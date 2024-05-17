Advertisement
RCB Vs CSK Live Cricket Score and Updates, IPL 2024: Virat Kohli Vs MS Dhoni

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Vs Chennai Super Kings (RCB vs CSK) LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates, Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024: RCB take on CSK at Chinnaswamy.

 

Edited By: Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: May 18, 2024, 12:15 AM IST
IPL 2024 season has entered an interesting stage where everyone is one the edge of their seat to see which team will qualify for the playoffs after RR, KKR and SRH confirmed their spot. It is the Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings who are still in contention with LSG also mathematically in the race. CSK have 14 points - if the match gets washed out, CSK will go through as RCB have 12 points at the moment. RCB need a win and that too with a good margin to kick CSK out of the race with NRR playing a huge factor.

Virat Kohli is in terrific form and so is Ruturaj Gaikwad. Surely, we can expect a high scoring thriller with teams packing some serious explosive hitters.

 

Follow LIVE Score From CSK Vs RCB IPL 2024 Match Here.

18 May 2024
00:15 IST

LIVE IPL 2024 CSK vs RCB Updates

Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the IPL 2024 match between RCB and CSK. We will take you through all the key updates of this fixture.

