RR vs KXIP Live Updates, IPL 2020 Match 9: Agarwal, Rahul begin Kings XI's innings

27 September 2020, 19:29 PM
KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal have walked down the crease to begin Kings XI Punjab's innings.Jaydev Unadkat has the new ball in hand.
27 September 2020, 19:16 PM
LINEUPS:
Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI):
Jos Buttler, Steven Smith(c), Sanju Samson(w), Robin Uthappa, Rahul Tewatia, Riyan Parag, Tom Curran, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Jaydev Unadkat, Ankit Rajpoot
Kings XI Punjab (Playing XI):
Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul(c), Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell, Karun Nair, Sarfaraz Khan, James Neesham, Murugan Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, Sheldon Cottrell
27 September 2020, 19:15 PM
Rajasthan Royals, on the other hand, have made two changes in their Playing XI. Jos Buttler and Ankit Rajpoot replace Yash Jaiswal and David Miller, respectively.
27 September 2020, 19:13 PM
Kings XI Punjab have made no change in their Playing XI for their clash against Rajasthan Royals. This means, no Chris Gayle for this match.
27 September 2020, 19:09 PM
Rajasthan Royals win toss, opt to bowl against Kings XI Punjab.
Steve Smith has won the toss and #RR will bowl first in Match 9 of #Dream11IPL.#RRvKXIP pic.twitter.com/XXSqoCx2HY
— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) September 27, 2020
27 September 2020, 19:00 PM
The toss for the RR vs KXIP clash will take place shortly !