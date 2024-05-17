RCB Vs CSK Live Cricket Score and Updates, IPL 2024: Virat Kohli Vs MS Dhoni

IPL 2024 season has entered an interesting stage where everyone is one the edge of their seat to see which team will qualify for the playoffs after RR, KKR and SRH confirmed their spot. It is the Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings who are still in contention with LSG also mathematically in the race. CSK have 14 points - if the match gets washed out, CSK will go through as RCB have 12 points at the moment. RCB need a win and that too with a good margin to kick CSK out of the race with NRR playing a huge factor.

Virat Kohli is in terrific form and so is Ruturaj Gaikwad. Surely, we can expect a high scoring thriller with teams packing some serious explosive hitters.

