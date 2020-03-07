हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
India Legends vs West Indies Legends live score: Sachin Tendulkar's team vs Brian Lara's team in Road Safety World Series 2020

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, March 7, 2020 - 19:17
Comments |

MUMBAI: Legendary cricketers Sachin Tendulkar and Brian Lara will once face each other for a cause when India Legends take on West Indies Legends in the opening clash of the Unacademy Road Safety World Series at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday (March 7, 2020).

The tournament, which is being conducted in order to raise awareness regarding road safety, will see a total of five teams facing each other once in the round-robin format. 

The top two sides after the completion of all matches will square off in the final at the picturesque Brabourne Stadium in the Cricket Club of India (CCI) ground on March 22.

The other teams are Brett Lee led Australia Legends, Tillakaratne Dilshan's Sri Lanka Legends and Jonty Rhodes led South Africa Legends.
 

The two squads are as follows:

India Legends: Sachin Tendulkar (Captain), Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh, Ajit Agarkar, Sanjay Bangar, Munaf Patel, Mohammad Kaif, Pragyan Ojha, Sairaj Bahutule, Abey Kuruvilla, Zaheer Khan, Irfan Pathan, Sameer Dighe, Manpreet Gony.

West Indies Legends: Brian Lara (Captain), Adam Sanford, Carl Hooper, Daren Ganga, Shivnarine Chanderpaul, Ricardo Powell, Ridley Jacobs, Samuel Badree, Suleiman Benn, Tino Best, Dinanath Ramnarine, Pedro Collins, Danza Hyatt.
 

Here are the live updates: 

7 March 2020, 19:15 PM

Manpreet Gony bowls a wide.

7 March 2020, 19:12 PM

Yuvraj Singh attempts to run out, gives 4 runs in overthrows.

7 March 2020, 19:11 PM

Daren Ganga hits the first four of the match. 

7 March 2020, 19:10 PM

Three runs off the very first over by Zaheer Khan.

West Indies Legends 3/0 (1 over)

7 March 2020, 19:07 PM

Zaheer Khan opens bowling attack for India Legends against Lara's West Indies Legends

7 March 2020, 19:05 PM

Daren Ganga and Shivnarine Chanderpaul walked down the crease to begin West Indies Legends' innings.

7 March 2020, 19:01 PM

The players of the teams are now on the field for National Anthems.

7 March 2020, 18:35 PM

Sachin Tendulkar's India Legends won the toss and opt to field against Brian Lara-led West Indies Legends.

