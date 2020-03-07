India Legends vs West Indies Legends live score: Sachin Tendulkar's team vs Brian Lara's team in Road Safety World Series 2020

7 March 2020, 19:15 PM
Manpreet Gony bowls a wide.
7 March 2020, 19:12 PM
Yuvraj Singh attempts to run out, gives 4 runs in overthrows.
7 March 2020, 19:11 PM
Daren Ganga hits the first four of the match.
7 March 2020, 19:10 PM
Three runs off the very first over by Zaheer Khan.
West Indies Legends 3/0 (1 over)
7 March 2020, 19:07 PM
Zaheer Khan opens bowling attack for India Legends against Lara's West Indies Legends
7 March 2020, 19:05 PM
Daren Ganga and Shivnarine Chanderpaul walked down the crease to begin West Indies Legends' innings.
7 March 2020, 19:01 PM
The players of the teams are now on the field for National Anthems.
7 March 2020, 18:35 PM
Sachin Tendulkar's India Legends won the toss and opt to field against Brian Lara-led West Indies Legends.