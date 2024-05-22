RCB vs RR Live Cricket Score IPL 2024 Eliminator: Faf du Plessis vs Sanju Samson

LIVE Score RR vs RCB In IPL 2024 Eliminator: Rajasthan Royals (RR) face the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in a high-stakes IPL Eliminator. After a dismal start, RCB has achieved a remarkable turnaround, winning six consecutive matches by significant margins. This resurgence, led by key performances from Virat Kohli and others, contrasts sharply with RR's recent struggles. Despite a strong start to their season, RR has lost momentum, dropping crucial games and seeing their top players falter. The eliminator match in Ahmedabad is crucial, with no second chances. RCB’s confidence is bolstered by their recent form, while RR’s inconsistency and lack of high-pressure game experience this season pose significant challenges. Key players for RCB, like Glenn Maxwell and Rajat Patidar, have been pivotal, whereas RR relies heavily on skipper Sanju Samson and needs a collective effort to bounce back. As RCB eyes a memorable playoff run, their superior run rate and improved bowling attack stand in stark contrast to RR’s declining batting performance. The match will test both teams' resilience and ability to handle pressure, epitomizing the unpredictable nature of T20 cricket.

