QUE: 135-8 (20) | QUE vs LAH, PSL 2023 Cricket Highlights and Scorecard: Qalandars win by 63 Runs

These are still early days in Pakistan Super League (PSL 2023) but we have already seen some really good games that went down the wire. In today's (February 21) contest, Shaheen Afridi's Lahore Qalandars will take on Sarfraz Ahmed's Quetta Gladiators in what is expected to be a high-octane contest. Both Gladiators and Qalandars are bottom-ranked teams at the moment. Gladiators have played 3 matches, losing 2 and winning one while Qalandars have won one match out of two played so far. Qalandars are at the rock bottom courtesy their poor NRR which is (-1.650).

Key players to watch out for in Gladiators' side will be Jason roy, Martin Guptill, Mohammad Hafeez, Safraz as well as Mohammad Nawaz and Naseem Shah. They have an all-round side. On the other hand, Qalandars will bank on likes on Fakhar Zaman, Shaheen and Sikandar Raza.