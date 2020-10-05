RCB vs DC Live Updates, IPL 2020 Match 19: Virat Kohli wins toss, opts to bowl

Hello and welcome to live coverage of Match 19 of the IPL 2020. Today, Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore and Shreyas Iyer's Delhi Capitals will battle it out for the top spot in the standings in Dubai.

Delhi Capitals and RCB are currently occupying the second and third spot, respectively in the IPL table after clinching three wins each from their four matches. The Iyer-led team are standing above Bangalore due to better net run rate.

Kohli finally returned to form against Steve Smith-led Rajasthan Royals by notching up a sublime knock of 72 runs to help his side comfortably chase down a total of 159 in Abu Dhabi.He had managed figures of just 3, 1 and 14 in his side's first three matches.

The swashbuckling Indian batsman, who is the top run-scorer of the cash-rich league with a total of 5,502 runs in 181 games, will look to reach the 9,000-run mark in T20s during RCB's clash against Delhi Capitals. Kohli is currently just 10 runs shy of the landmark.

Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals skipper Iyer too displayed solid peformance with a bat in his side's previous match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), registering a quick-fire 38-ball 88 to help his team post a good total of 228 for four in their stipulated 20 overs.

Talking about the head-to-head record between the two sides going into the clash, RCB hold a decent edge over Delhi Capitals as they have won 14 out of 23 encounters between the two teams.

Here are the live updates: