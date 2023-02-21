QUE: 135-8 (20) | QUE vs LAH, PSL 2023 Cricket Highlights and Scorecard: Qalandars win by 63 Runs
Quetta Gladiators vs Lahore Qalandars, PSL 2023 LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates: These two Bottom-placed teams will need a win today to strengthen their position in the PSL 2023 Points Table
These are still early days in Pakistan Super League (PSL 2023) but we have already seen some really good games that went down the wire. In today's (February 21) contest, Shaheen Afridi's Lahore Qalandars will take on Sarfraz Ahmed's Quetta Gladiators in what is expected to be a high-octane contest. Both Gladiators and Qalandars are bottom-ranked teams at the moment. Gladiators have played 3 matches, losing 2 and winning one while Qalandars have won one match out of two played so far. Qalandars are at the rock bottom courtesy their poor NRR which is (-1.650).
Key players to watch out for in Gladiators' side will be Jason roy, Martin Guptill, Mohammad Hafeez, Safraz as well as Mohammad Nawaz and Naseem Shah. They have an all-round side. On the other hand, Qalandars will bank on likes on Fakhar Zaman, Shaheen and Sikandar Raza.
Quetta Gladiators vs Lahore Qalandars LIVE: Lahore WIN
This is a big win for Shaheen Afridi's Lahore Qalandars as the defending champions thrash Quetta Gladiators by 63 runs to improve their position in the points table. Gladiators slip to bottom of the table. Qalandars achieve two more important points. Afridi bowled superbly. An all-round show from Lahore as Gladiators were outplayed in all three departments.
LAH 198/6 (20)
QUE 135/8 (20)
Lahore Qalandars won by 63 runs
QUE vs LAH LIVE Score: Mere formalities left in the game
Gladiators have given up now. What a poor display of batting from Gladiators. They should look to play all 20 overs now for a slightly better NRR.
QUE 126/7 (18.2)
Quetta Gladiators need 73 runs in 10 balls
QUE vs LAH LIVE Updates: Qalandars move closer to win
Lahore Qalandars are now inching towards win. Gladiators have lost 6 wickets as Hafeez's struggles too come to an end. They have four wickets in hand and it seems almost impossible to them to win from here.
QUE 109/6 (15.3)
Quetta Gladiators need 90 runs in 27 balls
QUE vs LAH LIVE Updates: Gladiators under pressure
The wickets keep tumbling for Gladiators as Iftikhar Ahmed departs for 6 off 10 balls. Nawaz comes to the middle now.
QUE 95/4 (13.2)
Quetta Gladiators need 104 runs in 40 balls
LIVE Updates QUE vs LAH: Roy gone
Jason Roy has departed too. Picked up by Rashid Khan for 48. Hafeez and Iftikhar Ahmed in middle. Hafeez not getting a move on. Iftikhar still very new at the wicket. Gladiators need to start scoring at quick speed from hereon.
QUE 85/3 (10.4)
Quetta Gladiators need 114 runs in 56 balls
LIVE QUE vs LAH: Guptill departs
That's the end of Martin Guptill's innings. He falls for 15 off 18. Poor innings by his own standards. Weise with the wicket. Mohammad Hafeez joins Roy in the middle now.
QUE 54/2 (7.3)
Quetta Gladiators need 145 runs in 75 balls
QUE vs LAH LIVE Score and Updates: Guptill, Roy find their mojo back
After a nervous start, Gladiators' Martin Guptill and Jason Roy have begun to middle the ball nicely and are looking much, much better now. Gladiators post 50 on the board.
QUE 51/1 (6.2)
Quetta Gladiators need 148 runs in 82 balls
QUE vs LAH LIVE Score and Updates: Qalandars on top
Two brilliant overs from Shaheen ensures that Qalandars get off to a solid start with the ball too. Gladiators kept quiet so far as Jason Roy and Martin Guptill fail to connect properly in first three overs.
QUE 17/1 (3.2)
Quetta Gladiators need 182 runs
QUE vs LAH LIVE Score and Updates: Shaheen strikes
Qalandars captain Shaheen Afridi strikes in just the first over and dismisses Abdul Bangalzai with an inswinging yorker. What a way to start things off in the second innings. Shaheen almost got Jason Roy too on the next ball but it was pitching outside off and Lahore lost a review too.
QUE 7/1 (1.1)
Quetta Gladiators need 192 runs
QUE vs LAH LIVE Score and Updates: Gladiators need 199 to win
Fantastic batting from Lahore Qalandars. Sikandar Raza smashed 32 off 16 balls to take them close to 200. Qalandars finish with 198/6 in 20 overs after being asked to bat first. This is a good batting track so Qalandars' bowlers will have to bowl really well here.
LAH 198/6 (20)
QUE vs LAH LIVE Updates: How many can Lahore make?
Lahore Qalandars have batted well so far but the 200-run mark looks difficult from this position. Anout three more overs to go and five wickets in hand. Sikandar Raza and David Wiese in the middle.
LAH 166/5 (16.4)
QUE vs LAH LIVE Score: Lahore lose Hope
Shai Hope departs for 32-ball 47. Big wicket for Quetta. Odean Smith with the wicket. Lahore May have lost Hope but they can still hope to cross the 200-run mark.
LAH 153/4 (15)
Quetta Gladiators vs Lahore Qalandars LIVE: Lahore lose 3rd wicket
Qais Ahmad dismisses Kamran Ghulam. Finds the outside edge and straight into hands of keeper and captain Sarfaraz. Talat Hussain comes in to bat next. Hope is a big player here for Lahore and he needs to play till the last ball in this innings to take them to a big total.
LHQ 126/3 (12.4)
Quetta Gladiators vs Lahore Qalandars LIVE: Hope continues to attack
West Indian Shai Hope is playing a special innings here. He is going all guns blazing against the Quetta bowlers in Karachi. Batting on 19-ball 35 with four boundaries and 1 six.
LAH 108/2 (10)
Quetta Gladiators vs Lahore Qalandars LIVE: Hope goes big
Shai Hope is looking good in the middle as he opens up his arm and has smashed two boundaries and one six already in the match. Qalandars would hope he goes on and on till the end at the same speed.
LAH: 91/2 (8.3)
QUE vs LAH LIVE: Lahore lose 2nd wicket
Tahir Baig walks back but not before giving a quick start to his team Lahore Qalandars. Nawaz bags the wicket as he lures Tahir to hit him down the ground. That leads to an ugly heave and catch is taken by Martin Guptill at long on. Earlier, Odean Smith had dismissed Fakhar Zaman in the fifth over of the innings.
LAH 65/2 (6)
QUE vs LAH LIVE Updates: Fakhar, Baig continue to attack
This is a great start for Lahore. Baig and Fakhar smashing the bowlers all around the park. Hasnain, Naseem have been taken to the cleaners on this placid wicket. Gladiators put under pressure after opting to bowl first.
LAH 49/0 (4.1)
QUE vs LAH PSL LIVE Updates: Lahore off to fiery start
Mirza tahir Baig gets Lahore off to a quick start. Smashes Hafeez, the off-spinner, for a six and four off consecutive deliveries to kick start things. 14 off the first over.
Lahore 15/0 (1.2)
QUE vs LAH PSL LIVE Updates: Qalandars Playing 11!
Lahore Qalandars XI: Fakhar Zaman, Mirza Tahir Baig, Shai Hope(w), Kamran Ghulam, Hussain Talat, Sikandar Raza, David Wiese, Rashid Khan, Shaheen Afridi(c), Haris Rauf, Zaman Khan
QUE vs LAH PSL 2023 LIVE: Gladiators Playing 11!
Quetta Gladiators XI: Jason Roy, Martin Guptill, Sarfaraz Ahmed (c & wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Iftikhar Ahmed, Odean Smith, Abdul Bangalzai, Mohammad Hafeez, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Qais Ahmad
QUE vs LAH PSL 2023 LIVE: Toss News!
Quetta Gladiators have won the toss and have opted to field.
Quetta Gladiators vs Lahore Qalandars LIVE: Qalandars need win badly
Lahore Qalandars, who are led by Shaheen Afridi, have played 2 matches, losing 1 and winning 1. Thanks to heavy defeat, their NRR is really bad and that is why they are placed right at the bottom of the points table. They need a win to get a move on and take a jump in the points table.
PSL 2023 Gladiators vs Qalandars LIVE Updates: Match starts at 7.30 pm IST
Quetta Gladiators captain Sarfaraz Ahmed and Lahore Qalandars skipper Shaheen Afridi will come out for the toss at 7 pm IST and the match starts at 7.30 pm IST. Wach this space for all latest updates from the game.
PSL 2023 QUE vs LAH LIVE: Take a look at squads
Squads:
Lahore Qalandars Squad: Fakhar Zaman, Mirza Tahir Baig, Shai Hope(w), Kamran Ghulam, Hussain Talat, David Wiese, Liam Dawson, Shaheen Afridi(c), Sikandar Raza, Haris Rauf, Zaman Khan, Rashid Khan, Abdullah Shafique, Harry Brook, Jordan Cox, Dilbar Hussain, Ahmed Daniyal, Jalat Khan, Shawaiz Irfan
Quetta Gladiators Squad: Jason Roy, Martin Guptill, Mohammad Hafeez, Sarfaraz Ahmed(w/c), Iftikhar Ahmed, Odean Smith, Abdul Bangalzai, Naseem Shah, Umar Akmal, Mohammad Hasnain, Qais Ahmad, Mohammad Nawaz, Umaid Asif, Saud Shakeel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Naveen-ul-Haq, Omair Yousuf, Will Smeed, Nuwan Thushara, Mohammad Zahid, Aimal Khan
Quetta Gladiators vs Lahore Qalandars LIVE: Both teams desperate for win
Quetta Gladiators and Lahore Qalandars are two of the bottom-placed teams in PSL 2023 so far. Both would be looking to bring their campaign back on track with a win tonight. The match takes place at National Stadium in Karachi. Starts at 7.30 pm IST with toss taking place at 7 pm IST.
Watch this space for more updates from this PSL 2023 clash.
