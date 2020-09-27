RR vs KXIP Live Updates, IPL 2020 Match 9: Agarwal, Rahul begin Kings XI's innings

Steve Smith-led Rajasthan Royals won the toss and opted to bowl first against KL Rahul-led Kings XI Punjab in the ninth match of the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

Both sides will come into the match with a victory in hand and look to continue their momentum.The Rajasthan-based franchise began their campaign at the cash-rich league with a comfortable 16-run win over the Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led side at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Kings XI Punjab, on the other hand, slumped to a Super Over defeat at the hands of Shreyas Iyer-led Delhi Capitals after the opening match between the two sides ended in a tie.

However, the KL Rahul-led team bounced back strongly to clinch a crushing 97-run triumph over the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the Dubai International Stadium in their second league match of the tournament.

So far, Rajasthan Royals and Kings XI Punjab have faced each other in a total of 19 matches, with the Steve Smith-led side winning 10 of them and Rahul's team emerging victorious on nine occasions.

Here are the live updates: