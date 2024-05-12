RCB vs DC Live Cricket Score and Updates, IPL 2024: Faf du Plessis Vs Axar Patel
Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals (RCB vs DC LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates, Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024: It Is A Must Win Match For Both The Teams.
Trending Photos
LIVE Score RCB vs DC In IPL 2024: In a crucial clash for playoff contention, the in-form Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Delhi Capitals (DC) meet at the Chinnaswamy Stadium. DC faces the challenge without their suspended captain, Rishabh Pant, with Axar Patel stepping in as captain. RCB, on a four-game winning streak, presents a formidable opposition. Both teams, while still in the playoff race, have uncertain destinies. RCB's recent success is attributed to key players' performances. Maxwell's proficiency against Kuldeep Yadav might earn him a spot in the RCB lineup, while DC contemplates Warner's return and possible bowling changes. The matchup promises an intriguing battle, especially in the middle overs, with Kohli and Patidar against DC's spin attack. Stats reveal interesting player matchups, and the pitch conditions suggest a balanced contest, with the possibility of weather interruptions. Overall, it's a pivotal encounter with playoff implications for both teams.
Follow LIVE Updates From Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2024 Match Here.
RCB vs DC LIVE: RCB's Remarkable Run
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) showcased stellar form with a four-game winning streak, intensifying their playoff pursuit in the IPL 2024.
RCB vs DC LIVE: Full Squads
Royal Challengers Bengaluru Squad: Faf du Plessis(c), Virat Kohli, Will Jacks, Rajat Patidar, Cameron Green, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik(w), Swapnil Singh, Karn Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal, Anuj Rawat, Suyash Prabhudessai, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Mayank Dagar, Glenn Maxwell, Akash Deep, Reece Topley, Tom Curran, Alzarri Joseph, Manoj Bhandage, Saurav Chauhan, Rajan Kumar, Himanshu Sharma
Delhi Capitals Squad: Jake Fraser-McGurk, Abishek Porel, Shai Hope(w), Tristan Stubbs, Gulbadin Naib, Axar Patel(c), Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, Rasikh Dar Salam, Kumar Kushagra, Praveen Dubey, Sumit Kumar, Lalit Yadav, Prithvi Shaw, Lizaad Williams, David Warner, Ricky Bhui, Jhye Richardson, Anrich Nortje, Yash Dhull, Vicky Ostwal, Swastik Chikara