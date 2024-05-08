PBKS vs RCB Live Cricket Score and Updates, IPL 2024: Sam Curran Vs Faf Du Plessis

IPL 2024 match no.58 will have Punjab Kings (PBKS) hosting the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala on Thursday (May 9). The HPCA stadium in Dharamsala boasts a surface favored by bowlers, particularly pacers who find assistance on this pitch. Consequently, a low-scoring match is likely, making the decision to bowl first and restrict the opposing team to a below-par total a prudent choice.

In recent matchups, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have dominated Punjab Kings (PBKS), emerging victorious in three out of their last five encounters. Their most recent clash occurred on March 25 of this year, where RCB secured a win by 4 wickets. Virat Kohli of Bengaluru earned the Player of the Match title for his impressive performance, scoring 77 runs off 49 balls during the chase of PBKS's total of 176/6.

