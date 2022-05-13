हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
RCB vs PBKS IPL 2022 LIVE Cricket Score and Updates: Another failure for Virat Kohli as RCB lose 1st wicket in chase

Follow LIVE score and updates from Match 60 of IPL 2022 between RCB and Punjab Kings on our live blog here

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, May 13, 2022 - 22:05
Comments |
Source: Twitter

A very important game for both RCB and Punjab Kings as both of these sides will be looking to win this game in order to strengthen their position in the tournament. 

RCB sit in a more comfortable position, with 14 points from 12 games. They need two more wins to guarantee their spot in not only top 4 but also in top 2.

Punjab, on the other hand, need to win all their 3 remaining games to ensure they finish with 16 points and other results also fall in their favour.

All eyes will be on Virat Kohli as well. The RCB No. 3 has been struggling for runs in IPL 2022, with 3 golden ducks already to his name.  

13 May 2022, 21:56 PM

Du Plessis also gone!

RCB now 3 down. After Kohli, Faf and Mahipal Lomror also back to the hut. 

Rishi Dhawan picked up 2 in one over. 

RCB on back foot, Punjab on top. 

RCB 40/3 (4.5)

Royal Challengers Bangalore need 170 runs in 91 balls

13 May 2022, 21:28 PM

OUT!

Big wicket for Punjab Kings as they send the King Kohli back to the hut. 

He was looking good on this batting track but a brush off the gloves takes the ball to Rabada who takes a good catch. 

CB 33/1 (3.2)

Royal Challengers Bangalore need 177 runs

13 May 2022, 21:18 PM

PBKS post 209/9

Punjab Kings, boosted by fifties from Bairstow and Livingstone, has managed to cross the 200-mark. 

A huge task ahead for RCB batters. 

All eyes will be on Virat Kohli, as in how he goes about in the chase. 

 

13 May 2022, 20:41 PM

Livingstone departs

The England all-rounder has done the job for Punjab Kings in this innings, smashed 70 off 42 balls, including 5 fours and 4 sixes. He has done the job. 

PBKS 206/7 (19.2)

  

13 May 2022, 20:23 PM

PBKS look for big finish

Liam Livingstone is setting his eye in and would be looking to use the long handle soon. 

Bairstow fell for 66 after hitting 7 sixes. 

PBKS 140/3 (13.4)

   

13 May 2022, 20:04 PM

Big wicket for RCB

Jonny Bairstow departs, Shahbaz Ahmed picks his wicket and this is some comeback from Bangalore. A couple of wickes more and they will begin dominating. 

PBKS 102/3 (9.2) 

13 May 2022, 20:01 PM

FIFTY for Bairstow

That is another fifty for Jonny. Second successive fifty for him in IPL 2022. In just 21 balls. 

Dhawan has departed but that has no effect on Bairtstow's strike rate. Has already cleared the ropes seven times. 

PBKS 83/1 (6) 

13 May 2022, 19:40 PM

Fifty up for PBKS

Fine, fine start from Punjab openers Bairstow and Dhawan. Bairstow, especially, looking in great touch with 4 sixes already in this game. 

They go past 50 inside the powerplay and without any loss of wicket. 

PBKS 56/0 (4.1)

 

13 May 2022, 19:08 PM

PBKS' Dhawan, Bairstow off to good start

Dhawan and Bairstow are looking good in the middle for Punjb Kings. Runs are flowing from Bairstow's bat. He smashed 22 off the second over and Punjab look to dominate from the word go. 

PBKS 30/0 (2)

13 May 2022, 19:08 PM

Teams:

Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Jonny Bairstow, Shikhar Dhawan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Mayank Agarwal(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Liam Livingstone, Rishi Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Brar, Arshdeep Singh

Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik(w), Mahipal Lomror, Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood

13 May 2022, 18:53 PM

Toss News!

Faf du Plessis wins toss and RCB will bowl first!

 

13 May 2022, 18:26 PM

Hello and welcome to live coverage of Match 60 of IPL 2022 to be played between RCB and Punjab Kings. 

Stay tuned for more updates. 

