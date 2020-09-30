Live Updates, Indian Premier League 2020 Match 12: Kolkata Knight Riders' opener Sunil Narine departs early against Rajasthan Royals

Hello and Welcome to our live coverage of match number 12 of Indian Premier League 2020 between Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders which is all set to take place tonight (September 30) at the Dubai International Stadium.

All conquering Rajasthan Royals currently sit at the top of the table with two wins in as many matches and will look to continue their winning run. Kolkata Knight Riders on the other hand opened their account by winning their last match against SunRisers Hyderabad.

KKR, it must be said, are still finding their feet in the tournament. But a slight glimpse of their potency was witnessed as they restricted SRH to a paltry 142/4 and then easily romped to victory in 18 overs with opener Shubman gill carrying his bat with a composed 70* off 62 balls.

Rajasthan Royals, meanwhile, came out all guns blazing right from the get go. In their two matches, they have scored 216 and 226 runs respectively.

Sanju Samson, especially, has been in breath-taking form, hitting sixes at will and has been crowned the man of the match in their two games. He scored a frantic 74 off just 32 balls against CSK in their opening game and took it a notch higher with a magnificent 85 off just 42 balls.

The cumulative fight shown by the side makes them one of the strongest teams for the bookies to bet upon. Who can forget Rahul Tewatia’s strong heroics in the last game – At one stage, he was batting on a miserly 7 off 16 balls but turned things around as he hit 5 sixes off Sheldon Cottrell and took his side over the line in what will go down as one of IPL’s highlight reels.

KKR would want to establish themselves as one of the strong contenders for the title with an emphatic performance tonight. All in all this promises to be a breath-taking contest.