup 2022: Shaheen Shah Afridi strikes TWICE!
Like Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi also strikes twice in the over, dismisses Mosaddek Hossain and Nurul Hasan. Shaheen could have had a third in the over but the ball is missing on DRS review.
Bangladesh are 107/6 in 17 overs vs Pakistan
PAK vs BAN, T20 World Cup 2022: Najmul Hossain Shanto dismissed for 54
Najmul Hossain Shanto completes his second fifty of the tournament off 46 balls and then celebrates it with a four off Iftikhar Ahmed to move along to 54. But is out bowled next ball.
Bangladesh are 92/4 in 14 overs vs Pakistan
PAK vs BAN, T20 World Cup 2022: Shadab Khan strikes again!
Shadab Khan strikes twice in two deliveries, Bangladesh skipper Shakib al Hasan is out for first-ball duck. Shakib reviews for can't reverse the decision and has to walk back to the pavilion.
Bangladesh are 74/3 in 11 overs vs Pakistan
PAK vs BAN, T20 World Cup 2022: Shadab Khan STRIKES!
Pakistan leg-spinner Shadab Khan has struck immediately after the drinks break, Soumya Sarkar is dismissed for 20. Najmul Hossain Shanto is batting on 42.
Bangladesh are 73/2 in 10.4 overs vs Pakistan
PAK vs BAN, T20 World Cup 2022: Soumya Sarkar takes on Shadab Khan
Soumya Sarkar gets his first four to add to a six to move along to 14. Najmul Hossain Shanto is batting on 39.
Bangladesh are 64/1 in 8.5 overs vs Pakistan
PAK vs BAN, T20 World Cup 2022: Najmul Hossain Shanto feels flying along
Najmul Hossain Shanto continues his fine form, moveing along to 30 with his fourth four of Shadab Khan. Soumya Sarkar is batting on 8.
Bangladesh are 49/1 in 7 overs vs Pakistan
PAK vs BAN, T20 World Cup 2022: Soumya Sarkar off the mark with six
Soumya Sarkar has got off the mark with a six off Mohammad Wasim to move along to 6. Najmul Hossain Shanto is on 18 off 14 balls after being dropped by Shadab Khan in that over.
Bangladesh are 34/1 in 4 overs vs Pakistan
PAK vs BAN, T20 World Cup 2022: Shaheen Shah Afridi dismisses Litton Das
Shaheen Shah Afridi has struck early for Pakistan, dismissing the in-form Bangladesh opener Litton Das for 10 after being smashed for 6 in that over. Najmul Hossain Shanto is batting on 11 as Soumya Sarkar comes in.
Bangladesh are 21/1 in 3 overs vs Pakistan
PAK vs BAN, T20 World Cup 2022: Litton Das smashes 1st six
Litton Das begins in style, smashes Shaheen Shah Afridi for a six over mid-wicket to move along to 10. Najmul Hossain Shanto is batting on 10 too.
Bangladesh are 20/0 in 2.3 overs vs Pakistan
PAK vs BAN, T20 World Cup 2022: Najmul Hossain Shanto off the mark with 4
Najmul Hossain Shanto is off the mark with a boundary against Shaheen Shah Afridi in the opening over. Shanto is on 5 and Litton Das is on 1.
Bangladesh are 6/0 in 1 over vs Pakistan
PAK vs BAN, T20 World Cup 2022: Playing XI
Pakistan head into the game with the same Playing XI which beat South Africa in the last match. Bangladesh have made a couple of changes, Soumya Sarkar, Nasum Ahmed and Ebadot Hossain come into the side.
Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Haris, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi
Bangladesh: Najmul Hossain Shanto, Soumya Sarkar, Litton Das, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan (wk), Mosaddek Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Nasum Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman
PAK vs BAN, T20 World Cup 2022: Shakib al Hasan wins toss, Bangladesh bat 1st
Bangladesh skipper Shakib al Hasan wins toss and has elected to BAT first against Pakistan. The winner of this game will join Team India in the semifinal.
PAK vs BAN, T20 World Cup 2022: Check Group 2 Points Table
Here's a look at updated Points Table of Super 12 Group 2 points table after Netherland's stunning win over South Africa. Temba Bavuma's side are out of the World Cup as their NRR has slipped below Pakistan. Even if Pakistan vs Bangladesh game is washed out, Babar Azam's side will be through to the semifinals.
India enter SEMIFINALS, Pakistan or Bangladesh can too
Stunning result in the first game of the day with Netherlands stunning South Africa by 13 runs. It means Rohit Sharma's Team India have entered the semifinals and a winner of Pakistan vs Bangladesh will join them in the semis too.
Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of Pakistan vs Bangladesh Super 12 match at Adelaide here.
