PBKS Vs RCB Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s Punjab Kings Vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru In HPCA Stadium, 730PM IST, Dharamsala

Punjab Kings (PBKS) face Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in Dharamsala today in what is a huge game. Both these teams are still in contention for a berth in the playoffs. Both Punjab and Bengaluru need to finish with maximum of 14 points and then results of other matches will decide whether they make the cut or not. These two teams will look to focus on what they can control: which is winning the match. Punjab Kings are missing their captain Shikhar Dhawann and there is no update on whether he is going to return soon or not. RCB do not have any injury concern which is a huge boost for them.

There are some top-class cricketers in action today and making a Dream11 team can be challenging. Jonny Bairstow has a solid record against RCB as in five innings, he has a century and two fifties, smashing 261 runs at a strike rate of 177.55. Rajat Patidar can be a good pick as well. Patidar has been batting with strike rateof 183 in overs 7 to 15. Virat Kohli can be your captain and Faf can be the vice-captain. Sam Curran and Cameron Green can be your all-rounders in the fantasy team. Check out the Dream11 prediction from us below.

PBKS vs RCB Probable Playing 11s

Punjab Kings (PBKS) Probable XI Team: Jonny Bairstow, Rilee Rossouw, Shashank Singh, Sam Curran (c), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Ashutosh Sharma, Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Rahul Chahar, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh, Prabhsimran Singh (12th man)

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) Probable XI Team: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Rajat Patidar, Will Jacks, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Swapnil Singh, Karn Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Vyshak Vijay Kumar, Yash Dayal (12th man)

PBKS vs RCB Dream11 Prediction:

Captain: Virat Kohli

Vice-Captain: Faf du Plessis

Wicketkeeper: Dinesh Karthik

Batters: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis, Rajat Patidar, Jonny Bairstow

All-rounders: Sam Curran, Cameron Green

Bowlers: Mohammed Siraj, Vyshak Vijay Kumar, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh

PBKS vs RCB: Squads

Punjab Kings (PBKS) Full Squad: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Matthew Short, Prabhsimran Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Sikandar Raza, Rishi Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Atharva Taide, Arshdeep Singh, Nathan Ellis, Sam Curran, Kagiso Rabada, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Bhatia, Vidwath Kaverappa, Shivam Singh, Harshal Patel, Chris Woakes, Ashutosh Sharma, Vishwanath Pratap Singh, Shashank Singh, Tanay Thyagarajann, Prince Choudhary, Rilee Rossouw

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) Full Squad: Faf du Plessis (c), Glenn Maxwell, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Anuj Rawat, Dinesh Karthik, Suyash Prabhudessai, Will Jacks, Mahipal Lomror, Karn Sharma, Manoj Bhandage, Mayank Dagar, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj, Reece Topley, Himanshu Sharma, Rajan Kumar, Cameron Green, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Tom Curran, Lockie Ferguson, Swapnil Singh, Saurav Chauhan