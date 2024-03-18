RCB Unbox 2024 Event Live Updates: When Does The Event Start?

After winning the historic maiden Women's Premier League (WPL) title, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB-W) are set to extend the celebrations to the RCB Unbox Day event and share the happiness of winning the first-ever trophy with the fans. The event will take place in Bengaluru on March 19 and as per reports, stars Virat Kohli, and captain if winning RCB-W team Smriti Mandhana could attend the event.

A part of RCB-W squad is likely to attend the event, if not the full team. DJ Alam Walker, Raghu Dixit and singer Neeti Mohan are among stars set to perform at the RCB Unbox 2024. RCB dropped a teaser, a day before, in which Rashmika Mandanna is also there. After the teaser is released, fans are wondering if she would also be there. Find more in updated below in our LIVE blog.

Check Latest Updates from RCB Unbox 2024 here.