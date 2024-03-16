Highlights: PZ vs IU Cricket Score, PSL 2024 Match Today: Islamabad United Win By 5 Wickets

In the Pakistan Super League 2024 Eliminator 2 match, Peshawar Zalmi posted a competitive total of 185-5 in their 20 overs, with Saim Ayub's explosive 73 and contributions from Mohammad Haris and Babar Azam. In response, Islamabad United chased down the target in 19 overs, with Imad Wasim's unbeaten 59 and Haider Ali's aggressive 52 ensuring victory by 5 wickets. Peshawar Zalmi's bowlers struggled to contain the Islamabad batsmen, ultimately securing Islamabad's place in the final.

Follow Highlights Score and Updates from PSL 2024 Eliminator 2 match betweeh Peshawar Zalmi and Islamabad United here