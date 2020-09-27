हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

RR vs KXIP Live Updates, IPL 2020 Match 9: Agarwal, Rahul begin Kings XI's innings

Steve Smith-led Rajasthan Royals won the toss and opted to bowl first against KL Rahul-led Kings XI Punjab in the ninth match of the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, September 27, 2020 - 19:41
Comments |
Image Credits: Twitter/@IPL

Steve Smith-led Rajasthan Royals won the toss and opted to bowl first against KL Rahul-led Kings XI Punjab in the ninth match of the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

Both sides will come into the match with a victory in hand and look to continue their momentum.The Rajasthan-based franchise began their campaign at the cash-rich league with a comfortable 16-run win over the Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led side at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Kings XI Punjab, on the other hand, slumped to a Super Over defeat at the hands of Shreyas Iyer-led Delhi Capitals after the opening match between the two sides ended in a tie.

However, the KL Rahul-led team bounced back strongly to clinch a crushing 97-run triumph over the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the Dubai International Stadium in their second league match of the tournament.

So far, Rajasthan Royals and Kings XI Punjab have faced each other in a total of 19 matches, with the Steve Smith-led side winning 10 of them and Rahul's team emerging victorious on nine occasions.

Here are the live updates:

 

 

27 September 2020, 19:29 PM

KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal have walked down the crease to begin Kings XI Punjab's innings.Jaydev Unadkat has the new ball in hand.

27 September 2020, 19:16 PM

LINEUPS:

Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI):

Jos Buttler, Steven Smith(c), Sanju Samson(w), Robin Uthappa, Rahul Tewatia, Riyan Parag, Tom Curran, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Jaydev Unadkat, Ankit Rajpoot

Kings XI Punjab (Playing XI):

Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul(c), Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell, Karun Nair, Sarfaraz Khan, James Neesham, Murugan Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, Sheldon Cottrell

27 September 2020, 19:15 PM

 Rajasthan Royals, on the other hand, have made two changes in their Playing XI. Jos Buttler and Ankit Rajpoot replace Yash Jaiswal and David Miller, respectively.

27 September 2020, 19:13 PM

Kings XI Punjab have made no change in their Playing XI for their clash against Rajasthan Royals. This means, no Chris Gayle for this match.

27 September 2020, 19:09 PM

Rajasthan Royals win toss, opt to bowl against Kings XI Punjab. 

 

27 September 2020, 19:00 PM

The toss for the RR vs KXIP clash will take place shortly !

  • 59,92,532Confirmed
  • 94,503Deaths

Full coverage

  • 2,32,60,775Confirmed
  • 8,05,765Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT1M7S

Congress And NCP 'upset' With Raut-Fadnavis Meet