Live Score Updates, Indian Premier League 2020 Match 28: Royal Challengers Bangalore win toss, opt to bat against Kolkata Knight Riders

match number 28 of IPL 2020 between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders which is all set to begin shortly on Monday (October 12) from the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Both teams are coming on the back of crucial victories, albeit in very different fashion. While KKR have won their last two matches in extremely scrappy fashion, Virat Kohli-led RCB finally looked like their dominant self as they thrashed CSK by 37 runs in their last outing.

KKR have defended below par totals in their last two games and somehow managed to clinch victory from the jaws of defeat against CSK and KXIP respectively. So far, KKR have had to dig deep for each victory and have failed to justify their status as one of the strong contenders of the tournament.

But as fate would have it, they are at the third spot in the points table and have won four of their six games so far. They were handed a huge blow in the last game when their powerhouse all-rounder Andre Russell hobbled of the field with a knee injury and didn’t bowl a single ball. It remains to be seen whether he would be ready to take the field at this crucial juncture.

Virat Kohli-led RCB are right behind KKR in the fourth position with the net run-rate being the deciding factor. Talisman Kohli’s return to form has perhaps been their biggest takeaway from their past few games

It all promises to be a high-scoring thriller at the small Sharjah Cricket stadium which has seen some huge scores up until now.

