IPL 2024

PBKS vs RCB Live Cricket Score and Updates, IPL 2024: Sam Curran Vs Faf Du Plessis

Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru (PBKS vs RCB) LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates, Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024: Sam Curran and co host RCB in Dharamsala.

Edited By: Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: May 08, 2024, 11:13 PM IST
LIVE Blog

IPL 2024 match no.58 will have Punjab Kings (PBKS) hosting the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala on Thursday (May 9). The HPCA stadium in Dharamsala boasts a surface favored by bowlers, particularly pacers who find assistance on this pitch. Consequently, a low-scoring match is likely, making the decision to bowl first and restrict the opposing team to a below-par total a prudent choice.

In recent matchups, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have dominated Punjab Kings (PBKS), emerging victorious in three out of their last five encounters. Their most recent clash occurred on March 25 of this year, where RCB secured a win by 4 wickets. Virat Kohli of Bengaluru earned the Player of the Match title for his impressive performance, scoring 77 runs off 49 balls during the chase of PBKS's total of 176/6.

Follow LIVE Updates From RCB vs PBKS IPL 2024 Match Here.

08 May 2024
23:13 PM IST

LIVE IPL2024 PBKS vs RCB Updates

Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the IPL 2024 match between PBKS and RCB. We will take you throught all the key updates of this fixture taking place in Dharamsala.

