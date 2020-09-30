Live Updates, Indian Premier League 2020 Match 12: Kolkata Knight Riders' opener Sunil Narine departs early against Rajasthan Royals

30 September 2020, 20:05 PM
Good bowling from the Royals. Nitish Rana is the new man in for KKR and manages to hit a four off Tom Curran. The duo of Gill and Rana, though, are trying to be steady for now. Gill pulls one for four against leggie Shreyas Gopal to take his side over 50. KKR: 52/1 (7 Overs)
30 September 2020, 19:54 PM
OUT!! Wicket!! Narine who was struggling at 5 off 11 at one stage changed his bat. Immediately afterwards he hits Unadkat for two fours. But Unadkat has the last laugh as he rattles Narine's stumps with a slower one. KKR: 36/1 (5 Overs)
30 September 2020, 19:46 PM
DROPPED!! That was a dolly for Robin Uthappa from Sunil Narine. Narine tried to go over the top against Unadkat but hits it straight up. Uthappa, though, messes it up. How costly will it prove to be ? KKR: 14/0 (3 Overs)
30 September 2020, 19:43 PM
Good attack from Gill. Hits a brillant six down the ground off Aniket Rajpoot - who is bowling the second over. Takes 10 from the over. Narine not really middling it. KKR: 10/0 (2 overs)
30 September 2020, 19:41 PM
Shane Warne is in the house. The Royals mentor is in the hut after completing his quarantine
30 September 2020, 19:37 PM
30 September 2020, 19:36 PM
Wow! Archer has come out all guns blazing. He starts off with a 147 kph scorcher. And then bowls two balls above 150 kph. Beautiful strides from him. All bowls above 147 kph in that over. Sunil Narine has no answers to that and wildly swings the bat. KKR: 1/0 (1 over)
30 September 2020, 19:32 PM
Shubman Gill, Sunil Narine open Kolkata Knight Riders’ innings against Rajasthan Royals. Jofra Archer will start the attack for Rajasthan Royals. KKR: 0/0
30 September 2020, 19:18 PM
Both sides are playing with the same squads, which they had during their previous games respectively.
30 September 2020, 19:17 PM
Tonight’s will be ____
Unchanged playing XI for Rajasthan as well
30 September 2020, 19:15 PM
We continue with the winning combination tonight!
Unchanged playing XI for KKR
30 September 2020, 19:13 PM
30 September 2020, 19:12 PM
Here are the playing XI's:
Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler (wk), Steven Smith (capt), Sanju Samson, Robin Uthappa, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Shreyas Gopal, Tom Curran, Jofra Archer, Ankit Rajpoot, Jaydev Unadkat
Kolkata Knight Riders: Shubman Gill, Sunil Narine, Dinesh Karthik (capt & wk), Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan, Andre Russell, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Pat Cummins, Shivam Mavi, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy
30 September 2020, 19:10 PM
30 September 2020, 19:09 PM
Rajasthan Royals have won the toss and opted to bowl first against Kolkata Knight Riders