Live Updates, Indian Premier League 2020 Match 12: Kolkata Knight Riders' opener Sunil Narine departs early against Rajasthan Royals

All conquering Rajasthan Royals currently sit at the top of the table with two wins in as many matches and will look to continue their winning run. Kolkata Knight Riders on the other hand opened their account by winning their last match against SunRisers Hyderabad.  

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, September 30, 2020 - 20:07
Image Credits: Twitter/@rajasthanroyals

Hello and Welcome to our live coverage of match number 12 of Indian Premier League 2020 between Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders which is all set to take place tonight (September 30) at the Dubai International Stadium.

All conquering Rajasthan Royals currently sit at the top of the table with two wins in as many matches and will look to continue their winning run. Kolkata Knight Riders on the other hand opened their account by winning their last match against SunRisers Hyderabad.

KKR, it must be said, are still finding their feet in the tournament. But a slight glimpse of their potency was witnessed as they restricted SRH to a paltry 142/4 and then easily romped to victory in 18 overs with opener Shubman gill carrying his bat with a composed 70* off 62 balls.

Rajasthan Royals, meanwhile, came out all guns blazing right from the get go. In their two matches, they have scored 216 and 226 runs respectively.

Sanju Samson, especially, has been in breath-taking form, hitting sixes at will and has been crowned the man of the match in their two games. He scored a frantic 74 off just 32 balls against CSK in their opening game and took it a notch higher with a magnificent 85 off just 42 balls.

The cumulative fight shown by the side makes them one of the strongest teams for the bookies to bet upon. Who can forget Rahul Tewatia’s strong heroics in the last game –  At one stage, he was batting on a miserly 7 off 16 balls but turned things around as he hit 5 sixes off Sheldon Cottrell and took his side over the line in what will go down as one of IPL’s highlight reels.

KKR would want to establish themselves as one of the strong contenders for the title with an emphatic performance tonight. All in all this promises to be a breath-taking contest.

30 September 2020, 20:05 PM

Good bowling from the Royals. Nitish Rana is the new man in for KKR and manages to hit a four off Tom Curran. The duo of Gill and Rana, though, are trying to be steady for now. Gill pulls one for four against leggie Shreyas Gopal to take his side over 50. KKR: 52/1 (7 Overs)

30 September 2020, 19:54 PM

OUT!! Wicket!! Narine who was struggling at 5 off 11 at one stage changed his bat. Immediately afterwards he hits Unadkat for two fours. But Unadkat has the last laugh as he rattles Narine's stumps with a slower one. KKR: 36/1 (5 Overs)

30 September 2020, 19:46 PM

DROPPED!! That was a dolly for Robin Uthappa from Sunil Narine. Narine tried to go over the top against Unadkat but hits it straight up. Uthappa, though, messes it up. How costly will it prove to be ?  KKR: 14/0 (3 Overs)

30 September 2020, 19:43 PM

Good attack from Gill. Hits a brillant six down the ground off Aniket Rajpoot - who is bowling the second over. Takes 10 from the over. Narine not really middling it. KKR: 10/0 (2 overs) 

30 September 2020, 19:41 PM

30 September 2020, 19:37 PM

30 September 2020, 19:36 PM

Wow! Archer has come out all guns blazing. He starts off with a 147 kph scorcher. And then bowls two balls above 150 kph. Beautiful strides from him. All bowls above 147 kph in that over. Sunil Narine has no answers to that and wildly swings the bat. KKR: 1/0 (1 over) 

30 September 2020, 19:32 PM

Shubman Gill, Sunil Narine open Kolkata Knight Riders’ innings against Rajasthan Royals. Jofra Archer will start the attack for Rajasthan Royals. KKR: 0/0 

30 September 2020, 19:18 PM

Both sides are playing with the same squads, which they had during their previous games respectively. 

30 September 2020, 19:17 PM

30 September 2020, 19:15 PM

30 September 2020, 19:13 PM

30 September 2020, 19:12 PM

Here are the playing XI's: 

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler (wk), Steven Smith (capt), Sanju Samson, Robin Uthappa, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Shreyas Gopal, Tom Curran, Jofra Archer, Ankit Rajpoot, Jaydev Unadkat

Kolkata Knight Riders: Shubman Gill, Sunil Narine, Dinesh Karthik (capt & wk), Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan, Andre Russell,  Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Pat Cummins, Shivam Mavi, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy

30 September 2020, 19:10 PM

30 September 2020, 19:09 PM

Rajasthan Royals have won the toss and opted to bowl first against Kolkata Knight Riders

